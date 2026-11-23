USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Monday, November 23, 2026

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Ottawa — looking outward · hedging Washington — pre-holiday · bracing for January Toronto — auto anxiety · loud warnings Supreme Court — deportations · December docket

North America starts Thanksgiving week with two moods and one clock. Canada is busy and a little defiant after a trip that took its prime minister to Asia, while Washington is quiet on the surface and already planning a fight over tariffs for January.

The register in Ottawa is confident but watchful, the voice of a country widening its circle of friends without forgetting who lives next door. In Washington it is the register of a capital waiting for the calendar to turn.

The through-line is hedging. Each government is placing bets, on new partners, on new majorities and on the courts, because the main deal still has no signature.

Key Facts —ASEAN. Canada and the ASEAN bloc, nearly 700 million people, substantially concluded free-trade talks on 14 November. —China. Canada and China extended their tariff-relief arrangement to the end of 2028, announced on 4 November. —APEC. Carney and Trump met in Shenzhen on 18 November and agreed to keep working on a deal. —Congress. A new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027; tariff repeal needs two-thirds to survive a veto. —Courts. The Supreme Court hears the third-country deportation case on 9 December.

Ottawa: A Country Widening Its Circle

Prime Minister Mark Carney came home from Asia with two trade stories to tell. Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry, said Canada and ASEAN, the ten-nation Southeast Asian bloc, substantially concluded free-trade talks on 14 November, and Ottawa also finished a separate deal with the Philippines.

The mood is of a government that wants to be seen as busy. Carney described the ASEAN market as nearly 700 million people, and officials say they hope to sign in 2027.

On 4 November, Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said the tariff-relief arrangement with China will run two years longer, to the end of 2028. It covers canola meal, peas, lobster and crab, and Canada extends its own waivers for Chinese steel and aluminium products not made at home.

Shenzhen: A Handshake Without A Text

Carney met President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen on Wednesday 18 November. Carney said they discussed a mutually beneficial agreement and agreed to continue the work.

The mood is hopeful but guarded, because talks that stalled earlier this year have produced warm words and no document. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the summit and agreed to continue the work.

The open question is whether Canada’s new partners give it the patience to wait. Ottawa’s message is that it has options, and Washington’s silence suggests it does not yet feel pressed.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance of a US-Canada agreement to lower tariffs by 31 December at 26.0% and by 30 November at 3.4%, with about US$329,000 traded (6:44 a.m. ET, 23 November). Those are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Toronto: The Factory Floor Raises Its Voice

Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote to Carney, as reported on 11 November, after Stellantis, the carmaker, agreed to sell its idled Brampton assembly plant to the defence manufacturer Roshel. Ford asked Ottawa to make sure Chinese-made knock-down kits, vehicles shipped in parts for local assembly, are not put together there.

The mood in Ontario is anxiety dressed as principle. The province builds cars for an American market, so every step toward China is read through the fear of upsetting Washington.

Roshel is the defence manufacturer buying the plant. Ontario will be watching what actually rolls off the line.

Washington: A Majority In Waiting

The new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027. Democrats can force votes and hold hearings, but overturning a presidential veto takes 67 senators and 290 House members.

The mood is of a capital that already knows the first act. Members of both parties know that a wish to end the tariffs is not the same as the votes to end them.

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday 26 November, so little will move before the weekend. The data that arrive on Wednesday will set the tone for the fight to come.

The Courts: Deportations On The Docket

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Wednesday 9 December in the case over third-country deportations, which send migrants to countries other than their own. On 29 September the justices let such removals resume while the case proceeds.

The mood among migrant families and the governments that receive them is dread with a date attached. Commentators expect the court may rule on narrow questions of judicial power rather than on the policy itself, so the answer may be partial.

What This Means From Latin America

For Mexico, the pull is toward Canada and away from Washington’s pace, since all three capitals now bargain together on the trade pact. A slow US decision leaves Mexican factories, which feed Canadian and American assembly lines, in limbo.

The deportation case matters for Central America and the Caribbean, where governments are asked to accept migrants who are not their citizens. In Brazil and Chile, farmers and miners will watch whether Canada’s Pacific push widens the market for their competitors or opens room for their own sales.

What We Are Watching

Monday 23 November, 9:45 a.m. ET: US S&P Global flash PMIs : Forecast 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.6 for services. They show whether activity is holding up before the holiday.

: Forecast 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.6 for services. They show whether activity is holding up before the holiday. Tuesday 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US consumer confidence : Forecast 92.5 against 91.7. It tests whether calmer price fears reach spending plans.

: Forecast 92.5 against 91.7. It tests whether calmer price fears reach spending plans. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US core PCE inflation and third-quarter GDP : Core PCE is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.4% against 1.5%. Both shape the mood before the holiday.

: Core PCE is forecast at 3.2% against 3.1%, and GDP growth at 3.4% against 1.5%. Both shape the mood before the holiday. Thursday 26 November: US Thanksgiving : Washington and Wall Street pause, so trade news is unlikely before the weekend.

: Washington and Wall Street pause, so trade news is unlikely before the weekend. Monday 30 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: Canada third-quarter GDP : The prior quarter showed growth of 0.8%. It shows how the economy stands under trade uncertainty.

: The prior quarter showed growth of 0.8%. It shows how the economy stands under trade uncertainty. Wednesday 9 December: Bank of Canada, Federal Reserve and Supreme Court: The Bank of Canada decides at 9:45 a.m. ET, the Fed at 2:00 p.m. ET, and the court hears the deportation case the same day.

Background: APEC Shenzhen Summit: What To Watch

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Carney and Trump agree a trade deal in Shenzhen?

No. They met on the sidelines of the APEC summit on Wednesday 18 November, and Carney said both agreed to keep working on an agreement. No text has been published.

What did Canada and ASEAN agree?

Canada and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a ten-nation bloc, announced on 14 November that their free-trade talks were substantially concluded. Officials hope to sign in 2027.

When does the Supreme Court hear the third-country deportation case?

Oral argument is set for Wednesday 9 December. The case asks whether the government may send migrants to countries other than their own, and the court let such removals resume on 29 September while it decides.

Can Congress end the tariffs?

Democrats can force votes after the new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027. Overriding a presidential veto needs two-thirds of both chambers, so they would need Republican votes.