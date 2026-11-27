A clan leader's call to be ready comes weeks after a disputed state election, with the state government silent and key details unconfirmed.

Soldiers of the Somali National Army stand guard on a street in Burhakaba, the town in Bay region near this week's fighting. File photo, 28 February 2013. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SOMALIA · BRIEF

Hundreds of armed local fighters gathered in Beledweyne, a city in central Somalia, on Thursday 26 November, according to an account we could not independently confirm. A clan leader told them to prepare for “a significant task” in the coming days.

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Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, paramount traditional leader of the Hawadle clan in Hiiraan region, visited the fighters at the Lamagalay camp and in the Hiiraan Bile area on the city’s northern outskirts. His title, ugaas, means traditional clan leader, and he did not say what the task is, where it lies or when it begins.

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Key Facts Who Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, a Hawadle clan leader, addressed armed fighters.

What Hundreds of fighters were reported assembled; we could not confirm the number.

Where Beledweyne, capital of Hiiraan region in Hirshabelle, a state in central Somalia.

Open The task he announced, its targets and its timing are unknown.

As of. 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

A clan leader’s call to be ready comes weeks after a disputed state election, with the state government silent and key details unconfirmed.

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Beledweyne is the capital of Hiiraan region in Hirshabelle, one of Somalia’s federal member states. The fighters were said to be equipped with military gear and paid salaries, but that account comes from a single Somali source and we could not verify it.

With Ugaas Yusuf were federal lawmaker Abdirahman Ahmed Osman Gurey, Mayor Duale Adan Garase, elders and military officers. Gurey told the fighters: “The struggle is underway, and we hope it will not be prolonged.”

File photo, 27 February 2013: a Somali soldier on guard in Burhakaba, with army and African Union vehicles behind him. (Photo: AMISOM Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Ugaas Yusuf told them: “We have reached a point where it is being said that you are nothing and have no say.” He added: “Prepare yourselves; in the coming days, we will undertake a significant task.”

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The mobilisation follows a disputed state election. On Saturday 24 October, Hirshabelle lawmakers re-elected President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Gudlawe, who has led the state since 2020, in Jowhar, the state capital, by 81 votes to 13, the state House speaker Abdihakim Luqman announced.

In a communiqué issued on 12 November, after consultations, Hawadle elders said the vote lacked sufficient consultation, especially of Hiiraan residents, and called for a conference of clans, politicians and elders. On Sunday 15 November, at a demonstration in Beledweyne, Ugaas Yusuf said his community would not reverse its opposition despite pressure.

At the end of October, armed Macawisley fighters, community militias that have fought the al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group al-Shabaab, seized parts of the Hiiraan administration compound in Beledweyne. One account says this followed Hirshabelle’s dismissal of regional governor Mohamed Hussein Mohamed, who refused to leave.

One account says clashes on 19 November between local militia fighters and Djiboutian troops of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), the African Union force in the country, left at least one fighter dead and six wounded at Ugaas Khaliif Airport, Beledweyne’s airport. We could not confirm this or a reported flight suspension at the airport.

The stakes reach beyond one city, because militias that fought al-Shabaab now face a state government whose legitimacy their elders reject. The federal electoral rules are also in flux, as our report on Somalia’s party-list voting law explains.

The Hirshabelle administration had published no response to the mobilisation or the warning on Friday, and we could not reach it. Still unknown are who pays and equips the fighters, and whether Mogadishu or the African Union will mediate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan?

He is a prominent traditional leader of the Hawadle clan in Hiiraan region. He has said publicly that his community will not drop its opposition to the state election.

What are the Macawisley fighters?

They are community militias that have fought al-Shabaab in central Somalia. We have not confirmed whether the fighters seen this week belong to them.

Has the Hirshabelle government responded?

No public response had appeared as of 27 November 2026, and we could not reach the administration. We will report its position when it is stated.

Sources Hirshabelle State House, announcement by speaker Abdihakim Luqman, 24 October 2026; Statements of Hawadle elders, 12 and 15 November 2026; Statements by Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan and Abdirahman Ahmed Osman Gurey, 26 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error