For the first time, a Brazilian court has paid a survivor of the 1992 prison massacre, 34 years after 111 prisoners died.

Justice: Brazil

A São Paulo state court has ordered the state government to pay R$100,000 (about US$18,000 at 5.56 reais per US dollar) to a survivor of the 1992 Carandiru prison massacre. The ruling, dated Thursday 5 November 2026, is described as the first court decision to award compensation to a survivor.

Judge Ana Carolina Gusmão de Souza Costa of the 10th Public Treasury Court, which hears cases against the state, found that Maurício Monteiro suffered torture in state custody. The decision has been reported since Thursday 26 November, and the state can still appeal.

Key Facts Who. Maurício Monteiro, a Carandiru survivor, won his suit against the São Paulo state government.

What. R$100,000 (about US$18,000) in compensation for non-material harm, the first such award to a survivor.

Next. The state can appeal; the state attorney office said it had not been notified.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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For the first time, a Brazilian court has paid a survivor of the 1992 prison massacre, 34 years after 111 prisoners died.

The massacre began on Friday 2 October 1992, when military police stormed the Casa de Detenção, the Carandiru detention house in São Paulo. They killed 111 prisoners in Pavilion 9, one of the detention house’s cell blocks.

Monteiro, now an educator and activist, was held in cell 9.313-E of Pavilion 9. He works with Memórias Carandiru, a group that preserves the memory of the massacre.

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The São Paulo Court of Justice building on Praça da Sé in the city centre; the ruling came from a first-instance court of the same state judiciary. (File photo)

The judge found that Monteiro was threatened with a cocked gun pointed at his face and forced to strip naked. She wrote that he suffered physical aggression and a concrete threat of death in state custody.

In the account on which the case rests, he ran a gauntlet of beating officers and, the next day, carried bodies and washed blood from the galleries. The judge found the account backed by witnesses from the same pavilion, expert reports of the time and a report by the human rights group Amnesty International.

The São Paulo state attorney office, the Procuradoria Geral do Estado (PGE-SP), which defends the state in court, made three arguments. It said the right to sue had lapsed after more than 30 years, that Monteiro had not shown violence aimed at him individually, and that any payment should be R$60,000 to R$70,000 (about US$10,800 to US$12,600).

The judge rejected all three. She held that claims for torture and grave human rights abuses by state agents never expire, which lawyers call imprescritíveis.

Monteiro’s suit, filed in October 2025, asked for R$200,000 (about US$36,000). The judge set the sum at half of that because he suffered no permanent physical injury.

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In October 2024, on the 32nd anniversary, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP), the state’s highest court, extinguished the sentences of the police officers convicted over the massacre. Monteiro responded with indignation.

In 2000 the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a body of the Organization of American States, found Brazil responsible for the massacre in Report 34/00. The criminal case is covered in our 2013 report on the Carandiru trial.

The state attorney office said it had not been formally notified of the ruling, and it has not said whether it will appeal. It is also unclear whether other survivors will now sue.

For readers abroad, the case tests whether Brazilian courts will put a price on old violence by the state. The next step belongs to the state attorney office, which must decide whether to challenge the ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the end of the case?

No, because the state can still appeal the ruling of the first court to hear the case. The state attorney office had not been formally notified when it was reported.

Why did the court allow a claim after so many years?

The judge held that claims for torture and grave human rights abuses by state agents never expire. She rejected the state’s argument that the right to sue had lapsed.

Could other survivors win too?

Nothing in the ruling binds other courts, and it is not known whether other survivors will sue. The reasoning on torture claims that never expire could still be cited in later cases.

Further reading Brazil · São Paulo

Sources Ruling of the 10th Public Treasury Court of São Paulo, dated 5 November 2026 (as reported on 26–28 November 2026); Procuradoria Geral do Estado de São Paulo; Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, Report 34/00.

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