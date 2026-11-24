USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 24, 2026

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Washington — tired · divided over prices Ottawa — confident · wary Courts — Fed independence · split circuits Parliament — conscience

The United States begins Thanksgiving week tired and divided over prices, while Canada is confident but wary. The Hill reported on 8 November that Democrats made midterm gains, and SCOTUSblog wrote in November that the courts have been the main brake on the White House.

The register in Washington is defiance at the top and unease below, with arguments over power increasingly settled in courtrooms rather than in Congress. In Ottawa the Prime Minister’s Office said on 19 November that Canada has a best-connected economy, while CBC summaries from the week of 16 November showed Ontario worrying about autos and concessions to China.

The through-line is dependence managed by two different temperaments. Canada answers it with outward ambition and domestic self-protection, while Washington answers it with courts and a Congress that are being asked to referee.

Key Facts —Fed. Both sides asked the district court on 6 November to pause the Lisa Cook case. —Bond. The Fifth Circuit ruled 10-7 on 23 October that people who entered illegally have no constitutional right to bond hearings. —Budget. Budget 2026, tabled on 5 November, gives Canada’s public broadcaster an extra C$300 million (US$209 million) over two years. —Journalism. Over C$130 million (US$91 million) over four years was listed on 10 November for the Local Journalism Initiative. —Mexico. Carney met Mexico’s leader at APEC.

Washington: A Central Bank On Trial

The Lisa Cook case shows how far the fight over presidential power has travelled into the central bank itself. SCOTUSblog noted in November that the justices heard argument on 21 January 2026 and appeared likely to keep Cook in place, and that the case went back to the district court after the Supreme Court’s June ruling.

The mood is of an institution defended most loudly by those who rely on it, since a Federal Reserve that answered to the White House would change how every borrower prices risk. A US reader should read the joint wish for a pause as a sign that neither side expects a quick answer, and the same SCOTUSblog piece recalls that the Court already handed Trump defeats on sweeping tariffs and birthright citizenship in the 2025-26 term.

The Courts: Two Answers To One Question

Immigration is where the American judiciary now speaks in two voices, and migrant families feel the disagreement in how they plan their lives. The Fifth Circuit ruled 10-7 on 23 October against bond hearings for people who entered illegally.

Migrants and the governments that receive them are left waiting, with no date set for a resolution. KJZZ reported on 30 September that the Court let third-country deportations continue for now, so removals proceed while the law stays unsettled.

Ottawa: A Question Of Conscience

Ottawa chose to spend on its public broadcaster this month. Budget 2026, tabled on 5 November, gives Canada’s public broadcaster an extra C$300 million (US$209 million) over two years.

It also lists over C$130 million (US$91 million) over four years for the Local Journalism Initiative. Canada is paying to keep news in local hands while Washington argues over how far courts and Congress can limit power.

Canada: Guarding Its Own Voice

Budget 2026 says something about identity as well as money, because Ottawa chose to strengthen its public broadcaster at a time of heavy American cultural weight. Budget 2026, tabled on 5 November, gives Canada’s public broadcaster an extra C$300 million (US$209 million) over two years.

The mood is protective, a country that sells itself abroad as well connected while guarding its own voice at home. The spending is the quiet counterpart to the trade story, a hedge made in culture rather than in tariffs.

What This Means From Latin America

Mexico sits in the middle of the pressure on the three-nation trade pact, since Carney’s Asia moves and a possible tariff fight in Congress both shape the bargaining. The Canada-Mexico contact at APEC is a reminder that Mexican factories feed both markets and will feel any decision made slowly in Washington.

For Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, any court or congressional limit on US tariffs would change the cost of their exports to the American market. For Central America and Mexico the immigration rulings bear on migrants and on the countries that receive deportees, while a Fed whose independence is still in court affects dollar funding costs for Latin American borrowers, SCOTUSblog noted in November.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US consumer confidence : Forecast 92.5 against 91.7 previously. It shows whether households feel the price pressure easing before the holiday.

: Forecast 92.5 against 91.7 previously. It shows whether households feel the price pressure easing before the holiday. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US core PCE inflation and third-quarter GDP : Core PCE is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.4% against 1.5%. Together they set the temper of the debate over prices.

: Core PCE is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.4% against 1.5%. Together they set the temper of the debate over prices. Thursday 26 November: US Thanksgiving : Markets close and Washington pauses, so news on trade or the courts is unlikely before the weekend.

: Markets close and Washington pauses, so news on trade or the courts is unlikely before the weekend. Monday 30 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada third-quarter GDP : The previous quarter showed growth of 0.8%, or 3.3% annualised. It shows how the economy stands under trade uncertainty.

: The previous quarter showed growth of 0.8%, or 3.3% annualised. It shows how the economy stands under trade uncertainty. Tuesday 1 December, 10:00 a.m. ET: US ISM manufacturing : The previous reading was 55.5, with the prices index at 75.2. It tests whether factory costs are still driving the price fears.

: The previous reading was 55.5, with the prices index at 75.2. It tests whether factory costs are still driving the price fears. Wednesday 9 December, 9:45 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada rate decision: The Bank announces its decision at that hour. It is a secondary signal for the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does the Lisa Cook case stand?

It is back in the district court after the Supreme Court’s June ruling, and both sides asked on 6 November for proceedings to pause, according to SCOTUSblog. The justices heard argument on 21 January 2026 and appeared likely to keep Cook in place.

Can migrants who entered illegally seek bond?

The Fifth Circuit ruled 10-7 on 23 October that people who entered illegally have no constitutional right to bond hearings. Migrants and the governments that receive them are left waiting, with no date set for a resolution.

What extra money did Ottawa announce for its public broadcaster?

Budget 2026, tabled on 5 November, gives Canada’s public broadcaster an extra C$300 million (US$209 million) over two years. It also listed over C$130 million (US$91 million) over four years for the Local Journalism Initiative.

Which data matter this week?

US consumer confidence arrives today at 10:00 a.m. ET, with a forecast of 92.5 against 91.7. On Wednesday 25 November at 8:30 a.m. ET, US third-quarter GDP is forecast at 3.4% against 1.5%.