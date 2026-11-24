A fast-growing fibre network has lifted Megacable past its rival in home internet, but the two companies count customers differently.

Telecom: Mexico

Megacable, a cable and fibre operator based in Guadalajara, now serves more home-internet customers than Televisa, the Mexican media group behind the Izzi and Sky brands, on the companies’ own September 2026 counts. It ended the quarter with 6,078,585 internet subscribers, against 5,716,184 broadband connections at Televisa.

For US readers, the shift shows a Mexican media group whose shares trade in the United States losing ground in broadband to a fast-growing fibre rival. Telmex, the fixed-line unit of Mexican telecoms group America Móvil, still leads the market, according to the regulator’s year-end 2025 report.

Key Facts Who. Megacable, a Guadalajara cable operator, now has more home-internet customers than Televisa, owner of Izzi and Sky.

What. 6,078,585 internet subscribers against Televisa’s 5,716,184 broadband connections at 30 September 2026.

Why. Megacable added 60,000 subscribers in the quarter; Televisa added 8,639.

When. Company counts at 30 September 2026, in reports of 29 and 30 October.

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

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A fast-growing fibre network has lifted Megacable past its rival in home internet, but the two companies count customers differently.

Megacable’s third-quarter report, published on Thursday 29 October 2026, shows 60,000 internet subscribers added in the quarter and a total up 7.1% in a year. The company said 89% of its subscribers are on fibre, up from 82% a year earlier.

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Televisa filed its own third-quarter report on 30 October 2026, showing 8,639 broadband connections added in the quarter. Its connections rose about 1.2% in a year from 5,648,408, against 7.1% at Megacable.

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Over the past 12 months Megacable added about 405,000 net internet subscribers, its report says. Televisa added about 67,800 over the same period, by our arithmetic from its filing.

That leaves Megacable ahead by 362,401 connections. The two firms count differently, so the gap is a guide rather than an exact measure.

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Megacable’s network ran 66,674 km at the end of 2021 and 111,855 km by September 2026, about 68% longer. It now passes 19,907,239 homes, meaning homes it can connect.

Megacable reported third-quarter revenue of 9,504 million pesos (about US$495.9 million) and net profit of 813 million pesos (about US$42.4 million). EBITDA, a measure of operating earnings, was 4,326 million pesos (about US$225.7 million), a margin of 45.5%.

Average monthly revenue per mass-market internet subscriber, known as ARPU, was 429.5 pesos (about US$22.41), lower than a year earlier. All dollar figures here use the Banco de México (the central bank) FIX rate of 19.1648 pesos per US$ on 23 November 2026, the daily official peso-dollar rate.

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Mexico’s telecom regulator, the CRT (Comisión Reguladora de Telecomunicaciones), is the official source for market shares. Its year-end 2025 report put Televisa at 19.78% and Megacable at 19.72% of fixed internet, with Telmex ahead at 40.95%.

Megacable held its analyst call on Friday 30 October 2026, with chief executive Enrique Yamuni Robles and deputy director general Raymundo Fernández Pendones among the participants, its call notice shows. Its report gives no net-add target for coming quarters.

A later regulator report would show the order on one common count. Our earlier reports cover Megacable’s third-quarter profit rise of 30% and Televisa’s third-quarter results, and more is in our Mexico news section.

The Mexican Stock Exchange, where Megacable shares trade, on Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City. (File photo)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Megacable now bigger than Televisa in home internet?

On the companies’ own September 2026 counts, yes. The firms count differently, so the regulator’s next report is the common test.

Who leads the Mexican market?

Telmex, the fixed-line unit of America Móvil, led fixed internet in the regulator’s year-end 2025 report. Megacable and Televisa were close behind it.

Why does a US reader care?

Televisa has shares that trade in the United States. Its broadband business is now behind a smaller rival on company counts.

Sources: Megacable third-quarter 2026 report, 29 Oct 2026; Megacable results call notice, 30 Oct 2026; Televisa third-quarter 2026 report (Form 6-K), 30 Oct 2026; Banco de México FIX rate, 23 Nov 2026; CRT report on fixed internet, year-end 2025.

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