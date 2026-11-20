FNB says it has corrected the wrong balances and is reversing fees, but it has not said how many customers were affected or what went wrong.

Photo: Tasneem Jaffer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

South Africa: Banking

Customers of FNB (First National Bank), a South African retail bank, reported missing money and negative balances on Thursday 19 November 2026. The bank, which belongs to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed financial group FirstRand, then said an error had shown wrong available balances on some accounts.

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On X, the social platform, customers described unexplained deductions, vanished funds and sudden balance changes. Some said they had lost thousands of rand, South Africa’s currency.

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Key Facts Who. FNB, a retail bank in the FirstRand group, and some of its customers.

What. Customers reported wrong balances and deductions; FNB says an error is corrected.

Where. South Africa.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

FNB says it has corrected the wrong balances and is reversing fees, but it has not said how many customers were affected or what went wrong.

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FNB’s own words are the clearest record of what went wrong. Responding to questions, the bank said an error had caused incorrect available balances to appear on some customers’ accounts.

It added: “All affected balances have been corrected, and we have begun the process of automatically reversing any associated fees.” The bank apologised for the inconvenience and said the problem had been resolved.

Customers saw it differently on 19 November. One wrote that they wanted their “R4K” back, meaning R4,000, or about US$229 at R17.46 per US$ (RT, a market-data provider, 20 November 2026).

Another wrote that the bank had “just wiped my whole account”. A third said money was deducted and the account went negative, and that FNB had blamed pending transactions from the previous week.

Sandton, Johannesburg’s financial district, seen across the treetops in 2015. File photo: Aleph500Adam / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Earlier coverage of FirstRand looked at the group’s Aldermore sale and South African banks’ push into Kenya. The South Africa news section carries more.

Some customers also said money had appeared in their accounts without an explanation. The bank has not said whether such credits were part of the same error.

Banks track two figures for an everyday account. The ledger balance records what has settled, while the available balance also counts holds and payments still in progress.

Pending transactions are payments that have been started but not yet fully settled. The available balance is the figure customers rely on when they decide what they can spend.

In general, a wrongly low figure can cause a payment to be declined, and a wrongly high one can let a payment through that leaves the account overdrawn. FNB has not said which fees it is reversing, but its statement ties them to the error.

FNB has faced a balance mistake before. In June 2019 the bank said it would take back money wrongly paid into some customers’ accounts, and it blamed delayed debit card transactions for purchases.

That episode ran the other way, with customers receiving money they were not owed. The record offers no count of how often FNB has misreported balances, so this report draws no conclusion about frequency.

FNB has not said what caused the error, when it started or ended, or how many customers were affected. It has also not said whether any money actually left accounts, how many fees will be reversed or whether anyone will be compensated.

For people holding South African accounts, including expats and visitors paying with local cards, the open question is whether any transaction was truly lost. FNB has announced no next dated step beyond the automatic reversals it says have begun.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an available balance?

It is the amount you can spend at that moment, which may differ from the full account record while payments are still pending.

Will FNB customers get their fees back?

FNB says it has begun reversing associated fees automatically. It has not said when that will finish or whether it will offer compensation.

Does this affect people who bank outside South Africa?

The bank has not said who was affected, only that it was “some customers”.

Sources: FNB statement, 19 and 20 November 2026; customer posts on X, 19 November 2026; exchange rate from RT, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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