Asia Intelligence Brief — Tuesday, November 24, 2026

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Japan — cold shoulder · patience Taiwan — fraying camps · nerves South Korea — courted · pragmatic Indonesia — relief · reform clock Thailand — floods · censure

Asia enters the last week of November guarded rather than alarmed, with Tokyo and Beijing each waiting for the other to move after the APEC summit in Shenzhen, according to the South China Morning Post on 18 and 19 November. Taiwan, meanwhile, is preparing for local elections on 28 November across 22 cities and counties, Focus Taiwan reported this month.

Leaders speak in formulas that hold a position without escalating, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on 19 November that she wants “constructive and stable” ties with China, according to China Global South. Institutions answer in kind, with procedure standing in for emotion, from election commissions to index providers to defence ministries.

The through-line is a region that manages risk by process rather than gesture, and that distrusts anything that looks like a first move. For US readers, the quiet signals, a missing handshake or a fraying coalition, are the real news.

Key Facts —Approval. Support for Japan’s China policy fell from 62% in November 2025 to 44% this month. —Taiwan. 19,695 candidates have registered for 11,051 posts in 22 cities and counties for the 28 November vote. —India. India’s draft electoral rolls in six states and territories are due on 30 November. —Indonesia. MSCI will trim Indonesia’s Global Standard constituents from 43 to 35 after the close on 30 November. —Thailand. A search was launched for six crew of the tanker Venus 14, reported sunk on 11 November.

Tokyo: Politeness Without Warmth

Takaichi reached Shenzhen to a low-key reception, a contrast with the dancers who greeted South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung. She told a press conference on 19 November that Japan’s position on Taiwan has not changed and remains consistent with the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique, according to The Star Malaysia.

The mood is of a government holding its line while the public tires of the cost, a slide the Yomiuri poll recorded. For US readers, the lesson is that Washington’s two closest allies in northeast Asia are managing Beijing in very different ways, one courted and one kept waiting.

Shenzhen: Beijing Plays Host And Picks Its Guests

Beijing staged APEC as the defender of open trade while keeping Japan at arm’s length, according to Nation Thailand between 16 and 19 November. The contrast with Tokyo’s reception shows that access to the room is itself a bargaining chip.

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un did not appear despite pre-summit speculation, the 19 November wrap noted, and Seoul’s Lee came away courted rather than pressed. The mood in Seoul is pragmatic, a president who takes the welcome and keeps his options open while the Korea Times reports that attention at home is on the central bank.

Taipei: A Local Vote That Feels National

The opposition’s arithmetic has frayed, with the Democratic Progressive Party expelling 18 members over independent bids. Police also reported election-related fraud losses over two months, a sign that campaign season invites scammers as readily as candidates.

The mood is nerves on both sides of the camp divide, because a vote nominally about mayors is watched in Beijing and Washington as a signal. US readers should watch whether discipline inside each camp holds, since a splintered result will be read in Beijing as weakness.

Jakarta: Relief With The Reform Clock Running

Indonesia struck a carbon-credit deal with Norway at COP31, the Jakarta Post reported on 12 November, a sign that Jakarta wants to be a seller in climate finance as well as a buyer of investor trust. The deal arrived in the same week as MSCI’s November review, which left Indonesia’s emerging-market status intact, according to Bisnis.com.

Local stocks rose 2.2% in morning trade on 12 November on relief that the largest banks were spared, according to Investortrust.id. The mood is relief tinged with anxiety, since a shrinking index shows the reform clock is still running.

Southeast Asia: Calm In Manila, Storm Watch In Thailand

Manila is exhaling after the ASEAN summit, where vendors idled by security restrictions received government aid, the Inquirer reported on 13 November, and The Star Malaysia reported a Canberra-Manila defence pact on 15 November. The quiet is real but thin, because security and defence arrangements now shape daily life as well as diplomacy.

Thailand is worried about weather and politics, with flood alerts for Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Koh Samui and a censure debate against the prime minister planned for December, according to The Star Malaysia’s ASEAN headlines of 11 to 16 November. The same source reported that Vietnam tightens anti-money-laundering supervision from December and that Google said it will invest US$15 billion in Malaysia over two years.

What This Means From Latin America

Xi’s APEC pitch to cut tariffs and open markets, reported by Nation Thailand between 16 and 18 November, bears on Brazil, Chile and Peru, whose soybean, copper and fish-meal exports depend on Chinese demand. In our reading, Japan-China friction may push Tokyo to deepen supply-chain ties in Mexico, Brazil and Chile.

Indonesia’s carbon deal with Norway, reported on 12 November, is a template for forest-credit talks in the Amazon and the Congo basin. MSCI’s trimming of Indonesia, according to Bisnis.com on 12 November, shows how index providers can reshape capital flows, a lesson for Brazil and its peers.

What We Are Watching

Tuesday, 24 November, 7:30 p.m. ET: Australia October inflation : Forecast 4.8% after 4.3% before. It shows whether price pressure is building in the region’s largest Western-aligned economy.

: Forecast 4.8% after 4.3% before. It shows whether price pressure is building in the region’s largest Western-aligned economy. Wednesday, 25 November, 8:00 p.m. ET: South Korea interest-rate decision : Forecast 3.25% after 3% before. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth after a courted summit.

: Forecast 3.25% after 3% before. It shows how the central bank weighs prices against growth after a courted summit. Thursday, 26 November, 6:30 p.m. ET: Tokyo core consumer prices : Forecast 3.0% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s government has at home while the China standoff drags on.

: Forecast 3.0% after 2.6% before. It shows how much room Takaichi’s government has at home while the China standoff drags on. Friday, 27 November, 3:00 a.m. ET: Taiwan third-quarter growth : The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows how strong the island’s economy is the day before voters go to the polls.

: The previous reading was 12.93%. It shows how strong the island’s economy is the day before voters go to the polls. Saturday, 28 November: Taiwan’s local elections : Mayors, county heads and councillors are chosen in 22 cities and counties. It shows whether the opposition’s divisions or the ruling party’s expulsions cost more.

: Mayors, county heads and councillors are chosen in 22 cities and counties. It shows whether the opposition’s divisions or the ruling party’s expulsions cost more. Monday, 30 November: India’s draft rolls and Indonesia’s index changes: Draft electoral rolls are due in six states and territories, and MSCI’s changes take effect after the close. They show how far procedure, not politics, is setting the pace.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Japan-China tension still unresolved after APEC?

Takaichi told a press conference on 19 November that Japan’s position on Taiwan has not changed, according to The Star Malaysia. She also said she wants constructive and stable ties, China Global South reported the same day.

When are Taiwan’s local elections?

Taiwan votes on Saturday 28 November, with 19,695 candidates registered for 11,051 posts. The contests span 22 cities and counties.

What is the Bank of Korea expected to decide?

The benchmark rate was held at 3% in October, the Korea Times reported, and the economic calendar forecasts 3.25% this time. The decision falls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday 25 November.

What did MSCI change for Indonesia?

MSCI’s November review, announced on 12 November, left Indonesia’s emerging-market status unchanged, according to Bisnis.com. It removed PT Barito Pacific and PT Bumi Resources Minerals from its Global Standard indexes, effective after the close on 30 November.