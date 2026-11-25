The figures give a snapshot of one quarter, and the debate now turns on whether money and targets follow the slogans.

Society: South Africa

South African police recorded 581 adult women murdered between July and September 2026, according to police figures released on Friday 20 November 2026. The country opened its 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence on Wednesday 25 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Women’s rights groups have said the government’s response is moving too slowly. A written parliamentary reply shows the government’s national plan against gender-based violence still has no specific numerical targets, even though a R5.1 billion (about US$290 million) funding package was announced last month.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. South African police, the women’s ministry and rights groups.

What. 581 adult women murdered July to September 2026; the national plan still lacks targets.

Where. South Africa, nationwide.

When. Police figures released Friday 20 November 2026; the 16 Days campaign opens 25 November.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

The figures give a snapshot of one quarter, and the debate now turns on whether money and targets follow the slogans.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Firoz Cachalia (South Africa) Email address Follow

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, who is acting in the post, and National Police Commissioner Gen. Fannie Masemola presented the figures in Pretoria. The South African Police Service (SAPS) recorded 5,590 murders in the quarter.

Of the 5,549 victims whose age and sex police could verify, 4,819 were adult men, 581 were adult women and 149 were children. That works out at about 60 killings a day across the country.

Women were about 11% of the 5,400 adult victims whose details police could verify, by our arithmetic. Another 149 victims were children.

Police recorded 9,908 rapes in the quarter, and of 9,705 victims with verified details, 5,116 were adult women, 4,362 were children under 18 and 227 were adult men. Reported sexual offences overall were 2.7% lower than a year earlier.

File photo: a street intersection in central Johannesburg, a general city scene and not a picture of any event in this story. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Masemola said police had arrested more than 10,000 people for gender-based violence and femicide (the killing of women because they are women) in the period, and that 668 had been sentenced to prison, 88 of them to life. The figures do not say how many of the arrests concern the murders counted above.

The government’s plan to cut that violence is where the criticism lands. In a written parliamentary reply dated 30 October 2026, Sindisiwe Chikunga, the minister for women, youth and persons with disabilities, told Makashule Gana, an MP of the opposition Rise Mzansi party, that the plan has no specific numerical targets.

She said the costing of the plan could not be finalised because of fiscal constraints, and that no dedicated additional money has gone to its individual work streams. Departments are reprioritising within existing budgets, and the ministry names limited funding as the main obstacle.

On Friday 13 November 2026, Chikunga welcomed a R5.1 billion (about US$290 million) package announced in the October mid-term budget statement, the government’s three-year spending update. It includes R3.8 billion (about US$216 million) over the medium term to hire 3,552 social workers and R186 million (about US$11 million) for forensic and investigative capacity, at R17.58 per US$ on 25 November.

She added that the national plan and the disaster management plans remain unfunded mandates, which limits her department’s ability to coordinate and oversee the response. She stressed that sustainable, dedicated funding is still essential.

Women For Change, a South African women’s rights group, said in early August 2026 that not enough had changed since the national disaster declaration of November 2025. “There have been a few changes and a few movements here and there, but the processes are slow,” said Merlize Jogiat, the group’s operations and advocacy manager, after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Sonke Gender Justice, a South African gender-equality group, and UN Women South Africa, the United Nations gender-equality agency, reviewed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Act of 2024 at a dialogue in Johannesburg on 22 April 2026. Their scorecard found the Act “not yet fit for purpose”, with coordination and accountability, inclusivity and representation, and survivor-centred obligations rated inadequate.

“It is never enough to simply say we have a strategy,” said Bafana Khumalo, Sonke’s co-executive director. “Government carries a duty here, and civil society must keep asking: to what extent are you being held accountable for your commitments?”

Human Rights Watch, the New York-based rights monitor, took a different line on 22 September 2026, after the bodies of several women were found on the outskirts of Johannesburg. It said police warnings that women should avoid walking or exercising alone “shift responsibility to the victim”.

The ministry has not said when the costing of the plan will be finished. The 16 Days campaign, which runs to 10 December 2026, carries this year’s theme: “Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide”.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to South Africa 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

How many of the murder victims were women?

Police counted women separately from men and children. Women were roughly one in nine of the adult victims, by our arithmetic.

What is femicide?

It means the killing of women because they are women. South Africa’s government uses it alongside gender-based violence in its national plan.

What are the 16 Days of Activism?

It is a yearly campaign from 25 November to 10 December. The government and civil society hold community dialogues and events during that period.

Sources South African Police Service quarterly crime statistics, briefing of 20 November 2026 · South African Government, remarks of acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, 20 November 2026 · Written parliamentary reply of Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to MP Makashule Gana, 30 October 2026 · Statement of Minister Chikunga on the mid-term budget GBVF funding, 13 November 2026 · Human Rights Watch, 22 September 2026 · Sonke Gender Justice and UN Women South Africa scorecard dialogue, 22 April 2026 · Women For Change, August 2026 · South African Government, 16 Days of Activism 2026 page

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error