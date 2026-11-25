USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026

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Washington — price anger · lame duck Ottawa — wary · self-reliant Trade — standoff · partial deal Holiday — dearer fares · thrift

Both countries begin Thanksgiving week watching their wallets, with Americans still angry about prices and Canadians wary of a neighbour they cannot ignore. Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins, which WCAX reported on 10 November, have given Washington a lame-duck mood in which almost every fight is also a fight about the cost of living.

Washington speaks in the language of personal command, with Congress now moving to challenge tariffs, according to the Boston Globe on 10 November. Ottawa speaks in the language of sovereignty and patient calculation, and it spends public money to steady the mood at home.

The through-line is dependence that neither country can escape and each handles differently. Americans feel it at the pump and the checkout, while Canadians feel it as exposure to decisions taken in the White House.

Key Facts —Travel. A projected 81.5 million Americans will travel between 24 and 30 November, against 81.6 million last year. —Gasoline. Regular gasoline averaged US$3.82 a gallon on 22 November, against US$3.08 a year earlier. —Trade. Canadian auto exports to the US fell by more than 10%, and US exports to Canada by more than 20%. —Budget. Canada’s Budget 2026, titled “Masters of Our Destiny”, is Prime Minister Carney’s second and is fiscally expansive. —Confidence. US consumer confidence reached 103.3 in November, against a forecast of 92.5 and 91.9 previously.

Washington: A Holiday Of Careful Spending

AAA said on 17 November that domestic round-trip flights booked through it cost about US$800, up 17%, and that 72.9 million people will go by car against 73.1 million in 2025. Thanksgiving, usually a ritual of abundance, has become a household budget exercise.

The same forecast noted that the previous Thanksgiving Day gasoline record was US$3.58 in 2022, a level the 15 November average already exceeds. A US reader should see the roots of the midterm result here, because a family that trims its travel remembers who was in office when fares and fuel rose.

The Midterms: A Mandate Built On Prices

WCAX and the Boston Globe reported on 10 November that Democrats won sweeping victories on 3 November, with inflation named as a driver of the vote. Voters chose to punish the cost of living rather than argue over any single policy.

Washington’s lame-duck period now sets the tone for tariffs and spending fights, according to the same WCAX report. The winners want to turn price anger into oversight, while the White House wants to keep its trade tools, and the next weeks will show which instinct is stronger.

Ottawa: Wary Of A Partner It Cannot Ignore

Carney said on 10 November, according to the Boston Globe, that the White House still decides trade outcomes, and that Canada weighs a partial deal against holding out while Congress moves to challenge tariffs. It is the voice of a leader who respects American power but refuses to look supplicant.

BNN Bloomberg reported on 29 September that Canada suspended talks in August over US demands touching sovereignty and cultural protections, and that US import bans on Canadian liquor, whey and motorcycles took effect that day. For Canadians the quarrel is about identity as much as tariffs, which is why a quick settlement is harder than American negotiators may assume.

Canada’s Budget: Spending To Steady The Nerves

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled Budget 2026 in early November, and Desjardins warned of “dubious deficits” and downside risk. RBC took a calmer view, saying the deficit path is basically flat against the spring update.

The split shows a country trying to cushion itself against the trade war without losing confidence in its own books. For Americans, the lesson is that Ottawa is preparing for a long standoff rather than a quick deal.

The President: Personal Command, From Manila To The Golf Course

US media reported that Trump was in Manila on 17 November for the 49th ASEAN Summit before he travelled on to Shenzhen, and US media coverage in mid-November recorded him twice answering “no” when asked about replacing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Both episodes show a presidency that prizes loyalty and presence over process.

The same live blog reported that Judge Ana Reyes ordered a two-week delay to his plan to turn East Potomac Park’s public course into a championship venue. A US reader should note that even the capital’s parks now test the limits of presidential taste.

What This Means From Latin America

Mexico sits beside a North American trade standoff in which Canadian and American auto flows are already shrinking, and any congressional move to challenge tariffs would change the cost of Latin American exports to the US market. Brazil, Argentina and Mexico will read the lame-duck period as a window in which the tariff map may shift.

Fuel and fare inflation in the US affects remittance senders and the migrants who depend on them, since household thrift in American cities reaches families in Central America and Mexico. On migration, the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling of 23 December 2025, reported by NPR, against deploying federalised National Guard troops to Illinois remains the legal frame for city deployments.

What We Are Watching

Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US PCE inflation and third-quarter GDP : Core PCE for October is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.5% against 1.5%. Together they show whether the price pressure behind the midterm vote is easing.

: Core PCE for October is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.5% against 1.5%. Together they show whether the price pressure behind the midterm vote is easing. Thursday 26 November: US Thanksgiving : NFL games fill the day, and political news on trade or the courts is unlikely until the weekend. It is the one day when the country sets its arguments aside.

: NFL games fill the day, and political news on trade or the courts is unlikely until the weekend. It is the one day when the country sets its arguments aside. Friday 27 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US trade balance for October : The forecast is -133 against -134.9 previously. It shows how the tariff standoff is shaping the deficit.

: The forecast is -133 against -134.9 previously. It shows how the tariff standoff is shaping the deficit. Monday 30 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada third-quarter GDP : The previous quarter grew 0.8%, or 3.3% annualised. It tests the premise behind Ottawa’s expansive budget.

: The previous quarter grew 0.8%, or 3.3% annualised. It tests the premise behind Ottawa’s expansive budget. Tuesday 1 December, 10:00 a.m. ET: US ISM manufacturing : The PMI is forecast at 55.2 against 55.5, and the prices index previously stood at 75.2. It shows whether factory costs still feed the price anger.

: The PMI is forecast at 55.2 against 55.5, and the prices index previously stood at 75.2. It shows whether factory costs still feed the price anger. Wednesday 2 December, 8:15 a.m. ET: US ADP employment: The previous reading was 86. It is an early guide to whether hiring is holding up before the holidays.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Americans will travel for Thanksgiving?

AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between 24 and 30 November, a hair below last year’s 81.6 million. Domestic round-trip flights booked through AAA cost about US$800, up 17%.

Where do US-Canada trade relations stand?

Canada suspended trade talks in August over US demands touching sovereignty and cultural protections, and US import bans on Canadian liquor, whey and motorcycles took effect on 29 September. On 10 November Carney said the White House still decides trade outcomes, and that Canada weighs a partial deal against holding out.

What is Canada’s Budget 2026?

Titled “Masters of Our Destiny”, it is Carney’s second budget and was tabled in early November by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne. Desjardins warns of “dubious deficits”, while RBC says the deficit path is basically flat against the spring update.

Which data arrive today?

At 8:30 a.m. ET, US core PCE for October is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%. US third-quarter GDP growth is forecast at 3.5% against 1.5% previously.