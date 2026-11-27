Somalia Starts Navy Headquarters With Turkey
Turkey and Somalia have started building a naval headquarters in Mogadishu. What it costs, who builds it and when it will be finished are still unanswered.
Somalia: Maritime Security
Somalia’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, laid the foundation stone of a new Somali Navy headquarters in Mogadishu on Saturday 21 November 2026, with General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Turkey’s chief of the general staff, attending. Neither government has given a cost or a finish date for the project.
The site is the Barbaros Campus, the base in Mogadishu of Turkey’s naval task force. Somalia lies on the Horn of Africa, the eastern tip of the continent, and has the longest coastline on mainland Africa.
Key Facts
- What. Somalia’s president laid the foundation stone of a Somali Navy headquarters in Mogadishu on 21 November.
- Scope. Three to four buildings at Barbaros Campus, the Turkish naval task force base, depending on who counts.
- Open. Cost, completion date, builder and land status have not been given.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: pirates seize a vessel by 31 December, 42.5%; US$29,200 traded in event (1:04 a.m. ET).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT.
Turkey and Somalia have started building a naval headquarters in Mogadishu. What it costs, who builds it and when it will be finished are still unanswered.
Turkey’s Defence Ministry spokesperson, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, told the weekly press briefing in Ankara on Thursday 26 November, as reported by Somali media, that the facilities are meant to strengthen Somalia’s maritime security and military infrastructure. He said Turkey will keep helping Somalia build the capacity to secure itself.
Somalia’s Ministry of Defence describes three main facilities: the Somali Navy headquarters, a Maritime Operations Coordination Centre and loading and unloading infrastructure for ships. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) statement counts four buildings, naming the Somali Navy headquarters, a Somali-Turkish Task Force Command, a coordination centre and a slipway where vessels are hauled ashore.
The work falls under the Defence and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, a 10-year deal the two countries signed on Thursday 8 February 2024. Turkey’s military footprint in Somalia is older than that deal: its TURKSOM training base, the Turkish-Somali military training centre in Mogadishu, opened in 2017 and trains Somali land forces.
The agreement covers building, training and equipping the Somali Navy. The threats it names at sea include piracy and illegal fishing.
Years of war and weak institutions held back Somalia’s maritime security and coastal surveillance. The Somali Navy is the country’s sea force, and the new headquarters is meant to strengthen its command and administration.
The coordination centre is meant to follow and coordinate the navy’s operations at sea. Loading and unloading infrastructure at Barbaros Campus is meant to support the resupply of ships and boats.
At that briefing the ministry said talks with Somali authorities continue on the scope, the completion timelines and Turkey’s specific responsibilities. It gave no cost, no completion date and no builder, and it did not say what the legal status of the land at Barbaros Campus is.
Until Ankara or Mogadishu names a cost and a date, the pace of change stays unknown. What is clear is that the foundations are in the ground.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, puts the chance that Somali pirates successfully seize a vessel by 31 December 2026 at 42.5%, with US$29,200 traded across the event’s date markets as of 01:04 ET on 27 November 2026. These are bets, not polls, and the price says nothing about the naval project itself.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is being built in Mogadishu?
A Somali Navy headquarters and supporting facilities at the Barbaros Campus, according to Somalia’s Ministry of Defence and the Turkish Armed Forces.
Who is paying for it?
That has not been stated. The Turkish ministry gave no cost, builder or completion date.
Why does it matter beyond Somalia?
Somalia has the longest coastline on mainland Africa. The agreement names piracy and illegal fishing among the threats at sea.
Further reading: Turkey Sends Two Warships to Somalia
More: Somalia news
Sources
Turkish Defence Ministry weekly press briefing, Ankara, 26 November 2026, including statements by spokesperson Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk (as reported); Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) statement on the ceremony of 21 November 2026, Somali Ministry of Defence announcement (as reported); statements by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud; Defence and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement of 8 February 2024.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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