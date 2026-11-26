Rwanda’s central bank is tightening for the fourth time in 2026 to slow food-led price rises, while the economy is still growing fast.

Photo: GATETE Pacifique / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Rwanda · Central Bank

The National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the central bank, raised its key interest rate to 9.5% on Thursday 26 November 2026, its fourth increase this year. Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye announced the rise of 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage points, after the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee met in Kigali, the capital.

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Urban inflation reached 19.5% in October, almost four times the 5% medium-term goal, QNC News, a news site, noted on 26 November. Loans in Rwandan francs are likely to get dearer for families and companies, and food prices have driven much of the jump.

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Key Facts Who. National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the central bank, led by Governor Soraya Hakuziyaremye.

What. Key rate up 75 basis points (0.75 points) to 9.5%, from 8.75%.

Why. Urban inflation hit 19.5% in October, far above the 2% to 8% target range.

As of. 26 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

Rwanda’s central bank is tightening for the fourth time in 2026 to slow food-led price rises, while the economy is still growing fast.

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BNR raised the rate to 7.25% in February, to 8.25% in May and to 8.75% in August, BusinessDay NG, a Nigerian business newspaper, wrote on 26 November. Before the May step, urban inflation jumped from 9.2% in March to 13% in April, The New Times, a Kigali daily, reported on 21 May.

Hakuziyaremye called the May increase “a measured step to bring inflation within our target band to safeguard price stability”, The New Times reported on 21 May. She added that price stability is “a necessary condition to sustain economic growth”.

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On 26 November she said the committee “stands ready to adjust policy if inflationary pressures intensify beyond our projections”, BusinessDay NG reported. BusinessDay added that she said the committee stays ready to tighten further if price pressures worsen.

Urban inflation reached 19.5% in October, up from 17.2% in September, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the national statistics office. Fresh food cost 39.9% more than a year earlier, and all food and non-alcoholic drinks 28.9% more, KT Press, a Kigali news site, reported on 26 November.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 7.8% in October alone from September, the statistics institute’s October release shows. That monthly jump came as the annual urban rate climbed from 17.2% to 19.5%.

October’s rate was 14.5 percentage points above the 5% medium-term goal, BusinessDay NG noted. It is also more than twice the 8% ceiling of the bank’s 2% to 8% target range (our own arithmetic).

File photo, 2018: a main road in Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, with traffic and new buildings. Photo: Emmanuelkwizera, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Core inflation, which leaves out fresh food and energy, stood at 11.5%, which KT Press read as a sign that price pressure is spreading. Transport costs rose 22.4% and housing and utilities 14.2% over the year, BusinessDay NG reported.

Even at 9.5%, the key rate sits 10 percentage points below October’s urban inflation of 19.5% (our own arithmetic), so it is still deeply negative once inflation is counted. That gap is the number to follow when the next price data arrive.

Banks normally pass a higher key rate on to borrowers, KT Press reported. The interbank rate, the price at which banks lend to each other, averaged 8.44% in the third quarter against 5.85% a year earlier.

Dearer credit can cool spending, but KT Press noted that it can also raise costs for businesses and slow investment. Yet the economy is growing fast: output rose 9.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier, led by services and industry, KT Press reported.

KT Press said BNR expects inflation to ease from the second quarter of 2027 and to return to its 2% to 8% target range by the end of that year. QNC News said the bank named El Niño weather, a Pacific warming pattern that can hurt harvests, and the Middle East conflict, which can lift oil prices, as risks.

Commercial banks set their own lending rates, so the pass-on to borrowers will only show in those rates (see our guide to the cost of living in Rwanda). The next monthly price reading from the statistics institute will be the first test of whether the tightening is biting.

More Rio Times reporting on the country sits in the Rwanda hub. It lists our latest pieces on Rwanda.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a higher central bank rate mean for borrowers in Rwanda?

Commercial banks generally pass it on, so loans tend to cost more. The central bank hopes slower borrowing will take the heat out of prices.

When might prices stop rising so fast?

The central bank expects relief next year, with inflation back inside its target band by the end of that period. It says it is ready to adjust policy again if prices climb faster than it projects.

Sources: KT Press, Rwanda Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 9.5% Amid Surging Inflation, 26 November 2026; BusinessDay NG, Rwanda pushes policy rate to 17-year high to tame runaway inflation, 26 November 2026; QNC News, Rwanda Central Bank Raises Policy Rate by 75 Basis Points to 9.5 Per Cent as Inflation Reaches 19.5 Per Cent, 26 November 2026; National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, Consumer Price Index, October 2026; The New Times via allAfrica, a pan-African news service, Rwanda: Central Bank Raises Policy Rate to Contain Rising Inflation, 21 May 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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