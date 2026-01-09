Morocco Inflation Rises to 1.9% in October
Morocco’s annual inflation climbed to 1.9% in October. Fuel and vegetable prices led the monthly rise, and transport is up 11.6% on a year earlier.
Brief · Morocco
Morocco’s consumer prices rose 1.9% in October 2026 from a year earlier, according to the High Commission for Planning (HCP), the national statistics office. That is up from 0.5% in September, so annual inflation climbed by 1.4 percentage points in one month.
The HCP published the figures on 20 November 2026. The index is the main official monthly gauge of what Moroccan households pay.
Key Facts
- Who. The HCP, Morocco’s national statistics office, which measures consumer prices.
- What. Consumer prices rose 1.9% on a year earlier in October and 0.8% on September.
- Where. Morocco, across the national consumer price index.
- When. Figures for October 2026, released on 20 November 2026.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 19:15 GMT.
Morocco’s annual inflation climbed to 1.9% in October. Fuel and vegetable prices led the monthly rise, and transport is up 11.6% on a year earlier.
Prices rose 0.8% in October compared with September 2026, the HCP said in its monthly note. Food products gained 1.6% on the month, while non-food products rose 0.3%.
Vegetables rose 6.8% and meat 2.7% on the month. Milk, cheese and eggs added 0.7% and fuel climbed 5.0%, while fish and seafood fell 0.8%.
Over twelve months, food prices are up 0.3% and non-food prices are up 3.1%. Transport prices rose 11.6% from a year earlier, the largest annual rise among non-food groups.
Core inflation, which the HCP defines as excluding volatile-price products and regulated tariffs, was 1.0% on the year and 0.2% on the month. That is well below the headline rate of 1.9%.
In its September note, published on Thursday 22 October 2026, the HCP put annual inflation at 0.5% and the monthly change at 1.0%. Food prices, which were 2.5% lower than a year earlier in September, are now 0.3% higher.
In the HCP’s regional breakdown, Errachidia recorded the biggest monthly rise at 1.6%, followed by Settat at 1.4%. Al Hoceima was the only fall, at 0.3%.
The HCP note explains the rise only by product group and gives no annual figure for fuel. It also does not say what Morocco’s central bank, Bank Al-Maghrib, will do next.
Food and fuel led the monthly rise in October. The November reading will show whether that pace continues.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Morocco’s inflation rise in October?
The HCP data show fuel, vegetables and meat leading the monthly rise. The note gives no fuller explanation.
What is core inflation in Morocco?
Core inflation is the HCP measure that leaves out volatile-price products and regulated tariffs. It gives a steadier view of underlying price pressure than the headline rate.
Sources
Published Monday 23 November 2026 · Source: HCP consumer price index note, October 2026 (20 November 2026) · HCP consumer price index note, September 2026 (22 October 2026)
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