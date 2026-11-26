The agency says its checks target all nationalities. It has not yet said how long the new sanctions last.

Calle las Damas in Santo Domingo's colonial zone, in a file photo. It does not show fuel prices or the announcement. Photo: Desox7x / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Dominican Republic: Consumer Rights

The Dominican Republic’s consumer-protection agency, Pro Consumidor, announced sanctions on Thursday 26 November 2026 against eight more Chinese-owned businesses. Inspectors recorded breaches of consumer law in seven areas, from the capital Santo Domingo to Azua and San José de Ocoa.

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Together with an earlier round on 5 November, the agency has now acted against at least 16 businesses this month. The country is a favourite holiday and retirement spot for Americans, so shop rules reach visitors as well as residents.

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Key Facts Who. Pro Consumidor, the national consumer-protection agency; eight Chinese-owned businesses.

What. Sanctions after inspectors found breaches of Law 358-05, the general consumer rights law.

Where. Santo Domingo, Santiago, Baní, Azua and San José de Ocoa.

When. Announced Thursday 26 November 2026; earlier closures on 5 November.

As of. 26 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

The agency says its checks target all nationalities. It has not yet said how long the new sanctions last.

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File photo, 16 March 2019: outdoor café terraces on Calle El Conde, a pedestrian street in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City. Photo: Mariordo, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The campaign began on 5 November 2026, when Pro Consumidor announced the closure of eight shops in Greater Santo Domingo, the capital’s metropolitan area. Among them were Home Plus and AMG Mall, closed over goods without health registration and adult items in view of minors.

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Eddy Alcántara, the agency’s executive director, said in mid-November that “the closures will continue” (all quotations here are our translation). He said the agency would keep permanent watch, because shops violate Law 358-05 on consumer protection.

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On 17 November Alcántara said inspectors had intervened in about 40 Chinese-owned shops, over 20 with breaches that could bring sanctions. He put it plainly: “I do not have the exact figure, but it is more like forty, with twenty-odd non-conformities.”

The problems he named were product safety, pests, goods without health registration and adult items beside toys. Thousands of items were seized, and about ten shops were under review for temporary closure.

On 18 November he said more than 30 Asian-owned businesses had been closed during his tenure. On Monday 23 November Pro Consumidor reported destroying over 35,000 seized goods, among them unregistered foods and sex toys sold without controls.

The 26 November statement named the eight, among them Pica Pollo Feng in the Distrito Nacional, the capital district, and Súper Tienda K in Santiago. Others include Plaza China Ocoa in San José de Ocoa and Tienda Shooting Star Mod in Baní, in Peravia province.

The inspections covered seven areas: the Distrito Nacional, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte, Santiago, Baní, Azua and San José de Ocoa. Tienda Deseo Mall and Plaza M&Q, also known as Importadora Ming, are both in Azua.

In each case inspectors drew up an official report, an acta, recording breaches of Law 358-05 on consumer rights. The agency said it is concerned that substandard commercial practices keep recurring and can harm consumers’ economic interests, safety and health.

Alcántara said the checks are not aimed only at Chinese-owned shops, and that the same law applies to every owner. “There are, for example, several Dominican businesses that also break the rule, and we close them permanently,” he said.

Pro Consumidor says it applies the law to every nationality, so its stated aim is consumer safety, not the origin of owners. Alcántara described the agency’s work in mid-November as permanent surveillance rather than a one-off sweep.

He said adult products sold near children’s toys may also breach Law 136-03, the Code for the Protection of Children and Adolescents. That is a separate legal basis from the consumer law cited in the 26 November announcement.

For Americans buying food or gifts there, the practical effect is on the shelf, because unregistered goods can be seized and destroyed. Sellers who rely on unregistered stock face the same inspectors nationwide, as the agency says operations will continue across the Dominican Republic.

The announcement did not say which breach applied to which shop, or how long each sanction lasts, and it reported closures only for the two Azua businesses. No fine amounts or owner replies to these sanctions have been published.

In January 2026, after housing-ministry closures, Jessica Peng, a Chinese commercial-sector representative, said members were working to meet the rules and reopen. Their lawyer, Ramón Peralta, said the sector faced an unfair campaign of discredit.

No date for further closures has been announced, and the earlier schedule of 13, 16 and 18 November has passed. Alcántara said then that more businesses would face measures, and the agency says its surveillance remains active.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which agency announced the sanctions?

Pro Consumidor, the Dominican consumer-protection agency, announced them on 26 November. It acted after inspections in seven areas.

Are only Chinese-owned shops inspected?

The agency’s director says no. He said Dominican businesses that break the rule are also closed permanently.

Do the sanctions mean the shops are closed?

Not for all. The release reported closures at two Azua businesses, Tienda Deseo Mall and Plaza M&Q, and gave no type or length for the other six.

Sources: Pro Consumidor press statement of 26 November 2026; statements by director Eddy Alcántara, 12 to 18 November 2026; Law 358-05; Law 136-03; Pro Consumidor resolutions 1934-26 and 1935-26.

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