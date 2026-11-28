Brazil Retail Bond Sales Jump 47% in October
Rate-linked bonds took almost half of October’s sales while the Selic holds at 13.75%.
Economy: Brazil
Brazilians bought R$10.56 billion (about US$1.90 billion) of government bonds through the Treasury’s retail platform in October, 47% more than a year earlier, Brazil’s Treasury said on 27 November. The platform, Tesouro Direto, lets individuals buy federal bonds through brokers and has run since 2002.
Almost half of the money went into bonds that follow the Selic, the central bank’s policy interest rate, now 13.75% a year. For a US investor or a holder of Brazilian ADRs (US-listed shares of Brazilian companies), it shows where ordinary Brazilian savers put new money while rates stay high.
Key Facts
- Who. Brazil’s Treasury, which runs the Tesouro Direto retail bond platform for individuals.
- What. October bond sales hit R$10.56 billion (about US$1.90 billion), up 47% on October 2025.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting site, gives 92% odds of no December Selic change (11pm ET, 27 November).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 28 November 2026, 04:09 GMT
Rate-linked bonds took almost half of October’s sales while the Selic holds at 13.75%.
The Tesouro Direto programme began in 2002. The Treasury’s October report counted 37,097,172 registered investors, up 9.9% in 12 months, of whom 3,987,860 were active investors, up 22.4%.
Copom, the central bank’s rate-setting committee, held the Selic at 13.75% on 4 November, saying the decision was consistent with bringing inflation to around its target. It was the committee’s 282nd meeting, and the next one is on 8–9 December, with the decision due on 9 December.
Selic-linked bonds made up 48.4% of October sales, the Treasury said on 27 November, led by Tesouro Selic, a bond whose return follows the Selic, at R$3.85 billion (about US$0.70 billion). Tesouro Reserva, a Selic-linked bond launched in May 2026 with Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank, added R$1.26 billion (about US$0.23 billion), or 11.9% of sales.
Inflation-linked bonds, which adjust with consumer prices, took 29.1% of sales and fixed-rate bonds 22.4%, the Treasury said. Within the inflation-linked group, Tesouro Renda+, a retirement-income bond launched in 2023, took 7.2% of all sales.
Sales beat redemptions by R$2.87 billion (about US$0.52 billion) in October, the Treasury said, lifting the stock of bonds in the programme to R$285.25 billion (about US$51.5 billion). That is 41.93% more than the R$200.97 billion (about US$36.3 billion) of October 2025.
October was not the peak: the Treasury’s all-time monthly record is August 2026 at R$15 billion (about US$2.71 billion). Sales were 20.37% above September’s R$8.77 billion (about US$1.58 billion).
Small tickets dominate: 80.2% of October’s sales operations were for up to R$5,000 (about US$902), and the average sale was R$8,634.05 (about US$1,558). Another 350,550 people registered in the month.
By maturity, 43.9% of October sales were in bonds due within five years, 36.2% between five and 10 years and 19.9% beyond 10 years. The Treasury’s report also counts 1,222,698 sale operations in October.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a US platform where traders bet real money, the market on December’s Brazil rate decision gave 92.0% to no change, 4.2% to a 0.25-point cut and about 2.2% to a 0.25-point rise at 11:09 p.m. ET on 27 November (04:09 GMT on 28 November). The market had US$185,910 traded across all outcomes; these are bets, not polls.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Tesouro Direto?
It is the Treasury’s platform for individuals to buy federal government bonds, open since 2002. Investors buy through brokers.
What does a Selic-linked bond do?
Its return follows the central bank’s policy rate, so it pays more when the rate is high. Buyers tend to be less exposed to price swings when rates change than holders of fixed-rate bonds.
Why do these sales matter outside Brazil?
They show where Brazilian households put their savings at a policy rate of 13.75%. The Treasury’s report counts 37,097,172 registered investors.
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Sources
Sources
- Brazil’s Treasury (Tesouro Nacional), October 2026 Tesouro Direto report, published 27 November 2026
- central bank (Banco Central do Brasil) Copom decision of 4 November 2026 and PTAX (the central bank’s daily dollar rate) of 27 November 2026 (R$5.543 per US$). Tesouro Transparente: Balanço do Tesouro Direto, October 2026
- Banco Central do Brasil
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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