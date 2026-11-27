Uganda wants its minerals processed at home. Until its new licensing rules are ready, investors with applications in the queue are waiting.

File photo. Kampala city centre, Uganda. Photo: Flöschen, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Uganda

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development is still holding back new mining licences, and on Tuesday 24 November 2026 companies met Energy Minister Dr Monica Musenero Masanza in Kampala to ask the Ministry to clear pending applications. She told them it applies only to new mining licence applications, and that she will review pending files one by one.

The hold began on Friday 28 August 2026, when Musenero announced at a press briefing in Kampala that the grant of new mineral rights, licences, permits and other authorisations would be deferred for one month, effective immediately. The Ministry said the pause would let it review existing licences and address illegal mining under exploration licences.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Minister Monica Musenero Masanza and UCEM, the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals, a business body.

What. A hold on granting new mining licences, extended in October, with no published end date.

Where. Amber House, Kampala, where companies asked the minister to clear pending applications.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

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Uganda wants its minerals processed at home. Until its new licensing rules are ready, investors with applications in the queue are waiting.

Her statement said the aim was to assess the status of existing licences, strengthen the licensing framework and position the sector to attract credible investors. The review covered how existing licences perform, illegal mining under exploration licences, contested licences and whether holders meet their work commitments.

The Ministry gave the licence count at the briefing, as of 30 June 2026: 212 prospecting, 497 exploration, 5 large-scale mining, 38 medium-scale, 18 small-scale and 3 artisanal licences. Added up, that is 709 licences to prospect or explore against 64 to mine.

The Independence Monument in Kampala, Uganda’s capital. (Archive photo) photo. The Independence Monument park in central Kampala, Uganda, May 2015. Photo: Ruslik0, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Ministry said renewals of existing licences, export permits for processed minerals and sample exports for testing would carry on. Inspections, supervision and enforcement would also continue.

On 27 October 2026 a ministerial statement from Musenero extended the deferral by a further three months. It said the time was needed to finish a proposed “Strategic Mineral Licensing by Design” framework, which would make domestic value addition, investor accountability and industrial development central to licensing decisions.

The Ministry has published no end date for the extended hold. Counting from 27 October, the extension would run to late January 2027, a date the Ministry has not confirmed.

In a letter dated 7 September 2026 to the head of Uganda’s army, the Chief of Defence Forces, President Yoweri Museveni wrote that, on his figures, a tonne of unprocessed wolfram (tungsten ore) of 65% purity “will give us USD 40,000”, against “USD 145,000” for a tonne of wolfram concentrates of 99.9% purity. He used the gap to argue for processing minerals at home.

The government’s Tenfold Growth Strategy, its plan to expand the economy, targets about US$500 billion by 2040. The prices in the President’s letter are his own estimates and have not been checked against market data.

The business side met the minister at Amber House in Kampala at a gathering convened by the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM), a business body for the sector. Refiners, cement makers, gold and steel firms attended, and UCEM governing council chair Aggrey Ashaba said the hold, “first set at 30 days and extended by three months, is idling capital already committed to Uganda”.

Ashaba called for a predictable and proportionate regulatory framework that supports investment while keeping control of mineral resources responsible. UCEM asked the government to clear pending applications, fast-track projects ready for implementation and strengthen the regulators.

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The minister has issued several licences that had been entered in the online mining registry (the cadastre) before the hold and were ready for approval. Renewals and sample exports continue, and other pending applications will be reviewed one by one, with applicants told if they need more compliance checks.

That description is narrower than the August notice, which also listed permits and other authorisations. The record available does not show how the two fit together.

Musenero also presented chapter one of the Ministry’s draft Industrialisation Operational Manual, which defines industrialisation as turning a nation’s endowments into productive systems owned at home. It sets four tests: how much raw material is processed locally, how much domestic ownership and value is retained, the chances of higher-value production, and the capacity for further industrial development.

The manual sorts minerals into three groups: those needed for Uganda’s own development, those in international demand that should be processed locally as far as possible before export, and those that strengthen industrial capacity. Under the agreed plan, this classification is meant to help guide licensing decisions.

At the meeting the two sides agreed a joint working group of UCEM and the Ministry that meets monthly, and quarterly meetings between the private sector and the minister. The minister also committed to facilitating the release of airborne geological survey data for the Karamoja sub-region, in north-eastern Uganda.

A three-year transition plan will start with minerals that already have a national policy direction. No date has been published for the working group’s first meeting.

More: Uganda news

Further reading: Gold Is Now About Half of What Uganda Sells Abroad

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the hold affect existing licences?

Renewals of existing licences are not affected. The August notice also listed export permits for processed minerals, sample exports, inspections and enforcement as continuing.

Why is Uganda doing this?

The government wants minerals processed at home so more of their value stays in the country. Industry says the wait leaves committed money idle.

When will the hold end?

The Ministry has not published an end date. The monthly working group has no announced first meeting either.

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Sources: Ministry notice of 28 August 2026, Ministry statement of 27 October 2026, UCEM-Ministry meeting of 24 November 2026, presidential letter of 7 September 2026.

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