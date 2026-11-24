The Federal Police say the groups used companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets, and the freezes also reach high-end properties of suspects from an earlier case.

The Federal Police headquarters in the Setor Comercial Norte of Brasilia. The force's intelligence directorate is handling the preliminary inquiry. (Photo: Marcos Oliveira/Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF, the country’s federal investigative police) launched three operations against money laundering and crypto-asset schemes on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The PF says about 130 officers served 72 court orders to search premises or hold suspects temporarily, in several states and the capital Brasília.

The PF said in a press release that movements above R$4.3 billion (US$729 million, at about 5.90 reais per US dollar on 24 November 2026) were identified in two of the inquiries alone. The operations are called Narco Azimut III, Narco Oriente and Narco Alicerce, and they grew out of earlier operations.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Federal Police (PF) and 130 officers, in three operations against money laundering.

What. 72 search and temporary-arrest warrants served on Tuesday 24 November 2026 in several states and Brasília.

Numbers. Freezes of up to R$3.2 billion (US$542 million) in the second operation, Narco Oriente.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.

The Federal Police say the groups used companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets, and the freezes also reach high-end properties of suspects from an earlier case.

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Groups used companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets to move large sums in Brazil and abroad, the PF said. It describes the offences as money laundering, illegal movement of funds and evasion of foreign-exchange rules.

Narco Azimut III searched addresses in São Paulo state and in Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná. Narco Oriente and Narco Alicerce reached more towns in São Paulo state, plus Recife in Pernambuco, Cidade Ocidental in Goiás, Porto Alegre in Rio Grande do Sul and Brasília.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Federal Police agents with an evidence bag, in a file photo. (Photo: Tânia Rêgo, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

In Narco Oriente, the PF says a transnational criminal organisation used front companies and payment institutions to hide money mainly from digital scams. These included fake online betting sites and fake job offers abroad, in which victims were induced to deposit money into accounts the criminals indicated.

The PF release lists asset freezes of up to R$1.1 billion (US$186 million) in Narco Azimut III and up to R$3.2 billion (US$542 million) in Narco Oriente. It also lists limits on company transactions.

Narco Alicerce freezes assets, rights and funds, above all high-end properties, of suspects in the earlier Operation Narco Fluxo, the April money-laundering inquiry. Seizures so far include vehicles, cash, documents and equipment.

Suspects may face charges of money laundering, criminal association and evasion of foreign-exchange rules, the PF said. The PF has not said how many suspects it is still seeking, and investigations continue.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 165,352.15

+0.34% L 164,698 day range H 167,580 +6.21% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 6 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.89 -0.65% EUR / BRL 6.46 -0.90% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 88.18 -1.33% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +2.07% ENEV3 Financials +0.91% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples +0.82% ABEV3 Energy +0.76% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials +0.22% SUZB3 Industrials +0.18% WEGE3, RENT3 Consumer Disc. -2.19% AZZA3 Mining -3.05% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

165,352.15

+0.34%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,355.62

+1.06%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,268.28

-1.74%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 165,352.15 +0.34% +6.21% 164,796.05 167,580 164,698 — USD/BRL 5.89 -0.65% +9.06% 5.93 5.95 5.80 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.12 -0.44% +26.37% 41.30 42.25 40.58 52,864,500 VALE3 55.36 -5.22% -14.92% 58.41 58.35 55.05 35,632,500 ITUB4 40.00 +0.68% +3.47% 39.73 40.77 39.83 10,899,200 BBDC4 13.69 -0.15% -27.18% 13.71 14.15 13.67 26,895,500 BBAS3 14.48 +1.97% -33.61% 14.20 14.76 14.17 37,682,600 B3SA3 14.32 +1.13% +2.50% 14.16 14.80 14.19 15,795,000 ABEV3 16.07 +0.82% +16.78% 15.94 16.25 15.96 14,943,800 WEGE3 50.02 +0.22% +15.88% 49.91 50.33 49.19 6,224,000 PRIO3 59.36 +1.96% +54.20% 58.22 60.36 58.22 4,294,000 SUZB3 55.31 +0.22% +15.34% 55.19 56.10 54.64 6,669,300 RENT3 28.78 +0.14% -33.02% 28.74 29.80 28.75 4,512,700 AZZA3 14.26 -2.19% -50.47% 14.58 15.14 14.23 2,839,900 CSNA3 3.38 -2.87% -58.45% 3.48 3.59 3.33 21,039,500 GGBR4 25.07 -1.07% +34.75% 25.34 25.33 24.32 5,947,900 ENEV3 26.61 +2.07% +39.32% 26.07 26.93 26.19 9,458,300 Largest moves today VALE3

55.36

-5.22% CSNA3

3.38

-2.87% AZZA3

14.26

-2.19% ENEV3

26.61

+2.07% BBAS3

14.48

+1.97% PRIO3

59.36

+1.96% B3SA3

14.32

+1.13% GGBR4

25.07

-1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.34%, with breadth positive — 9 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Uruguay Population and Ethnic Groups Explained Read →

The PF release says temporary arrest warrants have been served but gives no count of arrests. Temporary arrest is a short detention for investigation, normally five days under Brazilian law, renewable once in cases of proven extreme necessity.

Reports on the day say the funk singer MC Ryan SP is among the targets of an asset-freeze measure, but the amount has not been disclosed. The PF release does not name him.

The reports add that he is not subject to an arrest warrant in this phase and remains free. His lawyers say that follows an earlier ruling of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3), the appeals court for São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, and that they know of no new asset-freeze order.

On 15 April 2026 the PF’s Operation Narco Fluxo arrested MC Ryan SP, the funk singer MC Poze do Rodo and the owner of a celebrity gossip page, in a money-laundering inquiry. The PF said that scheme ran to about R$1.6 billion (US$271 million) in suspicious flows.

MC Ryan SP was released in May 2026 after a ruling by the TRF-3 appeals court. The case is unproven, and we found no conviction of anyone in it.

The PF release names no individual. Anyone mentioned here is a suspect, not a convict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Federal Police do on 24 November 2026?

It launched three operations against money laundering and illegal movement of funds, serving search and temporary-arrest warrants. The PF says investigations continue to identify everyone involved.

Is MC Ryan SP under arrest?

Reports say he is not subject to an arrest warrant in this phase and remains free. His lawyers say they know of no new asset-freeze order.

How did the schemes work, according to police?

The PF says groups used companies, bank transfers and crypto-assets to move money. In Narco Oriente, it says front companies and payment institutions hid proceeds of digital scams.

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