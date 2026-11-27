VENEZUELA · LABOUR

Workers at Ferrominera Orinoco, the iron ore miner run by the state’s Guayana development corporation (CVG), stopped operations on Friday 27 November 2026 and declared a permanent assembly until they get a year-end bonus of at least US$800 each. The stoppage follows a rejected offer from Visco Orinoco, the company’s private partner, of US$400 plus a Christmas food basket.

For US readers, it is a sign of wage pressure in Venezuela’s state industry, where workers say pay no longer keeps up with prices. An anonymous worker said on Wednesday: “Estamos solicitando un bono de fin de año a Visco porque estamos produciendo” (we are asking Visco for a year-end bonus because we are producing).

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Key Facts What Ferrominera workers halted work and demand a one-off bonus of US$800 each.

Offer Visco’s last reported offer was US$400 plus a food basket, which workers rejected.

When Friday 27 November 2026, in permanent assembly; talks were set for that day.

As of 27 November 2026, 18:52 GMT

Power Index Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).

Venezuela’s iron ore workers say a US$400 offer is too low and will stay in assembly until they receive a concrete proposal.

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CVG Ferrominera Orinoco mines and ships iron ore in Bolívar state in southern Venezuela, and it belongs to the state heavy industry of the Guayana region, Venezuela’s industrial south. Visco Orinoco, a private company, runs part of its operations as a concessionaire.

The dispute began on Wednesday 25 November, when workers briefly stopped work and asked Visco Orinoco for a year-end payment. Visco offered US$400 in two instalments, on 15 and 30 December, plus a Christmas food basket, and the workers refused at once.

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That stoppage ended in the afternoon, after both sides agreed to meet on Friday. Managers agreed to take the US$800 proposal to the board of Visco Orinoco, workers said.

On Friday, workers said, Visco came back with US$400 plus a food basket worth US$100, and they turned it down again. They now demand US$800 in one payment, the same for active workers, retirees, pensioners and survivors.

The stoppage began at 7:00 a.m., and the protest was reported at 11:51 a.m., as employees voiced frustration at the lack of concrete answers on pending benefits. Workers told the assembly they have waited weeks for a formal offer, and they called the proposals so far too small against the cost of living.

File photo: the Caroní meets the Orinoco at Ciudad Guayana, the hub of Venezuela’s state-owned heavy industry. Photo: Juan Carlos Muñoz Duerto, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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A worker representative said on Wednesday that the scheme covers about 5,000 to 5,500 active workers, against a payroll of more than 8,000. He said that leaves about 40% of the payroll out, including retirees and survivors.

At US$800 each, the bill for 5,000 to 5,500 workers would be roughly US$4.0 million to US$4.4 million, twice the US$2.0 million to US$2.2 million that US$400 would cost. That is our arithmetic, not a company estimate, and Ferrominera has not published a cost.

At the Friday assembly, workers compared their pay with other basic industries of Guayana, saying some paid more, and complained of unequal payrolls and incentives between groups. One worker said his wages do not cover his basic needs.

The workers also demand to see the contract that lets Visco Orinoco operate in the state company’s facilities. They want it to state what the private firm owes active staff, retirees and pensioners.

Ferrominera has been here before. On Wednesday 4 November, workers of the railway and the ore-handling plant stopped work because no date had been set for their year-end payments, known as aguinaldos, and said they would resume as soon as both companies gave a formal commitment.

Guayana’s state workers have been protesting over year-end pay for weeks. In November, after 28 days of protest and a retiree’s 17-day hunger strike, workers at CVG won a US$1,100 profit-share deal, which Ferrominera workers cite as their benchmark.

We found no statement from Ferrominera, Visco Orinoco or the Corporación Venezolana de Guayana (CVG), the state body that oversees the region’s basic industries, on Friday’s stoppage. The company side comes only from what workers described, and we could not confirm how many joined.

The workers say the assembly stays until they get a concrete proposal. We found no date for the next meeting.

More: Venezuela news, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Ferrominera Workers Stop Work?

They want a year-end bonus of at least US$800 and say the private partner’s US$400 offer is too low. Talks were set for Friday.

What Does Ferrominera Do?

It is a state-owned company that mines and moves iron ore in Bolívar state. A private partner, Visco Orinoco, handles part of the operations.

Is the Stoppage Over?

Not as of Friday, when workers said the assembly would continue until they get a concrete offer.