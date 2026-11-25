A first credit line from Africa’s trade lender gives Uganda’s dfcu Bank fresh foreign funding for export lending, while pricing and drawdown stay undisclosed.

File photo. A busy street at Nakivubo in central Kampala, Uganda, August 2016. Photo: Angella Birungi, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

UGANDA · BANKING · BRIEF

Afreximbank, a pan-African trade lender, has given dfcu Bank a 30 million euro (about US$33 million) credit line that it can repay and borrow again. It is the lender’s first such facility to a Ugandan bank, its release of 24 November 2026 says.

dfcu, a commercial lender based in Uganda, will lend the money on to exporters and other local businesses. The signing took place on Tuesday 24 November 2026 at Afreximbank’s regional headquarters in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

Key Facts Who Afreximbank, a pan-African trade lender, and dfcu Bank, a Ugandan commercial lender.

What A EUR 30 million (about US$33 million) reusable credit line, a first for a Ugandan bank.

Use dfcu will lend it to Ugandan exporters for working capital and capital spending.

As of 25 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

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A first credit line from Africa’s trade lender gives Uganda’s dfcu Bank fresh foreign funding for export lending, while pricing and drawdown stay undisclosed.

Humphrey Nwugo, Afreximbank’s Regional Director for Eastern Africa, and Charles Mudiwa, chief executive of dfcu Bank, signed the deal. A revolving line means dfcu can borrow, repay and borrow again within the limit.

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dfcu will pass the funds to eligible borrowers across Uganda’s export value chain, for working capital and capital expenditure. The sectors named are agribusiness, manufacturing, trade, infrastructure and energy, financial services, hospitality and logistics.

Passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda. Photo: Petter Lundkvist, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. File photo.

Nwugo said the facility “has the potential to contribute significantly to improving access to trade finance, trade-related financing and project financing in Uganda.” He added that it supports Afreximbank’s mandate to promote exports of value-added commodities and manufactured products.

Mudiwa said: “At dfcu, we believe that access to capital is a catalyst for transformation.” He added that the Afreximbank facility “enhances our capacity to finance businesses that are expanding Uganda’s productive economy, strengthening export value chains and creating sustainable growth opportunities.”

The release says the line should provide foreign funding needed to meet the requirements of what it calls the tenfold growth of Uganda’s economy. It gives no repayment period, interest rate or schedule for drawing the money, nor how much dfcu has drawn.

The borrower is much larger than this line. dfcu Limited, the listed group that owns dfcu Bank, reported total assets of 3.94 trillion Ugandan shillings (Shs3.94 trillion, about US$960 million) at 30 June 2026.

Yet the group booked a net loss of Shs15.8 billion (about US$3.8 million) for the six months, which dfcu has linked to a one-off legal cost provision for litigation over Crane Bank. Crane Bank was a Ugandan lender whose selected assets and liabilities dfcu took over in January 2017, after Bank of Uganda, the central bank, intervened in 2016.

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The loss equals about 0.4% of those assets. Conversions use closing rates of 24 November 2026 from RT market data, a market-data provider: US$1.0962 per euro and Shs4,115 per US$.

Afreximbank is growing too. Its abridged unaudited statements for the half-year to 30 June 2026, filed with the Stock Exchange of Mauritius, show profit of US$534.7 million, up 30% from US$412.7 million a year earlier.

Total assets reached US$43.4 billion, against US$42.3 billion at the end of 2025. The line to dfcu is a small fraction of that balance sheet.

In practice the line funds export-linked lending and working capital, not a stated new programme. Whether it lowers borrowing costs for Ugandan exporters depends on pricing that the release does not disclose.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does the Afreximbank Credit Line Do for dfcu?

It gives dfcu foreign funding to lend to Ugandan exporters and other businesses. Because the line is revolving, dfcu can reuse the money once it is repaid.

Why Did dfcu Report a Half-Year Loss?

dfcu said a one-off legal cost provision tied to the Crane Bank litigation drove the loss. The Afreximbank line adds foreign funding for the bank to lend.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

Sources: Afreximbank press release “Afreximbank extends EUR 30-million line of credit to dfcu Bank, Uganda”, Kampala, 24 November 2026; Afreximbank abridged unaudited financial statements for the half-year ended 30 June 2026; dfcu Limited interim results for the six months to 30 June 2026; RT market data exchange rates, 24 November 2026.

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