The fine punishes disclosure, not a failure to pay, and it lands on a company still fighting creditors over US$400 million of bonds, known as notes, in a New York court.

Business: Mexico

Mexico’s banking and securities regulator has fined TV Azteca, the broadcaster controlled by billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, over what it failed to tell investors in 2021. The penalty was imposed in October 2026 and became public on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

The regulator, the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV), found that the company did not disclose adjustments and relevant movements in its operations. For US readers the sum is small, but TV Azteca owes money to US bondholders and is already in a New York courtroom.

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Key Facts Who. Mexico’s securities regulator, the CNBV, fined broadcaster TV Azteca, owned by Ricardo Salinas Pliego.

Amount. MXN 2,688,600 (about US$139,000), imposed in October 2026, made public on 24 November.

Conduct. Not disclosing relevant operating movements to investors in 2021, when the company was listed.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 20:43 GMT.

The fine punishes disclosure, not a failure to pay, and it lands on a company still fighting creditors over US$400 million of bonds, known as notes, in a New York court.

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The CNBV acted under article 106 of the Ley del Mercado de Valores, Mexico’s Securities Market Law. That rule requires listed companies to tell the regulator and the stock exchange why their share price or trading volume moved unusually, as a “relevant event”.

The penalty is MXN 2,688,600 (about US$139,000 at the official rate of about 19.4 pesos per dollar set by Banco de México, the central bank, on 24 November 2026). The regulator does not say which specific facts were left out.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexico City’s financial district along Paseo de la Reforma. (File photo)

In 2021 TV Azteca was still listed on the Mexican stock exchange, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV). The CNBV’s finding covers only that year.

In January 2024 the CNBV fined TV Azteca MXN 2.26 million (about US$117,000 at the same rate) for not disclosing operating changes from 2017, and by February 2024 it had not paid that fine. The new fine is therefore the second against the company itself in under three years.

The January 2024 sanction was imposed on 11 January and became public on 16 February 2024. It punished conduct dating back to 2017, four years before the conduct in the new case.

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Mexico 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 69,355.62

+1.06% L 69,141 day range H 70,179 +10.93% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.44 +1.38% Brent crude 88.24 -1.26% Gold 3,552 -2.71% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +1.66% GAP, ASUR, OMA Telecom +1.33% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +0.28% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Financials +0.18% GFNORTE Materials +0.05% CEMEX Other -0.63% AMX ADR Mining -4.74% GMEXICO Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,874.61

+0.05%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,355.62

+1.06%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.14%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 69,355.62 +1.06% +10.93% 68,629.46 70,179 69,141 92,839,181 USD/MXN 19.44 +1.38% +5.23% 19.18 19.46 19.14 — WALMEX 53.71 -1.74% -12.60% 54.66 55.19 53.41 6,094,962 GMEXICO 189.01 -4.74% +22.65% 198.42 197.90 188.27 4,216,703 FEMSA 242.61 +0.41% +39.94% 241.62 246.34 242.16 1,067,855 CEMEX 18.51 +0.05% -0.54% 18.50 18.63 18.39 8,656,754 GFNORTE 198.50 +0.18% +15.41% 198.14 201.25 196.51 5,132,428 BIMBO 71.08 -0.17% +20.51% 71.20 71.80 70.51 1,417,436 TELEVISA 8.06 +1.77% -20.96% 7.92 8.18 7.86 2,785,391 AMX 24.02 +0.88% +12.19% 23.81 24.24 23.71 29,674,142 GAP 440.63 +3.72% +3.06% 424.83 444.74 422.77 413,928 ASUR 278.53 +0.09% -7.71% 278.27 281.06 275.04 43,611 OMA 252.22 +1.16% +6.05% 249.33 255.96 242.97 667,915 KOF 227.54 +1.50% +43.39% 224.17 228.95 224.51 301,020 GRUMA 288.88 +0.98% -7.29% 286.08 292.00 284.59 183,995 KIMBER 39.30 +0.69% +7.64% 39.03 39.55 39.14 1,405,442 AMX ADR 24.63 -0.63% +6.03% 24.78 25.10 24.60 1,551,232 Largest moves today GMEXICO

189.01

-4.74% GAP

440.63

+3.72% TELEVISA

8.06

+1.77% WALMEX

53.71

-1.74% KOF

227.54

+1.50% USD/MXN

19.44

+1.38% OMA

252.22

+1.16% IPC MEX

69,355.62

+1.06% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.06%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Asia Intelligence Brief Read →

Set against the notes the company is disputing with creditors in the Southern District of New York, a US federal court, the new fine is tiny. It is a penalty for disclosure and is separate from the debt dispute.

The notes, which TV Azteca issued in 2017 and which fell due in 2024, are the subject of the New York lawsuit. BNY Mellon, a US bank, acts as trustee, the agent who represents the bondholders, in that case.

TV Azteca has since left the Mexican stock market, and it can still challenge the fine. The CNBV cancelled the company’s securities registration in March 2026, and trading in its shares had been suspended since June 2023.

TV Azteca had made no public statement on the fine by Tuesday afternoon. The file number of the CNBV resolution and the date the company was notified have not been disclosed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was TV Azteca fined?

The regulator says the company did not tell investors about relevant operating movements in 2021, as the disclosure rule for listed companies requires. It has not said which facts were missing.

Does the fine threaten TV Azteca’s finances?

The fine is small beside the US$400 million debt dispute in New York, and it is a disclosure penalty, separate from the debt dispute.

Can TV Azteca appeal?

Yes, it can still challenge the fine, and it has not said whether it will. No date for any next step has been announced.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: CNBV sanction against TV Azteca (October 2026); Ley del Mercado de Valores, art. 106

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