Sunday’s best bet is Luz: the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa sit close together.

Wall Street closed Friday firmer and the real strengthened, while Brazil’s own index ended slightly softer.

The day in one line: Mercadão for lunch, Luz for art, Ibirapuera if the sky is kind.

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São Paulo on a Sunday in late November.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 176,573 -0.13% USD/BRL 5.5582 -1.65%

Sources market close, 27 November 2026

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

SUN 29 25°/18° Showers likely (92%) MON 30 26°/18° Thunderstorms (99%) TUE 1 27°/19° Thunderstorms (99%) WED 2 27°/21° Thunderstorms (90%)

Forecast: Open-Meteo, 29 November. Check the city’s weather service before you leave.

Late November in São Paulo often brings afternoon showers, so carry a compact umbrella. This plan keeps you indoors for most of the day.

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02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Free Sunday entry at the Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz — 10am-6pm, R$40 — Markets: Friday’s close is on the board — Weekend/outlook: Metro single fare is R$5.40; no weekday rodízio on Sunday — The day for: Museum-goers, first-timers and anyone avoiding a rainy park A gentle Sunday: art in Luz, a long lunch, and the park if the weather holds.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 · EUR / BRL 6.08 · Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,657.88

+1.85%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.56

+1.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 — +4.27% 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 29 Nov 2026 LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide for Sunday, November 29, 2026 Read →

03

What to See & Do

SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — LUZ AND CENTRO Mercadão, then two museums in Luz Start at the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open on Sunday with free entry. Go early, before the lunch crowds build. Walk or ride to Luz for the Museu da Língua Portuguesa, open Tuesday to Sunday 9am-4:30pm. Entry is free on Sundays, and the last entry is before closing, so arrive by 3pm. Then cross to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, open Wednesday to Monday 10am-6pm. Entry is R$40 today, because the free day is Saturday. If you still have energy, ask at Sala São Paulo about guided visits. Get there by metro: single fare R$5.40. Luz station is the closest stop for both museums.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open daily 5am-midnight and entry is free. If the weather holds, it is the obvious Sunday walk. MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s modern art museum, has free entry; check its hours. It makes a dry refuge if showers arrive.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND POMPEIA We could not verify named cafés or coworking spaces and their Sunday hours for this edition, so we name none. Most dedicated coworking spaces close on Sundays. Sesc Pompeia, a cultural centre in Pompeia, runs a weekend programme; check its hours. It is a calm place to read or sketch, though not a place for video calls.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — PAULISTA For a livelier mood, take Avenida Paulista. MASP is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am-6pm, and entry is R$85. Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is open weekends 10am-7pm with free entry. It stays open an hour later than MASP.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We found no verified concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none. Farol Santander in Centro closes at 8pm, with tickets from R$45. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Stay on the busier stretches after dark.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — 9am-4:30pm, free on Sundays, language and Brazilian culture Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am-6pm, R$40, the city’s oldest art museum Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am-5pm, R$30, history museum MAC USP — Ibirapuera — free, modern art; check hours Farol Santander — Centro — 9am-8pm, from R$45, city views Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-7pm, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption notice for Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today.

The rodízio does not apply on Sunday, so no plates are restricted. It returns on Monday 30.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Eat at the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open on Sundays, closing mid-afternoon. We did not verify individual stalls or prices.

Dinner: We could not verify dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is a sensible area to look.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix-ready phone credit, since most museum desks accept both. Take a light umbrella.

On Sunday evenings, keep to well-lit, busy streets around Luz and Centro, and use a ride app after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We did not verify any expat meetups for today, so we name none. Spaces like Sesc Pompeia and Parque Ibirapuera are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers can check Sesc’s own programme for free weekend activities.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

We found no verified fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we do not list kickoff times. Check the club or league pages before planning to watch.

We name no bars for sport today, as nothing big is confirmed.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street ended Friday firmer, with tech leading and volatility easing. The full set of levels is on the board.

In Brazil the main index ended slightly softer while the real strengthened against the dollar. Gold and silver both rose.

Markets are shut at the weekend, so the next moves come on Monday. Brazil’s unemployment rate for the quarter to October was 5.1%, according to IBGE, the national statistics agency, released on Friday 27 November (RT economic calendar, RT).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sun 29 — Mercadão, then Luz museums; Ibirapuera if dry Mon 30 — Pinacoteca is open until 6pm; rodízio returns on weekdays TUE 1 — MASP is free on Tuesdays, 10am-8pm THU 3 — Japan House São Paulo, 10am-6pm, free

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11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in São Paulo on a Sunday?

Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free on Sundays. Sesc Pompeia, Japan House, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are also free. The Pinacoteca (R$40) and MASP (R$85) charge today.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

Does the rodízio apply today?

No, there are no restricted plates on Sunday. It resumes on weekdays.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.