Société Commerciale Gabonaise de Réassurance (SCG-Ré) is a Gabonese reinsurer, a company that insures other insurers, and it is listed on the BVMAC, the Central African regional stock exchange in Douala. It is owned mainly by Gabonese state funds and Gabon’s insurers, and this profile sets out its owners, management and results from its filings. Full name Société Commerciale Gabonaise de Réassurance, S.A. (SCG-Ré), a public limited company (société anonyme) under Gabonese law Exchange and ticker BVMAC (Bourse des Valeurs Mobilières de l’Afrique Centrale, the Central African regional stock exchange in Douala): ticker (mnemonic) SCGRE; first listed on 26 January 2023; ISIN (international securities identification number) GA0000010066, as shown in the exchange’s official price bulletin of 28 October 2024 Headquarters Libreville, Gabon Sector Reinsurance: insuring insurance companies against large losses, including the statutory share of Gabon’s insurance business Website scg-re.ga Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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