Identifying a missile maker does not identify who fired it. This account rests on the investigation, which we could not check independently.

File photo, 2015. Shipping containers stacked at Mogadishu port, which had recently modernised to handle container traffic. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Somalia: Security

An investigation by a British national newspaper, published on Wednesday 25 November 2026, says missile fragments from a strike in northern Somalia came from a Turkish-made weapon. The strike on Thursday 21 May 2026 killed a pregnant woman and three of her children near Baxaya in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, the investigation says.

No government had claimed the strike by then, and the investigation does not say who fired the weapon. The case matters abroad because it tests how the export of armed drones and their munitions is policed.

Key Facts What. Four killed in a strike near Baxaya, Golis Mountains, Puntland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia.

Weapon. Fragments match a MAM guided bomb made by Roketsan, Turkey’s state-owned missile maker.

When. Thursday 21 May 2026.

Not known. Who flew the drone. The weapons analysts named a maker and drone type, not an operator.

As of. 26 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Identifying a missile maker does not identify who fired it. This account rests on the investigation, which we could not check independently.

According to the investigation, a family was herding goats when the strike hit a cave near Baxaya, in the Golis Mountains, a range in northern Puntland. A pregnant woman and three of her children, aged 12 to 14, were killed, and the father was wounded by shrapnel and burns.

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The investigation says Armament Research Services (ARES) examined photographs of fragments of two missiles. It identified a MAM-series guided munition, a small guided bomb, made by Roketsan, Turkey’s state-owned missile maker.

A port crane at work in Somalia. File photo. Photo: Biva2017, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert at ARES, said the fragments pointed to a drone, most likely a Bayraktar TB2.

That armed drone is made by Baykar, a Turkish company, and carries Roketsan’s MAM munitions. That finding does not show who fired the weapon, the investigation says.

Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Somalia’s federal government all fly Bayraktar drones over Somalia, and none answered when asked which of them dropped the bomb.A Turkish diplomatic representative told the investigation that Turkish exports carry guarantees of compliance with international law. The representative said there is “no verified information” of misuse in Somalia.

Baxaya had been designated a safe zone by Puntland’s regional government, according to the investigation. Ashkir Nuur, Somalia’s deputy ambassador to Tanzania and the area’s representative, confirmed this and said Puntland had neither apologised to nor compensated the survivor.

Amnesty International, a human rights group, documented a similar case in May 2024. Two strikes on Monday 18 March 2024 killed 23 civilians, 14 of them children, on a farm in the Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia.

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Amnesty’s weapons investigator confirmed from photographs of scrap metal that MAM-L glide bombs, dropped from TB2 drones and both made in Turkey, were used. Amnesty said it could not establish whether Turkish or Somali forces were operating the drones.

Somalia’s Ministry of Information said on 19 March 2024 that it had killed over 30 Al-Shabaab militants, an armed Islamist group, in the villages of Bagdad and Baldooska. Amnesty’s regional director, Tigere Chagutah, said the Somali and Turkish governments “must investigate these deadly strikes as a war crime”.

Two points stay open: who flew the drone, and whether any government will investigate the Baxaya strike. The investigation’s account of the victims has not been independently confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who fired the missile that hit the cave?

That is not known. Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Somalia’s federal government all fly Bayraktar drones over Somalia, and none answered which of them dropped it.

Does a Turkish-made missile prove Turkey’s role?

No. The investigation says identifying the weapon shows where it was made, not who fired it.

Has Turkey responded to the findings?

A Turkish diplomatic representative told the investigation that Turkish exports carry guarantees of compliance with international law.

Sources Amnesty International press release “Somalia: Death of 23 civilians in military strikes with Turkish drones may amount to war crimes”, May 2024 (amnesty.org); Armament Research Services assessment of missile fragments, and statements by a Turkish diplomatic representative and by Ashkir Nuur, as given in the investigation of 25 November 2026; Somalia’s Ministry of Information statement of 19 March 2024, as cited by Amnesty.

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