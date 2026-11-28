A US envoy wants the Dominican Republic’s newest mobile operator limited to trusted equipment. Santo Domingo says it respects that view but wants competition.

Photo: Thespecialreport / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Telecom: Dominican Republic

In a statement posted on her social media accounts on Friday 27 November 2026, US Ambassador Leah Francis Campos urged the Dominican Republic to require Viettel to use only trusted technology. Viettel is a Vietnamese state-owned telecom group tied to Vietnam’s Ministry of Defence, and it is set to become the country’s fourth mobile operator.

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Campos said that technology should come from countries that belong to the Budapest Convention, the cybercrime treaty of the Council of Europe, Europe’s main human-rights body. She described this as the view of the US government and of other friendly governments.

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Key Facts Who. Leah Francis Campos, US ambassador; José Ignacio Paliza, minister of the Presidency.

What. Campos wants Viettel limited to equipment from Budapest Convention countries.

Why it matters. A trusted-supplier rule could decide who builds the new mobile network.

Open. The share of Chinese equipment in Viettel’s network has not been published.

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:45 GMT.

A US envoy wants the Dominican Republic’s newest mobile operator limited to trusted equipment. Santo Domingo says it respects that view but wants competition.

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From Tender to Security Dispute

The dispute grows out of a tender run by Indotel, the Dominican telecom regulator, which called international tender LPI-001-2026 on 26 February 2026. On Wednesday 19 August 2026 its board unanimously awarded Viettel 240 MHz of spectrum, the radio bands that carry mobile signals, for 20 years (Resolution 073-2026).

The award covers 40 MHz at 700 MHz, 100 MHz at 2.3 GHz and 100 MHz at 3.6 GHz (MHz, megahertz, measures radio spectrum), while Claro Dominicana, an existing mobile operator, kept 20 MHz at 700 MHz for the rest of its concession. Trilogy Dominicana, the company behind the Viva mobile brand, was excluded from the tender.

Those terms come from Indotel’s award of 19 August 2026. Indotel’s contracts of mid-November 2026 set joint commitments of US$119.5 million, about US$107 million from Viettel and US$12.5 million from Claro.

President Luis Abinader has said the government’s only interest is healthy competition that improves quality. Guido Gómez Mazara, chairman of Indotel’s board, said between 24 and 26 August 2026 that Viettel’s equipment “is compatible with North American companies”.

His is the strongest counter-view to Campos, since he said that 62% of the data used by Dominican telecom companies already passes through Chinese technology. On 26 August he denied that a US embassy warning on espionage risks from Chinese technology targeted Viettel.

The wider direction is in Indotel’s draft General Telecommunications Law of early September 2026, which would replace the 1998 law. It introduces “trusted suppliers”, meaning equipment makers headquartered in a country that has ratified and fully complies with the Budapest Convention.

One reading is that this would shut out makers from China, Russia and India. That is an interpretation, not wording in the draft, and the draft would rule in only suppliers from treaty states.

Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. (File photo)

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Washington Presses While Santo Domingo Agrees in Part

Campos framed the demand as friendship in her 27 November statement: “The reality is that, precisely because the United States considers the Dominican Republic a true friend, we want for you exactly what we demand in our own country.” She added a Spanish proverb, “lo barato sale caro”, which means the cheap ends up costing dear.

In a broadcast interview on Wednesday 25 November 2026, Campos said that Indotel’s Resolution 100-2026, which restricts new equipment from suppliers considered high-risk in critical network functions, covers only 20% of the project. “It strikes us that the other 80% has been left out,” she said (“ese otro 80 % ha quedado fuera”).

She said she conveyed the concern to Gómez Mazara in a meeting, and that it is not too late to add that 80% to a new decree. US investors, she added, felt the conditions were designed to exclude them.

She also said Viettel does not use Chinese technology in the United States but uses “100% Chinese” technology in Peru. We have not verified that claim.

On 25 November she added that the Dominican Republic is a sovereign country that can choose whom it contracts with. In the 27 November statement she called claims that Washington ignores Dominican sovereignty false, and said critics of the US stance underestimate Dominicans’ intelligence.

José Ignacio Paliza, minister of the Presidency, which runs the president’s office, answered on Friday 27 November 2026 in a television interview. He said: “We will always do the right thing to make sure that is the case, so that the elements of greatest concern can give calm to them and to other friends in the region and the world.”

Paliza said the US government looks after its interests through an ambassador who is doing her job, and that her view must be respected. He added that the Dominican Republic has tried to open its telecom sector so that there are “not just two players” but more, to improve service and lower prices.

A new operator entering through the Indotel tender, he said, is meant to prevent an oligopoly, a market run by a few firms. That echoes Abinader’s call for healthy competition.

For US readers, the stake is market access and security. A trusted-supplier test decides which vendors can sell into a new national network, and Campos says US investors felt shut out of the tender.

It is not known what share of Viettel’s equipment will be Chinese, or whether Indotel will extend Resolution 100-2026 beyond the 20% Campos described. Gómez Mazara and Indotel have defended the tender and the award.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the US ambassador ask of the Dominican Republic?

Leah Francis Campos urged the government to require Viettel to use technology only from countries that belong to the Budapest Convention. She called that the view of the US government and other friendly governments.

Has the Dominican government agreed?

Minister José Ignacio Paliza said Washington’s view must be respected and that the government will do what it can to calm those concerns. He also said the government wants a new operator to keep the market competitive.

Why does this matter for US readers?

It tests how far Washington can shape the technology choices of a close Caribbean partner, and it affects which vendors and investors can compete for the new network. The outcome will show whether trusted-supplier rules become binding in Dominican law.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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