Europe Intelligence Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Photo: NorbertNagel, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Berlin — borrowed rearmament · budget vote Brussels — energy resolve · climate revolt Tallinn — closed crossings · sabotage fear Budapest — Kyiv talks pending · cautious warmth Madrid — voter fatigue · right ahead

Europe wakes on Wednesday in a hardening, impatient temper, with budgets, borders and the war all pulling on the same nerves, as Euronews coverage on 24 and 25 November shows. The mood is less panic than a grim willingness to pay, mixed with open irritation about who is asked to pay first.

Leaders speak the language of permanence, and on 24 November Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said the EU will not return to Russian energy whatever happens in US-Russia peace talks. Institutions sound stretched, with EU military chief General Seán Clancy saying on 23 November that Europe is stepping up but not fast enough.

The through-line is that Europe is converting fear into commitments, in debt, in closed crossings and in a ban on its old energy supplier, while its own citizens ask what the bill looks like. Each capital answers in its own register, with a vote, a veto, a summit or a quiet visit across a border.

Key Facts —Germany. Budget committee approved 2027 spending of EUR 560.92 billion (US$613.6 billion); final vote is Friday 27 November. —Estonia. Five border checkpoints with Russia close from 1 December after an alleged arson attempt. —Brussels. The 27 EU leaders meet at the European Council on 26 and 27 November. —Hungary. Prime Minister Péter Magyar has proposed meeting Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia before the end of November; no meeting is confirmed. —France. The navy seized 3.3 tonnes of methamphetamine from a stateless tanker on 25 November.

Berlin: Rearmament On Credit

The Bundestag said on 13 November that its budget committee set net borrowing for 2027 at EUR 122.97 billion (US$134.5 billion), up from EUR 97.96 billion (US$107.2 billion) in 2026, with EUR 84.55 billion (US$92.5 billion) falling under the debt-brake exemption for defence and security. That is a country borrowing its way into a harder posture, and the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition carried the committee vote against an opposition that questions how honest the labels are.

According to the Bundestag page of 25 November, the AfD says that investments are mostly current spending, while the Greens object to shifting EUR 2.7 billion (US$3.0 billion) of emissions-trading revenue into the core budget. For a US reader, the final vote is a test of whether Europe’s largest economy can keep public consent for rearmament while it also cuts electricity tax to the EU minimum for 2027 and phases in a sugar-drink levy.

Brussels And The Visegrád Four: A Ban, A Revolt

Jorgensen’s firmness on energy sits beside a quarrel over the cost of climate rules, because on 24 November the leaders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia demanded that ETS2, the new carbon market for buildings and road fuels, be postponed to 2030. They chose the days before the leaders’ meeting, so they hold the leverage of timing and the grievance of household bills.

A tax expert criticised the planned EU-wide digital tax on 25 November, which opens a second front where Brussels asks citizens and companies to carry new burdens. The lesson for Americans is that European unity on Russia is firmer than European unity on who pays, and that gap is where Washington’s own trade and technology interests will be argued.

Tallinn And The Eastern Flank: Sabotage As Weather

Estonia tied its closures to an alleged arson attempt ordered by Russian military intelligence (GRU), which shows a front-line state treating sabotage as a security fact rather than a rumour. On 24 November the UK warned defence suppliers to Ukraine about Russian sabotage after airspace violations and attacks, so the unease now reaches factory floors far from the border.

On the same day as the Estonian announcement, Russian missiles entered Polish airspace, an incident that makes Baltic caution look prudent rather than dramatic. Read together, these moves show allies preparing for pressure that stays below open war, and US readers should expect the language of resilience to harden further.

Kyiv And Budapest: A New Tone, Not Yet A Meeting

Magyar’s proposal to meet Zelenskyy in Transcarpathia is a conciliatory register that costs little and signals much. Kyiv will want warm words to become votes in Brussels, while Budapest will weigh how much warmth its own voters accept.

Behind the diplomacy the war grinds on civilians, with the UN Human Rights Office finding more than 400 killed or injured per week in the first eight months of 2026, up 55 per cent on 2025. Critical Threats reported on 15 November Russian strikes on electrical substations in several regions including Kyiv, and Ukrainska Pravda reported on 11 November that Kryvyi Rih was partly without power, so winter fear is now an energy fear.

Madrid, Paris And Belgrade: Publics Slow To Trust

Four polls put the Popular Party ahead of the Socialists before Sunday’s election, and all suggest a right-wing coalition could win a majority. Voters appear to be choosing fatigue over loyalty, and a change of government could reshape Madrid’s line on migration and on Europe. A Student List MP in Belgrade said on 25 November that Serbia needs more time to define its direction, a reminder that trust in elites is as unsettled as policy.

What This Means From Latin America

Brussels’ stated refusal to return to Russian energy keeps a long-term market open for non-Russian suppliers, and producers in Brazil and Argentina will read it as an opening rather than a passing shock. The Visegrád demand of 24 November to delay ETS2 until 2030 shows how fragile support for European carbon costs remains, which Latin American exporters should track because European climate rules shape the terms of trade.

Spain’s vote on Sunday matters in the region because Madrid has long been a bridge between Europe and Latin America, and the polls reported on 22 November point to a change of government. The French navy’s tanker seizure on 25 November also underlines rising European attention to trafficking, a pressure that Latin American ports and exporters may feel through tighter checks.

What We Are Watching

Wednesday, 25 November, 11:00 a.m. ET: Russia inflation rate : The October forecast is 7.1, against 6.35 before. It shows how heavily the war economy weighs on Russian households.

: The October forecast is 7.1, against 6.35 before. It shows how heavily the war economy weighs on Russian households. Thursday, 26 November, 2:00 a.m. ET: Germany GfK consumer confidence : The December forecast is -29.9, after -30.8 before. It shows whether German households are growing less gloomy as the borrowing debate peaks.

: The December forecast is -29.9, after -30.8 before. It shows whether German households are growing less gloomy as the borrowing debate peaks. Thursday and Friday, 26 and 27 November: European Council : The 27 leaders meet with ETS2 and Russian energy on the table. It shows whether Visegrád pressure can dent EU climate policy.

: The 27 leaders meet with ETS2 and Russian energy on the table. It shows whether Visegrád pressure can dent EU climate policy. Friday, 27 November: Bundestag final vote on the 2027 budget : The third reading follows the committee approval. It decides whether Germany’s debt-funded defence build-up becomes law.

: The third reading follows the committee approval. It decides whether Germany’s debt-funded defence build-up becomes law. Sunday, 29 November: Spain votes : Four polls put the PP ahead of the Socialists. It decides who handles migration and Madrid’s line on Europe.

: Four polls put the PP ahead of the Socialists. It decides who handles migration and Madrid’s line on Europe. Tuesday, 1 December: Estonia closes Russian border checkpoints: Rail traffic is unaffected. It shows how far front-line states will go in answer to hybrid pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Bundestag budget committee decide?

The committee approved 2027 spending of EUR 560.92 billion (US$613.6 billion), EUR 5.48 billion (US$6.0 billion) above the government draft, the Bundestag said on 25 November. The final vote is scheduled for Friday 27 November.

Why is Estonia closing border checkpoints with Russia?

Estonia will close border checkpoints from 1 December after an alleged arson attempt ordered by Russian military intelligence. Rail traffic is unaffected.

What do the Visegrád leaders want on ETS2?

On 24 November the leaders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Czechia demanded that ETS2 be postponed to 2030. ETS2 is the new carbon market for buildings and road fuels, and they spoke ahead of the 26 and 27 November summit.

What did Péter Magyar and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss?

Magyar has proposed a meeting in Transcarpathia before the end of November, but none is confirmed. The proposal marks a change of tone from Budapest that Kyiv hopes will carry into EU decisions.