The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays, and it is the pick of the day.

Markets are shut for the weekend; the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries Friday’s close.

The day in one line: art in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, a walk in Ibirapuera and the street art of Vila Madalena before dusk.

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São Paulo Daily Brief for Saturday, November 28, 2026. Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 176,573 -0.13% USD/BRL 5.5582 -1.65%

Sources market close, 27 November 2026

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

We could not verify a forecast for Saturday 28 November, so we give no temperature or rain figures. Check a live forecast before you leave.

Carry a light rain jacket or a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly in late spring. Comfortable shoes matter more than anything else on a museum-and-park day.

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This plan keeps the indoor stops close together, so you can swap a park hour for a museum if it rains.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s event: Saturday 28 November — free entry at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz — Venue/time: Pinacoteca, Luz — 10am to 6pm, free on Saturdays (paid entry on other days) — Markets: Friday 27 November close is on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES; no trading on Saturday 28 or Sunday 29 — Weekend/outlook: Sunday 29 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open and Sesc Pompeia is open 10am to 5pm — The day for: art-minded newcomers who want a low-cost, transit-friendly Saturday A free gallery, a market lunch and a long park walk make a good Saturday for the price of a metro ticket.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% EUR / BRL 6.08 -4.77% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,637.33

+1.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Rises 1.63% to US$61,482 as Stocks Rally Read →

03

What to See & Do

SATURDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — FREE ART IN LUZ Spend Saturday at the Pinacoteca, then walk to the Mercadão Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It opens at 10am, closes at 6pm, and entry is free on Saturdays (paid entry on other days it is open). Allow two hours for the galleries and the sculpture garden. The building is one of the city’s oldest art museums and sits beside Luz station. If you have energy left, the Museu da Língua Portuguesa is in the same station complex. It is open 9am to 4:30pm and costs R$25; check the museum’s own site for free days. For lunch, walk or ride to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. It is open 6am to 6pm on Saturdays and entry is free. The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is on the metro and train network, so you need no car.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day and entry is free. It is the easiest place to walk, run or sit on the grass. If the sky stays clear, go in the late afternoon. MAC USP, on the park’s edge, is open 10am to 9pm and is free, so it works as a rain shelter.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA AND POMPEIA We have not verified café wifi or weekend hours this week, so we name no café. A cleaner option is to plan your laptop time around the museums that are open. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is open 10am to 5pm on weekends and entry is free. Japan House São Paulo, on Avenida Paulista, is open 10am to 7pm at weekends, also free, and is a calm place to sit between meetings.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — STREET ART AND CITY VIEWS For a louder mood, head to Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena. The open-air street is always open and free. Or go to the Farol Santander in Centro. It is open 9am to 8pm and costs R$45.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Sala São Paulo, in Luz, offers guided visits at no charge, and its concerts are ticketed. For an easy evening, Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is a short walk for dinner. Stick to busy, well-lit streets and book a ride app home late at night.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP, Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista) — Open 10am to 6pm on Saturday 28 November, R$85 — free on Tuesdays, so go on Tuesday 1 December to save money Museu do Ipiranga, Ipiranga — Open 10am to 5pm on Saturday 28 November, R$30 — free on Wednesdays Japan House São Paulo, Avenida Paulista — Open 10am to 7pm at weekends, free — a quiet stop between Paulista errands Sesc Pompeia, Pompeia — Open 10am to 5pm at weekends, free — check the programme at the door Farol Santander, Centro — Open 9am to 8pm, R$45 — a city-centre stop with views

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. We found no confirmed disruption on the Metrô or CPTM for Saturday 28 November, so check the operators’ live pages before you set off.

Rodízio, the licence-plate rotation, is a weekday scheme, so we list no restricted plates for Saturday. Ride apps are a sound choice for late returns.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open 6am to 6pm on Saturdays, where you can eat from a counter and pay by the plate. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is the other easy stop if you want something casual near the galleries.

Dinner: Pick a restaurant around Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena for an easy post-gallery meal. We have not verified menus or prices, so ask to see the prices before you sit.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and Pix, and keep a little cash for market stalls. MASP and the Farol Santander charge for entry, while the Pinacoteca is free on Saturdays.

Keep your phone in a front pocket on crowded trains and in Centro, particularly around Luz in the evening, and use a ride app rather than walking alone late at night.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free-entry museums such as the Pinacoteca and MAC USP are an easy way to meet people, because they attract a mixed crowd of residents and visitors. Sesc Pompeia is also a regular meeting point.

We have not verified any named expat meetup for this weekend, so we list none. Check the community pages you already use for Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

Check the clubs’ official pages for the schedule. We name no bars for watching sport because we have not verified any.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street ended Friday’s session higher, led by technology shares, and the market’s fear gauge fell sharply. The Brazilian real strengthened against the dollar, while the Ibovespa closed slightly lower.

Brazil’s IGP-M wholesale inflation index ran at 1.24% in November against 0.94% expected, and unemployment fell to 5.1% in October from 5.2% (RT economic calendar, RT). Gold and silver rose, and US Treasury yields climbed.

Argentina’s Merval fell, while stocks in Mexico City, Santiago and Lima rose or held steady. Markets are shut on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November.

The full set of closing levels is on the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Sun 29 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is open 9am to 4:30pm; Sesc Pompeia is open 10am to 5pm, also free. Mon 30 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is open 10am to 6pm with paid entry; the Museu do Ipiranga and MASP are not on the Monday list, so check before you go. TUE 1 — MASP is free, open 10am to 8pm. WED 2 — Museu do Ipiranga is free, open 10am to 5pm; MASP is open 10am to 6pm at R$85. Forecast — We could not verify the four-day weather outlook; check a live forecast each morning.

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in December 2026.

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11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What can I do for free in São Paulo on a Saturday?

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz is free on Saturdays and open 10am to 6pm. The Museu da Língua Portuguesa costs R$25, and Parque Ibirapuera is free every day. MAC USP, Japan House São Paulo and Sesc Pompeia are free as well, so a full day can cost only transport.

How much is a metro ticket?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Luz and Paulista are both easy to reach on the network.

Does the rodízio apply at the weekend?

Rodízio is a weekday scheme, so we list no restricted plates for Saturday 28 November. Check the city’s official page if you plan to drive on a weekday.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.