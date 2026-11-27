Venezuelan Inmate Dies in Overcrowded Jail
A Venezuelan prison monitor says another inmate has died at an overcrowded jail, and it wants prosecutors to examine who knew of his health.
Venezuela · Prisons
The Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones (OVP), a non-governmental prisoners’ rights monitor, said on Friday 27 November 2026 that inmate Evangelisto Bastidas died inside the Centro para Procesados Judiciales 26 de Julio, a pre-trial detention centre in San Juan de los Morros. The town is the capital of Guárico state in central Venezuela.
In a post on the social network X, the OVP gave a suspected respiratory arrest as the cause and said the prison authorities owe the public answers. No reply from the authorities has been reported on 27 November.
Key Facts
- Who. Evangelisto Bastidas, an inmate at the 26 de Julio jail in San Juan de los Morros.
- Cause. The Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP), a prisoners’ rights monitor, cites a suspected respiratory arrest.
- Asked. The OVP wants prosecutors to examine the prison’s whole chain of command.
- As of 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT
- Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 29.4 points (November 2026 edition).
A Venezuelan prison monitor says another inmate has died at an overcrowded jail, and it wants prosecutors to examine who knew of his health.
“The health crisis in Venezuelan prisons keeps claiming lives,” the OVP wrote, in our translation. It said that, according to the information it received, the detainee died inside the establishment of a “presunto paro respiratorio”, a suspected respiratory arrest.
The OVP asked since when he had breathing difficulties, whether a doctor examined him and whether a hospital transfer was arranged. “It is not enough for the prison authorities to report a cause of death,” the OVP added.
The OVP wants the Ministerio Público, the public prosecutor’s office, to widen its investigation to the prison’s “whole chain of command”. That inquiry should establish who knew of his health, what decisions were taken and whether any act or omission contributed to his death.
It also asks the Defensoría del Pueblo, the state ombudsman, to check the health of the other detainees held there. The OVP cites Article 43 of the Venezuelan Constitution, which obliges the state to protect the lives of people deprived of liberty, including timely medical care.
The group says prison directors carry direct responsibility for moving an inmate to hospital in an emergency, and that failing to do so can bring criminal liability. None of the OVP’s claims has been confirmed by an official body.
On 26 August 2026 the OVP reported the death of Carlos Eduardo Padilla, a detainee of the same jail, citing health reasons. On 14 October 2026 it reported that José Gregorio Díaz, 59, died there of respiratory arrest, and said it had recently denounced outbreaks of fever, diarrhoea and vomiting in the jail.
On 10 November 2026 the OVP reported that Willivardo José Querales Abreu died at the jail of tuberculosis. Bastidas is the fourth death the OVP has linked to this jail since August.
The OVP says the jail holds more than 1,800 detainees for 850 places, an occupancy above 211%. It repeated those figures on 27 November 2026.
Across Venezuela, the OVP’s balance of 27 November 2026 counts more than 70 inmates dead of health problems in prisons since April. On 4 August 2026 the group counted 49 prisoners dead between April and July, and we reported two deaths in 48 hours at El Marite jail in Maracaibo on 18 November.
Humberto Prado, the OVP director, has blamed Julio García Zerpa, the Minister for the Penitentiary Service, for a lack of structural measures. That is Prado’s own assessment; the ministry’s position remains unknown.
Basic facts are still missing: the OVP gave neither the date and hour of death nor his age, the charges against him or his arrest date. It is also not known how long he had breathing problems or whether a doctor saw him.
No date has been announced for any official step, and the OVP gave prosecutors no deadline. The questions about his medical care stay open.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Venezuelan Prison Observatory?
The OVP is a non-governmental group that monitors prisons and prisoners’ rights in Venezuela. It counts deaths in custody and calls on prosecutors and the ombudsman to act.
What happens next?
No official step has been announced. The questions about his medical care stay open until prosecutors or the prison authorities answer them.
Sources
- Observatorio Venezolano de Prisiones (OVP) post on X, 27 November 2026
- OVP statements of 4 August, 26 August, 14 October and 10 November 2026
- Article 43 of the Constitution of Venezuela
More on the country: Venezuela news
Further reading: our 30 October report on two sick inmates who died in custody
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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