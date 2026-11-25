Uruguay Detains 16 in Arms Ring Raids
Investigators want to know whether weapons were diverted or facilitated from state circles, and the detainees’ roles are not public.
Uruguay | Security
Uruguayan police raided 25 sites across at least 10 of the country’s 19 departments on Tuesday 24 November and detained 16 adults in an alleged weapons-supply network. Among them are an active-duty police officer and a senior Army officer.
The operation, code-named Cárabo, ended a six-month investigation led by the prosecutor’s office in Rivera, a northern border city. The detainees’ roles have not been disclosed, and no one had been charged when this was written.
Key Facts
- Who. Police and the Rivera prosecutor detained 16 adults, among them a police officer and a senior Army officer.
- What. Operation Cárabo: 25 raids in at least 10 of Uruguay’s 19 departments on an alleged arms-supply network.
- When. Tuesday 24 November 2026. No one had been charged.
- Power Index. Uruguay ranks 7th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 45.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 08:12 GMT
Investigators want to know whether weapons were diverted or facilitated from state circles, and the detainees’ roles are not public.
The case follows Operation Ares, which the same unit, the northern branch of the national police investigations directorate, ran with the same prosecutor, Alejandra Domínguez, in April. In its Interior Ministry release of April, dated 16 April, the ministry said 35 simultaneous raids in five northern towns and cities led to more than 30 people being formalised, meaning formally charged, for trafficking in firearms and ammunition.
That ring sold weapons through messaging networks with 561 participants, the ministry said, and was led by an inmate linked to a Brazilian faction operating on the border at Rivera and Santana do Livramento, a Brazilian city that adjoins Rivera. A police officer and an ex-police officer were among those involved, and police found three other groups, together with more than 1,700 members.
Julio Sena, the police investigations director and a retired commissioner general, said in April that it was the most important operation the force had carried out, based on the databases it had consulted. Prosecutor Domínguez called it «un éxito en el sentido que, bueno, siempre es una lucha acá en la frontera» (translated: a success in the sense that it is always a struggle here on the border).
Domínguez said at the time that those formalised face sentences of 18 to 24 months of libertad a prueba, a form of supervised freedom. The ministry reported nearly 100 weapons and more than 3,500 rounds seized in April.
Cárabo reached well beyond the northern towns where Ares struck. The raids hit Rivera, Maldonado, Canelones, Montevideo, Lavalleja, Cerro Largo, Colonia, Río Negro, Flores and Tacuarembó, and one account adds Rocha.
Investigators want to know whether weapons or war material were diverted or facilitated from state circles. That is a line of inquiry, not a finding, and the police have not said which role each detainee played.
One account says the Army officer is a major.
In Río Negro department, two raids in Fray Bentos and Nuevo Berlín found firearms, and two people were detained and taken to Rivera, where the case is based. Police seized firearms of various calibres and a large amount of ammunition, and had not published a count.
The weapons will go to forensic experts, who will try to establish where they came from and whether they connect to other crimes. The detainees are due to give statements in the coming hours, after which the prosecutor will decide on charges.
Cárabo follows Ares by seven months, with the same unit and the same prosecutor. Ares already involved a police officer and an ex-police officer, and Cárabo adds a serving Army officer among the detainees.
If insiders in both forces were confirmed, the question would shift from border sellers to who guards the state’s own stocks of weapons. Detention is not guilt, and the suspects had not yet made their statements.
For readers abroad, the case follows an April network on the Rivera border tied to a Brazilian faction, and now points, as a line of inquiry, at the state’s own forces in Uruguay. The Interior Ministry had not published a release on Cárabo when this was written, so the account rests on what police and the prosecutor’s office have said so far.
Further reading: our July 2025 report on a weapons route to Brazil.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does this prove state weapons were stolen?
No. Investigators are examining whether weapons were diverted or facilitated from state circles, but that is a line of inquiry and nobody has been charged.
What happens next?
The detainees give statements, and the prosecutor then decides whether to seek formal charges. Forensic tests will try to trace the weapons.
What was Operation Ares?
It was the same unit’s April case against an arms-selling network on the Rivera border, which police called their most important by weapons seized.
Sources: Ministry of the Interior (Uruguay), release on Operación Ares, 16 April 2026; Accounts of Operación Cárabo from police and the Rivera prosecutor’s office, 24 November 2026; Ministry of the Interior (Uruguay), news page.
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