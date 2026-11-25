São Paulo Water Firm Denies E. coli Claims
The main water utility in São Paulo state says a wave of Instagram posts misread laboratory results to suggest its tap water is contaminated. Sabesp calls it a coordinated campaign.
BRAZIL · WATER UTILITIES
Sabesp, the main water utility of Brazil’s São Paulo state, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that it is the target of “a coordinated action of spreading false information on social networks about water quality”. The posts of recent days warned that the bacterium Escherichia coli, a marker of faecal contamination, had been found in water samples.
Sabesp’s monitoring counted 89 posts from at least 32 Instagram profiles between Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 November. The company says the water it supplies in every locality named in the posts is fit to drink and can be used normally for bathing.
Key Facts
- Who Sabesp, São Paulo state’s main water utility, accuses Instagram accounts of false contamination alerts.
- What 89 posts from at least 32 profiles claimed E. coli in water, on 23 and 24 November.
- Result New network samples in all cited cases were negative for E. coli, Sabesp says.
- Next Sabesp is seeking to establish responsibility in court.
- As of The afternoon of 25 November 2026.
The main water utility in São Paulo state says a wave of Instagram posts misread laboratory results to suggest its tap water is contaminated. Sabesp calls it a coordinated campaign.
Sabesp, formally Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, issued its statement on Wednesday 25 November on the afternoon of Wednesday 25 November. It says the posts “used distorted laboratory results to support a claim of generalised contamination”.
The company says new samples collected in its distribution network in all the cited cases came back negative for E. coli. It adds that those samples also met the standards for the four other parameters assessed.
Brazil’s drinking-water rule is the Health Ministry’s Portaria GM/MS nº 888 of 4 May 2021, which requires E. coli to be absent from a 100-millilitre sample. A single positive reading in a sample therefore counts as out of standard, which is why utilities repeat the test.
Sabesp says every result is recorded in Sisagua, the Health Ministry’s national information system for drinking-water quality surveillance, including samples that fail the standard. The public can also see the results on Sabesp’s website.
According to the company, crews return to the network at once whenever an analysis is out of standard. They collect new samples, investigate the cause and act, and Sabesp says it sent the results of the new collections in the cited cases to the health surveillance authority, known in Brazil as Vigilância.
The distinction matters for readers abroad because a one-off out-of-standard sample is not the same as a contaminated supply. Sabesp’s position is that the posts took isolated readings from its own records and presented them as proof that the water in whole areas is unsafe.
We have not seen the Instagram posts ourselves and cannot say whether any single sample cited in them was positive. Sabesp has not said which localities the posts name, and the statement does not identify who runs the profiles.
The company says it is seeking to establish responsibility in court. It has not said whether a case has been filed, against whom, or in which court.
Sabesp’s water supply is a daily concern for millions of households in São Paulo state, so alarms about contamination travel fast. The utility’s answer rests on two checks that readers can follow: the Sisagua records and the public results on its own website.
Our Brazil coverage tracks how public services and companies respond to online claims in the country’s largest state; see the Brazil hub. This story will be updated if Sabesp, the health authorities or a court publishes new findings.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is São Paulo tap water unsafe, according to Sabesp?
Sabesp says the water it supplies in every locality named in the posts is fit to drink and for normal bathing. It says new samples in the cited cases were negative for E. coli.
What is E. coli and why do utilities test for it?
Escherichia coli is a bacterium that signals faecal contamination in water. Brazil’s potability rule requires it to be absent from a 100-millilitre sample.
Where can residents check water results?
Sabesp says results are recorded in Sisagua and are also visible on the company’s website. It says out-of-standard samples are included.
Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.
Sources: Sabesp statement on false information about water quality, 25 November 2026 (company communication); Brazilian Ministry of Health, Portaria GM/MS nº 888, 4 May 2021, potability standard for drinking water (gov.br/saude).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.