The yard derailment comes two days after Trivia Trens resumed full operation, and it follows the July fire that led the regulator to impose a precautionary 90-day measure on it.

The iron-roofed Luz station hall in São Paulo, a rail hub beside the Campos Elíseos district (Photo: Wilfredor, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Transport: São Paulo

A commuter train derailed in a São Paulo rail yard before dawn on Saturday 28 November 2026, two days after the private operator Trivia Trens took back full control of Line 11-Coral, a commuter line serving the city’s east, and of its neighbour, Line 12-Safira. The company says no passengers were on board and blames a failure in track equipment.

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The derailment happened at about 3 a.m. São Paulo time, in a maintenance yard between Luz, a central station, and Palmeiras-Barra Funda on the city’s commuter rail network. From about 4 a.m. Line 10-Turquesa served that stretch, and service was back to normal at 5:54 a.m.

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Key Facts Who. Trivia Trens, the operator of Line 11-Coral, had a train derail in a maintenance yard.

What. The train carried no passengers; the company blames a track equipment failure.

When. About 3 a.m. on Saturday 28 November 2026; normal service returned at 5:54 a.m.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

The yard derailment comes two days after Trivia Trens resumed full operation, and it follows the July fire that led the regulator to impose a precautionary 90-day measure on it.

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Trivia Trens said in a note that a train stopped service between Luz and Palmeiras-Barra Funda because of “a failure in track equipment”, translated here from Portuguese. Its maintenance teams, the company added, acted promptly, and normal service returned at 5:54 a.m.

While that stretch was shut, Line 10-Turquesa, run by CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos, the state-owned commuter rail company), served the same stations. Trivia says the interval between trains on the rest of Line 11, from Luz to Estudantes, the line’s eastern end, and including the airport rail service, was kept.

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Commuters leaving a train on a Line 11-Coral platform in São Paulo. (Archive photo, 2021)

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The incident lands at a sensitive moment for the operator. Trivia took over Lines 11-Coral, 12-Safira and 13-Jade from CPTM on Tuesday 21 July 2026, under the state concession programme of governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

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A concession hands a private company the right to run a public service under a state contract. In São Paulo, three commuter lines that CPTM had run passed to a private company.

The start went badly. On Thursday 23 July 2026, the operator’s third day, a fire on a commuter train cut power in the east of the city.

Passengers walked on the tracks, and several lines, including the airport rail service, stopped. Artesp, the São Paulo state transport regulator, then imposed a precautionary measure of up to 90 days, and CPTM returned to run the lines.

After the July fire, CPTM supervised the lines until Trivia returned. Its Line 10-Turquesa covered the closed stretch on Saturday.

Trivia took back full operation of Lines 11-Coral and 12-Safira on Thursday 26 November 2026, after months of assisted operation under CPTM supervision. Artesp says it remains responsible for regulating and inspecting the concession contract.

Artesp announced the handback on Wednesday 25 November 2026, saying the operator would reassume operation and management of Lines 11-Coral and 12-Safira the next day. That was about four months after Trivia first took over the lines on 21 July.

The company did not report any injuries, and it has not said who was inside the yard or how many staff were there. The formal cause is also open, because the equipment failure is the company’s own account.

It is not known whether Artesp will open a new inquiry into the derailment. No result of an inquiry has been published so far.

São Paulo is Brazil’s largest city, and its concession programme is a large test of private investment in public transport. Line 11-Coral links the east of the metropolis with the centre, so repeated trouble on it affects both commuters and the case for the model.

Frequently Asked Questions

Was anyone hurt in the São Paulo derailment?

The company did not report any injuries, and the train was in the maintenance yard with no passengers aboard.

Is Line 11-Coral running normally again?

The company says service was normalised in the early morning. A CPTM line covered the closed stretch in the meantime.

Who oversees the operator?

Artesp, the São Paulo state transport regulator, inspects the concession contract and service quality. It imposed a precautionary 90-day measure on the company after the July fire.

Sources Statement by Trivia Trens, 28 November 2026; Artesp, the São Paulo state transport regulator; CPTM; São Paulo state concession programme.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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