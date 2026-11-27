The European Parliament has called the 2019 Turkey-Libya sea deal invalid and asked EU governments to consider sanctions, but a resolution is a political position, not a binding penalty.

Flags of EU member states outside the European Parliament in Brussels, whose consent the interim trade agreement still needs, pictured in 2009. The photo does not show any vote on the deal. Photo: Marek Ślusarczyk (Tupungato) / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Africa: Libya

The European Parliament, the EU’s directly elected assembly, called a 2019 Turkey-Libya sea agreement invalid in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday 26 November 2026. The resolution asks the Council of the EU, the body of member-state governments, to consider targeted sanctions if the deal’s implementation violates the sovereign rights of EU member states.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The text says the memorandum is invalid, violates the sovereign rights of third countries and produces no legal effects. It also calls for a review of the EU’s financial cooperation with Turkey and Libya so that EU funds do not support implementation.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. The European Parliament, the EU’s elected assembly, and the Council of the EU.

What. A resolution calls the 2019 Turkey-Libya sea deal invalid and floats conditional sanctions.

Where. Strasbourg, France, where the Parliament holds plenary sessions.

When. Adopted on Thursday 26 November 2026; vote count not published.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

The European Parliament has called the 2019 Turkey-Libya sea deal invalid and asked EU governments to consider sanctions, but a resolution is a political position, not a binding penalty.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Libya Email address Follow

The memorandum on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas, a deal that divides rights to sea areas, was concluded in 2019 between Turkey and Libya’s then Tripoli-based, United Nations-backed Government of National Accord. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which runs its diplomacy, says the memorandum “has been in force since 2019”.

Such deals matter because an exclusive economic zone, the sea area where a country holds the first right to fish, oil and gas, can overlap with its neighbours’. For Greece and Cyprus, two EU members facing the Mediterranean, those rights are the issue.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

On Tuesday 20 October 2026 Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives, one of the country’s two rival power centres, approved the memorandum. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in press release No. 202 of that date: “We welcome the decision adopted today (20 October) by the Libyan House of Representatives.”

The ministry said the memorandum “safeguards the mutual rights and interests of both countries on the basis of international law and the principle of equity, and contributes to further deepening cooperation between Türkiye and Libya.” The next day, Wednesday 21 October 2026, a joint statement backed by all 27 EU member states and issued by Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, called the memorandum “null and void and cannot produce legal consequences for third States”.

The statement also said the EU “deeply regrets” the Libyan parliament’s ratification of 20 October. António Costa, president of the European Council, the forum of EU leaders, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, expressed “solidarity with Greece and Cyprus” in October.

The EU says the memorandum infringes the sovereign rights of third states. The Parliament’s resolution builds on that position.

File photo, 2015: the Libyan Sea seen from a cliff near Preveli on the south coast of Crete. Photo: Uoaei1, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Parliament has taken this line before. In a recommendation of 23 November 2022 it asked Libya to proceed with annulling the 2019 memorandum.

A Parliament resolution is a political position, not a binding act. Sanctions are decided by the Council of the EU, so the text adds pressure but does not itself punish anyone.

For US readers, Turkey is a member of NATO, the Western military alliance, so a dispute over its sea claims touches an ally. The memorandum concerns sea areas in the eastern Mediterranean, a route for shipping and energy infrastructure.

Our 20 October story on the House of Representatives’ approval gives the Libyan side of that vote. Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued its own press release on the Parliament’s resolution (No. 230, 26 November 2026).

The vote count has not been published. The Parliament also asked Kallas and the Commission to report within three months, a deadline that falls around 26 February 2027.

It is not known whether the Council will take up sanctions. How Libya’s two rival governments will respond is also not known.

Any sanctions would need the Council to act, and the resolution ties them to violations of member states’ sovereign rights. No dated Council step has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the European Parliament decide?

It adopted a resolution calling the Turkey-Libya sea memorandum invalid and without legal effect. It also asked the Council to consider sanctions under a set condition.

Does the vote impose sanctions?

No, because a Parliament resolution is a political position. Sanctions are decided by the Council of the EU.

Why does it matter outside the region?

Turkey is a NATO member, and the memorandum covers sea areas used for shipping and energy infrastructure. The dispute therefore touches an ally and trade routes.

Sources Sources: European Parliament plenary of 26 November 2026; EU statement on behalf of the 27 member states of 21 October 2026; Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release No. 202 of 20 October 2026 (https://www.mfa.gov.tr).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error