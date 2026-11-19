Valparaíso Sporting Club S.A. runs the Sporting racecourse in Viña del Mar, on Chile’s central coast, and rents out its grounds and halls for events. Its shares trade in Chile under the ticker SPORTING, and this profile shows who owns it, who sits on its board and what its latest filings report. Full name Valparaíso Sporting Club S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”) Ticker / exchange SPORTING, its trading name on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago) as recorded in the CMF securities register, where the company is entered under No. 200 Headquarters Viña del Mar, Valparaíso region, Chile Sector Horse racing, events and venue rental Website sporting.cl Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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