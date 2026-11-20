Rio Times Markets · United States

Published Friday, 20 November, 10:40 a.m. ET · Source: University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers (a monthly US household poll)

American shoppers are worrying less about rising prices. In its final November 2026 survey, the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers found that the typical household now expects prices to rise 3.7% over the next year, down from 4.7% a month earlier.

That is a one-point drop in a single month. It matters abroad because US household mood drives spending on imports from Latin America and Africa.

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Key Facts What happened Households now expect 3.7% inflation over the next year, down from 4.7% in October.

Longer view Long-run inflation expectations eased to 3.3% from 3.5% in October.

Mood The November 2026 sentiment index rose to 51.5 from 48.0, level with forecasts.

Why Falling gasoline prices and post-election optimism lifted mood, the survey director says.

What is next Preliminary December figures arrive Friday 4 December at 10 a.m. ET.

US households are less afraid of rising prices in November, and their overall mood improved, though it is still low by recent standards.

What Changed

The survey’s sentiment index, which scores how Americans see their finances and the economy, rose to 51.5 from 48.0 in October. That matches the 51.5 forecast, so the move was expected.

Inflation expectations fell faster than the mood improved. The median year-ahead figure, the middle answer among respondents, dropped to 3.7%, and the long-run figure eased to 3.3% from 3.5%.

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Why It Moved

The survey’s director, Joanne Hsu, says low- and middle-wealth households felt some relief as gasoline prices fell. Views of future business conditions also improved sharply after the November midterm elections, the US congressional vote held halfway through a presidential term.

The expectations index rose to 52.9 from 48.8, while current conditions rose to 49.4 from 46.7. Households with the largest stock holdings reported worse personal finances, which the survey links to continued swings in shares tied to artificial intelligence (AI).

How High Is 3.7%?

Still high. The survey notes year-ahead expectations were 3.4% in February, before the conflict involving Iran began, and that every 2024 reading was lower than today’s.

Long-run expectations of 3.3% also sit above their 2024 range of 2.8% to 3.2%. Consumers still say inflation, more than unemployment, will cause the greater hardship over the next one to two years.

What It Means for You

Calmer price expectations give the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, a little more room, because expectations can shape wages and spending. A steadier American shopper is also mildly good news for exporters in Latin America and Africa that sell to US consumers.

Sentiment is still about 9% below its February level, so the recovery is partial. A new jump in fuel prices could undo the improvement quickly.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the fall in inflation expectations will last, since one month of survey data is not a trend. The survey also does not say how households would react if gasoline prices rose again.

What to Watch Next

The Conference Board, a US business group, publishes its own consumer confidence index on Tuesday 24 November, with a forecast of 92 against 91.7 previously. The University of Michigan releases preliminary December figures on Friday 4 December.

Year-ahead expectations back near 4.7%, or sentiment back near 48.0, would end the improvement. Readings at or below 3.7% with sentiment above 51.5 would confirm it.

More: North America news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the University of Michigan survey show for November 2026?

The final November reading put year-ahead inflation expectations at 3.7%, down from 4.7%, and long-run expectations at 3.3%. Consumer sentiment rose to 51.5 from 48.0.

Why did inflation expectations fall?

The survey director points to relief from falling gasoline prices and a post-election lift in views of business conditions. The survey measures mood, so these are explanations, not proven causes.

Is 3.7% a low reading?

It is still above the 3.4% seen in February, before the conflict involving Iran began, and above all 2024 readings. Even so, falling from 4.7% is a large one-month drop.

What would show the improvement is lasting?

The December preliminary reading on 4 December would need to keep year-ahead expectations near 3.7% and sentiment near 51.5. A return toward 4.7% or 48.0 would suggest the November lift faded.

Sources: University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers, final November 2026 results; Rio Times economic calendar. This is news, not investment advice.

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