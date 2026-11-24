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American households ended the autumn in a clearly better mood. The Conference Board, a US business research group, said its consumer confidence index jumped to 103.3 in November, far above the 92.5 analysts expected.

The survey is watched as an early hint of how much US households will spend. It also matters abroad, since American demand is what many Latin American and African exporters sell into.

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Key Facts What. The Conference Board’s index rose 11.4 points to 103.3 in November 2026.

Versus forecast. Analysts expected 92.5; October was 91.9.

Jobs. 30.8% of consumers called jobs plentiful, up from 26.2% in October.

Why. Possible driver: less uncertainty after the US midterm elections, the Conference Board says.

Watch. Consumers still expect 5.7% inflation over the next 12 months.

US consumer confidence rose to 103.3 in November, back to levels last seen in January 2025, as households grew more upbeat about jobs.

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The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index rose by 11.4 points to 103.3 in November, up from 91.9 in October, the group said on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The index is set so that 1985 equals 100.

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Analysts in the RT economic calendar, our own data feed, had forecast 92.5, so the result beat it by 10.8 points. The survey ran from 1 to 17 November, which means the preliminary figure does not capture the last two weeks of the month.

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Jobs Lead the Improvement

The Present Situation Index, which measures how households judge current business and job conditions, rose 13.7 points to 132.8. The Expectations Index, which tracks the short-term outlook for income, business and jobs, gained 9.9 points to 83.6.

The share of consumers calling jobs “plentiful” rose to 30.8% from 26.2%, while those saying jobs are “hard to get” fell to 18.4% from 21.4%. Fergus McCormick, senior economist for global indicators at the Conference Board, said the gain “was led by stronger perceptions of present and future labor market conditions.”

What the Conference Board Says

“Consumer confidence rallied again in November, potentially due to lower uncertainty following the midterm elections,” McCormick said in the release. The midterms are the US congressional elections held in early November.

Prices remain a worry. Consumers’ average 12-month inflation expectations declined for a second month but stayed elevated at 5.7%, and shoppers still expected higher interest rates over the next year.

Spending Plans Edge Up

The Conference Board said consumers planned slightly higher spending on goods and vacations. The share of consumers considering a vacation in the next six months reached 44.9%, up from 42.7% in October.

Plans to buy cars and homes also improved a little. Views split along party lines: confidence among Democrats and Independents rose sharply, while it slipped slightly among Republicans, who still reported the highest level.

What Is Not Known Yet

A survey of opinion is not a count of purchases, and households can feel upbeat while spending little. The release also covers only the first 17 days of November, so it cannot show how the mood moved after that.

The jump is large enough that economists will want to see whether December repeats it. The Conference Board itself called the election link only “potential,” so the link to the election is a view, not a proven finding.

What to Watch Next

Wednesday, 25 November brings the US inflation gauge for October, the PCE price index (personal consumption expenditures), forecast at 3.8% year on year against 3.6% before. The same day brings the second estimate of third-quarter GDP, forecast at 3.5% against 1.5% before.

Firm confidence helps when those numbers arrive, but a hotter inflation print could cool the mood again. For Latin American exporters, steady American demand is the point to follow into the holiday season.

Sources: The Conference Board, US Consumer Confidence press release (24 November 2026); consensus forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Consumer Confidence Index?

It is a monthly survey of US households run by the Conference Board. A higher number means households feel better about jobs, business conditions and income.

How big was the November jump?

The index rose 11.4 points to 103.3 from 91.9. Analysts had forecast 92.5, per the RT economic calendar.

Does confidence predict spending?

Not reliably. Households can feel gloomy and still spend, or the reverse, so the index is one signal among many.