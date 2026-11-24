Sanlam’s sales are growing, but claims pressure in its pan-African general insurance business weighs on profit, and the group now says its yearly targets are at risk.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

SOUTH AFRICA · INSURANCE

Sanlam, a South African insurer that calls itself the largest non-bank financial group in Africa, warned on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it will probably miss its full-year core earnings and return targets. The cause, it said, is weak general insurance (cover for property, cars and business) in the rest of Africa.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Sales kept growing in the first nine months of the year, but profit did not. Adjusted headline earnings, one of the group’s profit measures, fell 20% as reported.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who Sanlam, a pan-African insurer and asset manager listed in South Africa, Namibia and on A2X.

What Sales grew strongly in nine months, while adjusted headline earnings fell.

Warning Weak Pan-Africa general insurance is likely to hurt delivery of earnings and return guidance.

Next Result of the vote on buying out insurer Santam’s minority shareholders is due by 3 December.

As of 24 November 2026, 10:00 GMT

Sanlam’s sales are growing, but claims pressure in its pan-African general insurance business weighs on profit, and the group now says its yearly targets are at risk.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sanlam (South Africa) Email address Follow

In its first-half report on 10 September 2026, Sanlam said it expected to meet its full-year 2026 guidance. It assumed that weather-related and large-loss claims would return to normal in the second half.

The statement of 19 November reverses that view for one business. Performance across the group remains “broadly in line with previous expectations,” Sanlam said, except for Pan-Africa general insurance, where third-quarter pressure “has weakened this business’s outlook.”

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Dangote refinery share sale reportedly cleared” Get the brief

The group said that pressure is “likely to negatively impact” delivery against its earlier full-year guidance for core earnings and adjusted return on equity. Return on equity measures profit as a share of shareholders’ money, and Sanlam did not give a new figure.

Core earnings, which Sanlam calls its primary measure of underlying profit, rose to R11 billion (about US$630 million) on a comparable basis. In the first half they had risen 1% to R7.4 billion (about US$425 million).

Adjusted headline earnings fell mainly because shareholder investment returns dropped to R1.3 billion (about US$75 million) from R2.9 billion (about US$167 million) in the prior period. Sanlam blamed less favourable investment market conditions.

Sales were strong. New business volumes rose 20%, with growth in every line of business, and net client cash inflows (new money received less money paid out) rose 37% to R108 billion (about US$6.2 billion).

That pace is a little slower than the 22% growth in new business that Sanlam reported for the first half. Rand figures here convert at R17.41 per US dollar, the RT market-data close on Monday 23 November 2026.

Paul Hanratty, Sanlam’s group chief executive, said: “We delivered strong new business and cash flow growth, thanks to the continued trust of our clients and the commitment of our employees.” He also cautioned that “investment markets, currencies and weather-related claims remain uncertain.”

The Santam buyout is the next test. Sanlam said in October that it intends to buy the 38.1% of Santam, a general insurer, that it does not own, and it expects the shareholder vote result by 3 December 2026 (see our report on Santam’s own nine-month update).

Sanlam also began a soft launch of its new digital banking and rewards apps in November. The full commercial launch is on track for the first quarter of 2027.

In South African health insurance, management is cutting costs to fit a smaller business after losing a major contract earlier in the year. The release does not name the contract or give the size of the loss.

For US investors who own African or emerging-market insurers through funds, the statement shows that premium growth alone does not protect profit when claims rise. Sanlam says its dividend outlook is unchanged, though any payout depends on the board’s year-end decision.

Sanlam did not say how far below guidance core earnings could land, or which countries drive the pressure. It also gave no size for the Pan-Africa general insurance shortfall.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Sanlam Warn About?

It said weak general insurance across the rest of Africa will probably hurt its full-year earnings and return targets. Other parts of the group are broadly on track.

Is Sanlam’s Dividend at Risk?

Sanlam says its dividend outlook is unchanged. The board will decide any payout at its year-end assessment.

What Happens to Santam Next?

Shareholders vote on Sanlam’s buyout offer, with the result expected in early December. Sanlam says the deal would simplify the group structure.

Sources: Sanlam Group, media release on the nine-month operational update, 19 November 2026; Sanlam Group, first-half results announcement, 10 September 2026; RT, USD/ZAR close, 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.