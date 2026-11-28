São Paulo Daily Brief — Saturday, November 28, 2026
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays, and it is the pick of the day.
Markets are shut for the weekend; the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.
The day in one line: art in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, a walk in Ibirapuera and the street art of Vila Madalena before dusk.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|176,573
|-0.13%
|USD/BRL
|5.5582
|-1.65%
Sources
- market close, 27 November 2026
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We could not verify a forecast for Saturday 28 November, so we give no temperature or rain figures. Check a live forecast before you leave.
Carry a light rain jacket or a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly in late spring. Comfortable shoes matter more than anything else on a museum-and-park day.
This plan keeps the indoor stops close together, so you can swap a park hour for a museum if it rains.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free gallery, a market lunch and a long park walk make a good Saturday for the price of a metro ticket.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.13%
176,573.35
-0.13%
71,637.33
+1.83%
10,718.92
+1.69%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,573.35
|-0.13%
|+11.55%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.56
|-1.65%
|+4.27%
|5.65
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.14
|-2.43%
|+30.06%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|64,577,700
|VALE3
|57.19
|-2.62%
|-13.78%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.89
|31,802,900
|ITUB4
|42.73
|+0.40%
|+8.11%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.51
|41,171,300
|BBDC4
|16.07
|+1.52%
|-17.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|151,261,300
|BBAS3
|16.90
|+2.18%
|-23.74%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.66
|131,270,100
|B3SA3
|17.23
|+6.62%
|+16.97%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|102,379,900
|ABEV3
|16.26
|-1.03%
|+18.51%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|46,610,800
|WEGE3
|49.87
|-2.90%
|+13.21%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|12,930,200
|PRIO3
|61.93
|-0.83%
|+64.23%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|9,622,700
|SUZB3
|51.98
|-5.27%
|+7.84%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|14,708,100
|RENT3
|34.65
|+2.61%
|-22.48%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|33,805,300
|AZZA3
|16.47
|-2.77%
|-42.27%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|6,444,600
|CSNA3
|3.89
|+4.01%
|-54.13%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|25,786,800
|GGBR4
|25.89
|-2.30%
|+35.48%
|26.50
|26.94
|25.79
|18,063,200
|ENEV3
|29.38
|+2.30%
|+46.61%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|19,748,400
17.23
+6.62%
51.98
-5.27%
3.89
+4.01%
49.87
-2.90%
16.47
-2.77%
57.19
-2.62%
34.65
+2.61%
42.14
-2.43%
03
What to See & Do
SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Spend Saturday at the Pinacoteca, then walk to the Mercadão
Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It opens at 10am, closes at 6pm, and entry is free on Saturdays (paid entry on other days it is open).
Allow two hours for the galleries and the sculpture garden. The building is one of the city’s oldest art museums and sits beside Luz station.
If you have energy left, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is in the same station complex. It is open 9am to 4:30pm and costs R$25; check the museum’s own site for free days.
For lunch, walk or ride to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. It is open 6am to 6pm on Saturdays and entry is free.
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is on the metro and train network, so you need no car.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free. It is the easiest place to walk, run or sit on the grass.
If the sky stays clear, go in the late afternoon. MAC USP, on the park’s edge, is open 10am to 9pm and is free, so it works as a rain shelter.
We have not verified café wifi or weekend hours this week, so we name no café. A cleaner option is to plan your laptop time around the museums that are open.
Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is open 10am to 5pm on weekends and entry is free. Japan House São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, is open 10am to 7pm at weekends, also free, and is a calm place to sit between meetings.
For a louder mood, head to Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena. The open-air street is always open and free.
Or go to the Farol Santander in Centro. It is open 9am to 8pm and costs R$45.
Sala São Paulo, in Luz, offers guided visits at no charge, and its concerts are ticketed.
For an easy evening, Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is a short walk for dinner. Stick to busy, well-lit streets and book a ride app home late at night.
MASP, Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista) — Open 10am to 6pm on Saturday 28 November, R$85 — free on Tuesdays, so go on Tuesday 1 December to save money
Museu do Ipiranga, Ipiranga — Open 10am to 5pm on Saturday 28 November, R$30 — free on Wednesdays
Japan House São Paulo, Avenida Paulista — Open 10am to 7pm at weekends, free — a quiet stop between Paulista errands
Sesc Pompeia, Pompeia — Open 10am to 5pm at weekends, free — check the programme at the door
Farol Santander, Centro — Open 9am to 8pm, R$45 — a city-centre stop with views
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption on the Metrô or CPTM for Saturday 28 November, so check the operators’ live pages before you set off.
Rodízio, the licence-plate rotation, is a weekday scheme, so we list no restricted plates for Saturday. Ride apps are a sound choice for late returns.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am to 6pm on Saturdays, where you can eat from a counter and pay by the plate. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is the other easy stop if you want something casual near the galleries.
Dinner: Pick a restaurant around Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena for an easy post-gallery meal. We have not verified menus or prices, so ask to see the prices before you sit.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and Pix, and keep a little cash for market stalls. MASP and the Farol Santander charge for entry, while the Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays.
Keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded trains and in Centro, particularly around Luz in the evening, and use a ride app rather than walking alone late at night.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free-entry museums such as the Pinacoteca and MAC USP are an easy way to meet people, because they attract a mixed crowd of residents and visitors. Sesc Pompeia is also a regular meeting point.
We have not verified any named expat meetup for this weekend, so we list none. Check the community pages you already use for Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
Check the clubs’ official pages for the schedule. We name no bars for watching sport because we have not verified any.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street ended Friday’s session higher, led by technology shares, and the market’s fear gauge fell sharply. The Brazilian real strengthened against the dollar, while the Ibovespa closed slightly lower.
Brazil’s IGP-M wholesale inflation index ran at 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected, and unemployment fell to 5.1% in October from 5.2% (RT economic calendar, RT). Gold and silver rose, and US Treasury yields climbed.
Argentina’s Merval fell, while stocks in Mexico City, Santiago and Lima rose or held steady. Markets are shut on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November.
The full set of closing levels is on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Sun 29 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am to 4:30pm; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am to 5pm, also free.
Mon 30 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open 10am to 6pm with paid entry; the Museu do Ipiranga and MASP are not on the Monday list, so check before you go.
TUE 1 — MASP is free, open 10am to 8pm.
WED 2 — Museu do Ipiranga is free, open 10am to 5pm; MASP is open 10am to 6pm at R$85.
Forecast — We could not verify the four-day weather outlook; check a live forecast each morning.
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in December 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Acoustic Show From US$4.25.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
What can I do for free in São Paulo on a Saturday?
The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays and open 10am to 6pm. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa costs R$25, and Parque Ibirapuera is free every day.
MAC USP, Japan House São Paulo and Sesc Pompeia are free as well, so a full day can cost only transport.
How much is a metro ticket?
A single journey costs R$5.40. Luz and Paulista are both easy to reach on the network.
Does the rodízio apply at the weekend?
Rodízio is a weekday scheme, so we list no restricted plates for Saturday 28 November. Check the city’s official page if you plan to drive on a weekday.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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