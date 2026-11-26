The target is five weeks away, and subtracting the governor’s own figures leaves about 1,800 families in La Guaira still in camps on 24 November.

A collapsed building in Catia La Mar, La Guaira state, photographed on 9 July 2026, about two weeks after the twin earthquakes of 24 June. (Photo: RatUnderground, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Venezuela

Venezuela wants every family still living in tents and temporary camps after the June earthquakes to be in a home before 31 December. José Alejandro Terán, governor of La Guaira state on the coast north of Caracas, is quoted setting out the target in a report dated Wednesday 25 November 2026 by the Ministry of Communication and Information, the government’s press office.

“For 31 December we must have no family in a tent or in a transitional camp,” Terán said (“Para el 31 de diciembre no debemos tener ninguna familia ni en carpa ni en situación de campamentos transitorios”). The twin earthquakes struck on Wednesday 24 June 2026, and La Guaira was among the states hit.

Key Facts Who. José Alejandro Terán, governor of La Guaira state on the Venezuelan coast.

What. The government aims to close all quake tents and camps by 31 December 2026.

So far. 2,219 of 4,046 camp families have been relocated, the governor said on 24 November.

Power Index. Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The target is five weeks away, and subtracting the governor’s own figures leaves about 1,800 families in La Guaira still in camps on 24 November.

A day before the report, on 24 November, Terán said his administration had moved 2,219 of the 4,046 families who were in transitional camps out of the camps to safer places. He called that a 55% rate and said about 10 school buildings used as camps had been freed.

The ministry report says more than 2,200 families now live in a home under Venezuela Renace (Venezuela Reborn), the government’s recovery plan. It says the plan combines repairs, purchases of homes on the secondary market and more than 1,000 new homes in Sueños Azules, a new housing development in Marapa Marina, in La Guaira state.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Government Says Has Recovered

The report says the recovery covers services such as water, gas and public transport. It puts food and hygiene supply above 90%, reactivated employment above 65% and commerce above 70%, without saying what those shares are measured against.

It adds that public banks provided more than US$20 million to more than 2,300 traders. Terán said the credit paid for restocking, machinery and restoring shops, and that more than 68% of the rubble has been cleared.

File photo: rescue workers and residents search the rubble of a collapsed building in La Guaira after the June 2026 earthquakes.

What Others Say Is Missing

Prepara Familia, a civil-society group named in the report, and the La Guaira Chamber of Construction, a construction-industry body, pointed to gaps in food, hygiene, health care and school continuity inside the shelters that remain open. They also call for publishing soil studies, costs and technical details of the building projects.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The figures come from the governor and his press office, and we could not check them independently. For the wider cost, see Venezuela’s earthquake recovery bill.

What It Means for Readers

For US readers, the date is a simple test of whether reconstruction is keeping pace with the government’s promises. The count so far covers only La Guaira, one of six affected states.

The next dated step is the target itself, Thursday 31 December 2026. A new count of families in camps would show how close the country is.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline for the camps?

The government aims to close the tents and transitional camps by 31 December 2026. Governor José Alejandro Terán set the target in a report dated 25 November.

Where are families supposed to go?

Plans include repairs, purchases of existing homes and new building, such as the Sueños Azules development in Marapa Marina. More than 2,200 families in La Guaira already have a home, the report says.

How many people are still in camps?

On 24 November the governor said 2,219 of 4,046 camp families in La Guaira had been relocated. That leaves about 1,800, and no figure for the other affected states was available.

Sources Source: report of the Ministry of Communication and Information, 25 November 2026; statements by La Guaira governor José Alejandro Terán of 24 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →