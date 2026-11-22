Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader on 1 December, in a secret ballot that has split the party's senators.

Senate Democrats are about to pick a leader in a way they have not done in decades: with a real fight. Chuck Schumer of New York, has led the party in the Senate since 2017, and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen wants his job.

The vote on 1 December sits inside our US midterms 2026 dossier, because the winner will run the Senate agenda for the next two years. For US readers, it decides who sets the pace on spending, tariffs and judges once the new Congress sits.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every North America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Race. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, in a secret ballot.

Date. Senate Democrats vote on 1 December 2026, behind closed doors. It is their first contested leader race in decades.

Support. About 15 Democratic senators back Schumer publicly and four back Van Hollen. Most are staying silent.

Markets. Polymarket traders give Schumer 92.5% and Van Hollen 6.7% to become majority leader (22 November, 2:25 a.m. ET).

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Why a Secret Ballot Makes This Hard to Call

Senate Democrats elect their leader every two years, behind closed doors and on a secret ballot. That means nobody outside the room can check who is ahead.

Schumer says he is confident he has the votes to stay on. Van Hollen calls his bid a call for new leadership and says Democrats need it to deliver for voters.

The US Capitol in Washington (file photo). Senate Democrats vote behind closed doors on 1 December.

Who Has Taken Sides

Around 15 of the 55 Democratic senators in next year’s caucus have said publicly that they back Schumer. Four have said they will support Van Hollen, and everyone else is keeping quiet for now.

The newcomers could matter most. Eight freshman Democratic senators join in January, but only two have said how they will vote: Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, both for Van Hollen.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who votes with the Democrats, endorsed Van Hollen as soon as he entered the race. Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin says she will not back Schumer, but she has not endorsed Van Hollen either.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders have bet about US$1.8 million on who will be the next Senate majority leader. At 2:25 a.m. ET on 22 November, Schumer traded at 92.5% and Van Hollen at 6.7%, with Brian Schatz of Hawaii at 0.7%.

Because Democrats are set to hold the Senate majority, the Democratic leader would become majority leader. These prices are bets, not polls, and traders cannot see the secret ballot either.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Where the Midterm Count Stands

Democrats won the House on 3 November and took back the Senate. In the Senate, the Alaska race with Democrat Mary Peltola was still uncalled in mid-November, so the party’s final seat count could rise by one.

Two dates are fixed. North Carolina’s State Board of Elections is scheduled to certify its results on Tuesday, 24 November, though it can adjourn for up to ten days if county results run late.

Louisiana then holds runoffs for two US House seats on 12 December. In the 5th District Democrat Pat Moore faces Republican Gabe Firment, and in the 6th Democrat Chauna Banks faces Republican Blake Miguez.

The Mood Behind the Vote

Schumer has drawn sharp criticism from the party’s base, which is one reason the race is so public. Van Hollen also wants Democrats to push harder to end the war with Iran and to consider a government shutdown next month to stop war funding.

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Voters are in a sour mood. A Reuters/Ipsos poll of 1,705 US adults on 6–9 November, with a margin of error of about two points, put President Donald Trump’s approval at 32%.

A separate Economist/YouGov weekly poll on 9–11 November found 32% of US adult citizens approving and 63% disapproving. Among registered voters, 36% approved and 61% disapproved.

What It Means for You

The Senate leader decides which bills reach the floor and when, and shapes which judges and officials get confirmed. A new leader could mean a harder line on war funding and the budget, while Schumer would mean continuity.

Democrats will still be limited. President Trump keeps his veto, and Republicans with 44 seats can block most bills through the filibuster, the Senate rule that needs 60 votes to end debate.

What Is Not Known

Nobody outside the Democratic caucus knows who has the votes, and the ballot will stay secret. We also do not know whether Alaska will be called before 1 December or what time the vote will be held.

No certified House count exists yet, and we have not confirmed any development dated 21 or 22 November. The latest detailed public count of support dates from 17 November.

Sources

Senate Democratic caucus statements and public endorsements (17 November 2026); North Carolina State Board of Elections certification schedule; Louisiana Secretary of State runoff schedule; Reuters/Ipsos and Economist/YouGov poll releases; Polymarket market data, 22 November 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is challenging Chuck Schumer for Senate Democratic leader?

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen is challenging him in a secret-ballot vote on 1 December. Four Democratic senators have said publicly that they back Van Hollen.

What do prediction markets say about the vote?

On 22 November at 2:25 a.m. ET, Polymarket traders gave Schumer 92.5% and Van Hollen 6.7% to become majority leader. These are bets, not polls.

When do Louisiana’s House runoffs take place?

Louisiana votes in two US House runoffs on 12 December 2026. North Carolina certifies its results on 24 November.

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