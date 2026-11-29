São Paulo Daily Brief — Sunday, November 29, 2026
Sunday’s best bet is Luz: the Pinacoteca and the Museu da Língua Portuguesa sit close together.
Wall Street closed Friday firmer and the real strengthened, while Brazil’s own index ended slightly softer.
The day in one line: Mercadão for lunch, Luz for art, Ibirapuera if the sky is kind.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|176,573
|-0.13%
|USD/BRL
|5.5582
|-1.65%
Sources
- market close, 27 November 2026
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Forecast: Open-Meteo, 29 November. Check the city’s weather service before you leave.
Late November in São Paulo often brings afternoon showers, so carry a compact umbrella. This plan keeps you indoors for most of the day.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A gentle Sunday: art in Luz, a long lunch, and the park if the weather holds.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.13%
176,573.35
-0.13%
71,657.88
+1.85%
10,718.56
+1.68%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,573.35
|-0.13%
|+11.55%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.56
|—
|+4.27%
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.14
|-2.43%
|+30.06%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|64,577,700
|VALE3
|57.19
|-2.62%
|-13.78%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.89
|31,802,900
|ITUB4
|42.73
|+0.40%
|+8.11%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.51
|41,171,300
|BBDC4
|16.07
|+1.52%
|-17.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|151,261,300
|BBAS3
|16.90
|+2.18%
|-23.74%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.66
|131,270,100
|B3SA3
|17.23
|+6.62%
|+16.97%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|102,379,900
|ABEV3
|16.26
|-1.03%
|+18.51%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|46,610,800
|WEGE3
|49.87
|-2.90%
|+13.21%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|12,930,200
|PRIO3
|61.93
|-0.83%
|+64.23%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|9,622,700
|SUZB3
|51.98
|-5.27%
|+7.84%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|14,708,100
|RENT3
|34.65
|+2.61%
|-22.48%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|33,805,300
|AZZA3
|16.47
|-2.77%
|-42.27%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|6,444,600
|CSNA3
|3.89
|+4.01%
|-54.13%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|25,786,800
|GGBR4
|25.89
|-2.30%
|+35.48%
|26.50
|26.94
|25.79
|18,063,200
|ENEV3
|29.38
|+2.30%
|+46.61%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|19,748,400
17.23
+6.62%
51.98
-5.27%
3.89
+4.01%
49.87
-2.90%
16.47
-2.77%
57.19
-2.62%
34.65
+2.61%
42.14
-2.43%
03
What to See & Do
SUNDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Mercadão, then two museums in Luz
Start at the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open on Sunday with free entry. Go early, before the lunch crowds build.
Walk or ride to Luz for the Museu da Língua Portuguesa, open Tuesday to Sunday 9am-4:30pm. Entry is free on Sundays, and the last entry is before closing, so arrive by 3pm.
Then cross to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, open Wednesday to Monday 10am-6pm. Entry is R$40 today, because the free day is Saturday.
If you still have energy, ask at Sala São Paulo about guided visits.
Get there by metro: single fare R$5.40. Luz station is the closest stop for both museums.
Parque Ibirapuera is open daily 5am-midnight and entry is free. If the weather holds, it is the obvious Sunday walk.
MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s modern art museum, has free entry; check its hours. It makes a dry refuge if showers arrive.
We could not verify named cafés or coworking spaces and their Sunday hours for this edition, so we name none. Most dedicated coworking spaces close on Sundays.
Sesc Pompeia, a cultural centre in Pompeia, runs a weekend programme; check its hours. It is a calm place to read or sketch, though not a place for video calls.
For a livelier mood, take Avenida Paulista. MASP is open Wednesday to Sunday 10am-6pm, and entry is R$85.
Japan House São Paulo, also on Paulista, is open weekends 10am-7pm with free entry. It stays open an hour later than MASP.
We found no verified concert, match or festival tonight, so we name none. Farol Santander in Centro closes at 8pm, with tickets from R$45.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. Stay on the busier stretches after dark.
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — 9am-4:30pm, free on Sundays, language and Brazilian culture
Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — 10am-6pm, R$40, the city’s oldest art museum
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am-5pm, R$30, history museum
MAC USP — Ibirapuera — free, modern art; check hours
Farol Santander — Centro — 9am-8pm, from R$45, city views
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am-7pm, free
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption notice for Metrô, CPTM or ride apps today.
The rodízio does not apply on Sunday, so no plates are restricted. It returns on Monday 30.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Eat at the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open on Sundays, closing mid-afternoon. We did not verify individual stalls or prices.
Dinner: We could not verify dinner venues for tonight, so we name none. Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is a sensible area to look.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix-ready phone credit, since most museum desks accept both. Take a light umbrella.
On Sunday evenings, keep to well-lit, busy streets around Luz and Centro, and use a ride app after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We did not verify any expat meetups for today, so we name none. Spaces like Sesc Pompeia and Parque Ibirapuera are easy places to meet people.
Newcomers can check Sesc’s own programme for free weekend activities.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
We found no verified fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos today, so we do not list kickoff times. Check the club or league pages before planning to watch.
We name no bars for sport today, as nothing big is confirmed.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street ended Friday firmer, with tech leading and volatility easing. The full set of levels is on the board.
In Brazil the main index ended slightly softer while the real strengthened against the dollar. Gold and silver both rose.
Markets are shut at the weekend, so the next moves come on Monday. Brazil’s unemployment rate for the quarter to October was 5.1%, according to IBGE, the national statistics agency, released on Friday 27 November (RT economic calendar, RT).
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sun 29 — Mercadão, then Luz museums; Ibirapuera if dry
Mon 30 — Pinacoteca is open until 6pm; rodízio returns on weekdays
TUE 1 — MASP is free on Tuesdays, 10am-8pm
THU 3 — Japan House São Paulo, 10am-6pm, free
Background: São Paulo Line 11 Train Derails in Yard.
Background: Brazil Court Pays Prison Massacre Survivor.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What is free in São Paulo on a Sunday?
Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free on Sundays. Sesc Pompeia, Japan House, MAC USP and Parque Ibirapuera are also free.
The Pinacoteca (R$40) and MASP (R$85) charge today.
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
Does the rodízio apply today?
No, there are no restricted plates on Sunday. It resumes on weekdays.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
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