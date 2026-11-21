USA & Canada Intelligence Brief — Saturday, November 21, 2026

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Ottawa — patient defiance · no rushed deal Washington — holiday lull · judicial routine Mexico City — quiet coordination · shared stakes Michigan — easing price fears · cautious households

Canada wakes up patient and a little defiant, while the United States drifts into the Thanksgiving week with little on its public calendar beyond routine Senate business. American households look calmer about prices than they did a month ago, and Canadian shoppers kept spending, yet nobody on either side of the border is celebrating.

Ottawa speaks in careful, conditional sentences, and Newsweek reported in mid-November that Mark Carney said Canada would not sign a trade deal merely to end the dispute. Washington speaks mostly through procedure, with the Senate Daily Press listing two judicial votes for Friday morning and no committee meetings.

The through-line is leverage under a clock. The three North American partners now know their trade pact is reviewed every year, so each month of waiting is itself a form of negotiation.

Key Facts —CUSMA. Washington declined a further 16-year extension at the 1 July joint review; annual reviews follow. —Canada retail. Retail sales rose 0.8% in September, against a 0.7% forecast and 1.4% before. —Prices. US one-year inflation expectations fell to 3.7% in November from 4.7% in October. —Rates. Canada’s key rate is 2.5% after the Bank of Canada’s 28 October hike, its first in three years; inflation was 3% in August. —Senate. Two judicial votes for Texas district courts were scheduled for 11 a.m. on 20 November.

Ottawa: Patience As A Strategy

local media reported in mid-November that Carney met President Donald Trump at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on 18 November. The same report said Canada pressed for renewal of the trade pact and for a bilateral deal, while refusing to sign one only to close the argument.

Carney’s real audience is at home, where a deal that looks like surrender would cost more than a long wait. A US reader should note that the contested sectors are steel, aluminium, autos and energy, so the cost of delay lands on American producers and buyers as well.

Washington: A Pact Without A Promise

Global Affairs Canada said in July that the joint review did not terminate the pact, but Washington’s refusal to lock it in has turned a settled arrangement into an annual audition. Each side now tries to look more useful than the other, and every tariff decision becomes a signal.

The Senate Daily Press showed the chamber convening at 10 a.m. on Friday with no committee meetings listed, the rhythm of a body easing toward Thanksgiving on Thursday 26 November. Routine confirmations fill the week when no crisis demands attention, which is itself a mood: a capital waiting for its holiday.

Mexico City: The Third Seat At The Table

Carney’s office said, according to CTV and local media on 17 November, that he and President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed their commitment to renewing the pact. It is a small gesture on the surface, and a deliberate one.

Two smaller partners staying close is a hedge against being bargained with one at a time. For American manufacturers whose cars and parts cross three borders, a coordinated Ottawa and Mexico City makes a quick bilateral shortcut harder to win.

Michigan: Households Exhale, Carefully

The University of Michigan survey published on 20 November also showed five-year inflation expectations easing to 3.3% from 3.5%. A fall in both horizons suggests that American households are less afraid that today’s price pressure will harden into a habit.

Relief is not the same as comfort, because the October price data arrive on Wednesday and will test the improved mood. Politicians in both parties watch these surveys closely, since household fear about prices shapes how voters judge every other argument.

The Bank of Canada: A Hike, Nerves Still

Governor Tiff Macklem said on 21 September that US trade policy had become hard to predict and that oil staying near US$100 a barrel would likely edge inflation up. The Bank held its key rate at 2.25% on 2 September and raised it by 25 basis points to 2.5% on 28 October, its first hike in three years. Friday’s stronger retail data, from Statistics Canada, arrives three weeks after the Bank’s first rate hike in three years and gives it reason to keep watching prices.

What This Means From Latin America

Mexico is the clearest stake, because Global Affairs Canada’s account of the July review means its supply chains also face annual scrutiny rather than a long guarantee. The Carney and Sheinbaum conversation of 17 November shows both capitals preferring to bargain together on renewal. Brazilian and Mexican steel and aluminium sellers also watch every North American tariff signal, since any shift in the pact changes who supplies the American market.

What We Are Watching

Monday 23 November, 9:45 a.m. ET: US S&P Global flash PMIs for November — forecast 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.6 for services; they show whether business activity is holding up before the holiday.

— forecast 54.5 for manufacturing and 55.6 for services; they show whether business activity is holding up before the holiday. Tuesday 24 November, 10:00 a.m. ET: US Conference Board consumer confidence — forecast 92.5 against 91.7; it tests whether the calmer inflation mood has reached spending plans.

— forecast 92.5 against 91.7; it tests whether the calmer inflation mood has reached spending plans. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US core PCE price index for October — forecast 3.2% a year against 3.1% before; it is the inflation gauge households and the Federal Reserve both watch.

— forecast 3.2% a year against 3.1% before; it is the inflation gauge households and the Federal Reserve both watch. Wednesday 25 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US third-quarter GDP growth — forecast 3.4% against 1.5% before; it shows how much strength the economy carries into the winter.

— forecast 3.4% against 1.5% before; it shows how much strength the economy carries into the winter. Thursday 26 November: US Thanksgiving — Washington and Wall Street pause, so trade talks with Ottawa and Mexico City are unlikely to move before the weekend.

— Washington and Wall Street pause, so trade talks with Ottawa and Mexico City are unlikely to move before the weekend. Friday 27 November, 8:30 a.m. ET: US trade balance for October — forecast at -131 against -134.9 before; it shows how tariffs and trade partners are reshaping American imports and exports.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the United States agree to extend the North American trade pact?

No, Global Affairs Canada said Washington did not agree to a further 16-year extension at the joint review on 1 July. The pact was not terminated and now faces annual reviews.

What did Carney say after meeting Trump?

local media reported in mid-November that Carney discussed trade with Trump at the 18 November summit. He also said Canada would not sign a deal merely to end the dispute.

How did Canadian retail sales perform in September?

Retail sales rose 0.8% in September, according to the 20 November calendar data, against a forecast of 0.7%. The previous reading was 1.4%.

Are American inflation expectations rising?

The University of Michigan survey on 20 November put one-year expectations at 3.7% for November, down from 4.7%. The five-year reading eased to 3.3% from 3.5%.