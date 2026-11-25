Buying AT&T México gives Televisa and its partner a customer base, analysts say, but challenging América Móvil, the market leader, would take far more capital and 5G spectrum.

Telecom: Mexico

Grupo Televisa, a Mexican media group, and the investment vehicle Fintech Holdings agreed on 13 October 2026 to buy AT&T México, the Mexican mobile unit of US telecoms company AT&T Inc., for US$2 billion, according to El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News, three Mexican business outlets. Those customers alone will not be enough to challenge the market leader, analysts told El Financiero, a Mexican business daily, on 25 November 2026.

Taking on América Móvil, the market leader, will need far more money for networks and 5G airwaves. For US readers, a US telecoms company leaves Mexico while a firm with US-traded shares takes its place.

Key Facts Who. Televisa and Fintech Holdings are buying the Mexican unit of US group AT&T.

What. The US$2 billion deal gives Televisa a mobile network; analysts say it must invest more.

When. Agreed 13 October 2026; closing expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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Buying AT&T México gives Televisa and its partner a customer base, analysts say, but challenging América Móvil, the market leader, would take far more capital and 5G spectrum.

The buyers are Televisa, whose shares also trade in the United States, and Fintech Holdings, an investment vehicle of the investor David Martínez. They will own AT&T México through a consortium split 50% each, according to El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News in October 2026.

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AT&T Inc. says it is selling to put its money into its home market. John Stankey, its chief executive, said in a statement reported by El CEO in October 2026 that the deal fits its long-term strategy of concentrating capital on growth opportunities in the US market.

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AT&T’s statement, quoted by El CEO, says Televisa has a solid operating presence in fixed broadband. It adds that Fintech brings new capital, local knowledge and wireless experience.

The price is subject to adjustment and to regulatory approvals, and closing is expected in the first quarter of 2027, El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News reported in October 2026. DPL News adds that Televisa will book its stake under the equity method.

AT&T México had about 24.7 million mobile subscribers at the end of 2025, according to El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News. That base sits in a market where one company holds over half of all lines.

El Financiero’s third-quarter 2026 data show América Móvil, owner of the Telcel mobile brand, with 81.8 million lines, or 53.4% of the market. That share carries the official label of preponderant economic agent (AEP).

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On the same data, AT&T México has 23.3 million lines, a 15.2% share, and Telefónica Movistar has 19 million lines, or 12.4%. Mobile virtual operators (MVNOs), which sell phone service over other companies’ networks, hold more than 29 million lines, 18.9%, up 7.2% in a year.

File photo. The Paseo de la Reforma business avenue in Mexico City.

Reporter Christopher Calderón wrote in El Financiero on 25 November 2026 that adding AT&T México’s customers to Televisa will not be enough to challenge América Móvil. The new competitor, he wrote, needs capital for infrastructure, 5G (fifth-generation mobile) spectrum, the radio frequencies that carry mobile signals, and wider coverage.

Ernesto Piedras, chief executive of the consultancy The CIU, told El Financiero on 25 November 2026: “Grupo Televisa is going to have to put in much more capital than it already paid together with Fintech Holdings for the purchase, because to expand AT&T’s infrastructure it will need more money; it needs 5G spectrum, more towers and more rollout (…) if it does not, it will only keep the customers it already has, and will hardly add new users.”Piedras also told El Financiero on 25 November 2026: “I very much doubt Televisa will take customers from América Móvil; rather we will see new offers and models never seen before in Mexico, with bundling and loyalty.” He said América Móvil starts with an advantage, given its financial strength and the spectrum it already holds.

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Gonzalo Rojon, senior partner at The CIU, added in El Financiero on 25 November 2026: “Televisa will need capital to go out and bid for spectrum; it is a question of resources, business plan and economic capacity, because if they do not invest, this new acquisition will hardly manage to reconfigure the market, a change that limits the growth of América Móvil, which is the Preponderant Economic Agent (AEP).”Rojon said the conditions of the coming tender will be decisive in keeping spectrum assignment from reproducing today’s concentration. “You almost have to set a spectrum cap,” he said, meaning a limit on how much spectrum one company may hold, which would steer frequencies toward newer competitors.

The strongest counter-view is Piedras, who doubts spending will pull customers from the leader. Rojon says that without more investment the deal will hardly reshape the market.

El Financiero says the telecom regulator, the Comisión Reguladora de Telecomunicaciones (CRT), is expected to offer three new frequency blocks, one of them for 5G services. The reports do not give a date or final terms for that tender.

Several points are therefore open: the purchase still needs regulatory approval, and the reports do not say whether Televisa will bid for spectrum. Readers following the sector can find related coverage in our Mexico news section.

The next dated step is closing, which El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News say is expected in the first quarter of 2027. Until then, regulatory approval and the design of the 5G tender will set the new owners’ room to compete.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying AT&T México?

Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings are buying it through a consortium they own half and half. The deal still needs regulatory approval.

Will Televisa take customers from América Móvil?

Analyst Ernesto Piedras doubts it and expects new bundled offers and loyalty schemes instead. Both analysts say Televisa will need more capital to compete.

Why does this matter to US readers?

AT&T Inc., a US company, is selling the unit to focus its capital on the US market. Televisa also has shares traded in the United States.

Sources: El Financiero (Christopher Calderón, Ernesto Piedras, Gonzalo Rojon), 25 Nov 2026; El CEO, Publimetro and DPL News, October 2026; AT&T statement as quoted by El CEO, October 2026.

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