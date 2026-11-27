BRAZIL ECONOMY · BUDGET

Brazil’s federal government took in far more than it spent in October, and the surplus was the largest for that month in a decade. The National Treasury, the federal government’s fiscal department, said on Friday, November 27, that the central government (Treasury, pension system and central bank combined) ran a primary surplus of R$52.3 billion (Brazilian reais, about US$9.1 billion at the central bank’s reference rate of R$5.74 per US dollar on November 26), above forecasts.

A primary surplus means revenue exceeded spending before interest on public debt. October is the best October since 2016 once inflation is removed, and it follows a surplus of just R$4.8 billion (about US$0.8 billion) in September; the year as a whole is still in deficit, and our guide to Brazil’s economy explains the wider picture.

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Key Facts What Brazil’s central government ran a primary surplus of US$9.1 billion in October 2026.

Who Brazil’s National Treasury reported the result on Friday, November 27.

Why Net revenue rose 5.6% in real terms from a year earlier, while spending fell 0.2%.

Next January to October is still a deficit of US$6.6 billion (R$37.9 billion).

As of Friday, November 27, 10:00 a.m. ET.

Strong revenue and flat spending gave Brazil its best October budget in ten years, but the year as a whole is still in deficit.

File photo: the Planalto Palace, seat of the presidency, in Brasília.

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The R$52.268 billion surplus compares with R$35.5 billion (about US$6.2 billion) in October 2025, according to the Treasury’s figures. Only October 2016, at R$66.3 billion (about US$11.5 billion) in inflation-adjusted terms, was higher.

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Economists had expected less. Prisma Fiscal, the finance ministry’s survey of forecasters, put the median at R$43.4 billion (about US$7.6 billion), and a separate poll of market analysts by the news service Broadcast (Projeções Broadcast) had R$50 billion (about US$8.7 billion).

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The gain came from revenue, not from cuts. Net revenue grew 5.6% in real terms from October 2025, an extra R$13.5 billion (about US$2.4 billion), while total spending slipped 0.2%.

The “central government” means three accounts added together: the Treasury, the pension system and the central bank. The Treasury and central bank together posted a surplus of R$73.7 billion (about US$12.8 billion), and the pension system, Previdência Social, ran a deficit of R$21.4 billion (about US$3.7 billion) that pulled the total down.

File photo: the National Congress in Brasília (Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0).

The primary balance leaves out interest on public debt, which is why economists use it to judge whether the everyday budget is sound. Interest costs come on top, so the overall deficit is wider.

October also changed the year’s picture. Through September the deficit for the year stood at R$90.2 billion (about US$15.7 billion), according to the Treasury’s September report, and the total now stands at R$37.9 billion (about US$6.6 billion).

One month does not make a trend, though. September’s surplus was only R$4.8 billion (about US$0.8 billion), about one-tenth of October’s.

For US investors holding Brazilian assets, such as the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a US-listed fund that tracks Brazilian shares, a firmer monthly balance eases some worry about how the government pays its bills and can support the Brazilian real. That is our reading, not a statement from the Treasury.

We could not open the Treasury’s full report, so we have not confirmed whether one-off revenue lifted October. The next test is Monday, November 30, when the central bank is due to publish its wider public-sector budget figures for October, according to the calendar of the market-data provider RT.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a primary surplus?

It is what the government has left when its revenue exceeds its spending, before paying interest on its debt. It is the standard test of day-to-day budget discipline.

Does this mean Brazil’s budget problem is solved?

No. The year to date is still in deficit, and one strong month followed a weak one.

Sources: Brazil’s National Treasury, monthly central government results, 27 November 2026 and 29 October 2026 (full 27 November report not opened); Finance Ministry Prisma Fiscal survey and Projeções Broadcast survey (27 November 2026); central bank of Brazil PTAX rate (26 November 2026); RT economic calendar.