Mexico’s annual inflation rose to 3.96% in the first half of November, driven by electricity and tomato prices, while core inflation eased to 3.68%.

File photo. The facade of the Banco de México, the central bank, in Mexico City. Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Mexico · Wednesday 25 November 2026

Mexico’s annual inflation rose to 3.96% in the first half of November, above the central bank’s 3% target, the statistics agency INEGI reported on Tuesday 24 November. On the same day the securities regulator CNBV made public a fine on the broadcaster TV Azteca of MXN 2,688,600 (about US$139,000).

Both stories are about trust: whether the central bank can keep prices in check, and whether listed companies tell investors what they must. The peso fell more than 1% against the dollar on Tuesday, to about 19.4 per dollar, in end-of-day market data.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Inflation. Annual inflation hit 3.96% in early November, published Tuesday 24 November; prices rose 0.54% over the fortnight.

Drivers. Electricity and tomatoes explain about 89% of the rise; core inflation (volatile items excluded) eased to 3.68%.

TV Azteca. Regulator fined TV Azteca MXN 2,688,600 (US$139,000), made public Tuesday 24 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices no Banxico rate change at 96.0% for December (1:12 a.m. ET, 25 November).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s annual inflation rose to 3.96% in the first half of November, driven by electricity and tomato prices, while core inflation eased to 3.68%.

In Plain English INEGI: Mexico’s national statistics agency, which publishes inflation data every two weeks.

Mexico’s national statistics agency, which publishes inflation data every two weeks. Banxico: The Banco de México, the country’s central bank, which targets inflation of 3% with a one-point tolerance band.

The Banco de México, the country’s central bank, which targets inflation of 3% with a one-point tolerance band. Core inflation: A measure of price growth that leaves out volatile items such as farm products and energy.

A measure of price growth that leaves out volatile items such as farm products and energy. CNBV: The Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, Mexico’s banking and securities regulator.

Why Mexico’s Inflation Rose to 3.96% in Early November

INEGI reported on Tuesday 24 November that consumer prices rose 3.96% over twelve months in the first half of November, according to Expansión, a Mexican business daily, and EFE, the Spanish news agency. That is above the central bank’s 3% target but inside its tolerance band of one percentage point.

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Prices rose 0.54% over the fortnight, the ninth increase in a row since the first half of July, EFE reported. It was the largest fortnightly rise since the first half of March, EFE said.

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Electricity prices rose 20.74% over the fortnight after a seasonal tariff subsidy for hot regions ended, Expansión reported, and red tomatoes (jitomate) rose 28.95%. Together, electricity and red tomatoes explain about 89% of the net increase, according to EFE.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as farm products and energy, eased to 3.68% a year and fell 0.10% over the fortnight, according to Expansión.

Banxico, Mexico’s central bank, cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points, a quarter of a percentage point, to 6.25% in early November, Expansión reported. The bank expects inflation to return to its 3% target in the fourth quarter of 2027.

File photo, 2020. The Mexican Stock Exchange on Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City. (Photo: Juan Carlos Fonseca Mata, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Why Mexico’s Regulator Fined TV Azteca US$139,000

The CNBV, Mexico’s banking and securities regulator, fined the broadcaster TV Azteca MXN 2,688,600 (about US$139,000 at about 19.4 pesos per dollar), Tribuna, a Mexican news site, reported on 24 November. The regulator says the company failed to explain unusual moves in its share price and trading volume in 2021.

The fine rests on Article 106 of Mexico’s Securities Market Law, which obliges listed firms to explain such moves in a filing to the CNBV and the exchange, called a relevant event. Tribuna says TV Azteca filed 12 such events in 2021, an unusually high number.

A creditor dispute over TV Azteca’s US$400 million of notes due in 2024 is still in the Southern District of New York, a US federal court, Tribuna reported.

TV Azteca no longer trades on the Mexican stock exchange, Tribuna reported. El Imparcial, a Mexican newspaper, reported on 24 November that the broadcaster announced it will challenge the fine.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade contracts with real money, traders price “no change” at 96.0% for Banxico’s December rate decision, with US$35,000 traded across the event. The prices are as of 1:12 a.m. ET on 25 November. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Faster inflation can keep Banxico from cutting rates further, which would support the peso, while a weaker peso makes Mexican goods cheaper in dollars.

What to Watch Next

Banxico expects inflation to return to its 3% target in the fourth quarter of 2027, Expansión reported.

What Is Not Known

We could not open INEGI’s own bulletin, so the inflation figures rest on Expansión and EFE, and we did not see the CNBV’s resolution itself.

Sources

Expansión, 24 Nov · EFE via Infobae, 24 Nov · EFE via Diario de Yucatán, 24 Nov · Tribuna, 24 Nov · El Imparcial, 24 Nov · Por Esto, 5 Nov

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mexico’s inflation rate in November 2026?

Annual inflation was 3.96% in the first half of November, INEGI reported on Tuesday 24 November. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items, eased to 3.68%.

Why was TV Azteca fined?

The CNBV fined TV Azteca MXN 2,688,600 (US$139,000) for failing to explain unusual moves in its share price and trading volume in 2021, Tribuna reported. The company has announced it will challenge the fine.

What is Banxico’s interest rate?

Banxico cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% in early November, Expansión reported. Polymarket traders price a hold in December at 96.0%, as of 1:12 a.m. ET on 25 November.