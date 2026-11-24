Police describe the deaths of the two officers in São Gonçalo as a likely accident, but forensic examinations that should confirm the cause are still pending.

Rio de Janeiro Military Police patrol cars at a vehicle handover ceremony, 26 April 2018, file photo (Photo: Carlos Magno / Governo do Rio de Janeiro, CC BY 2.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Brazil

Two Military Police officers (the state’s uniformed patrol force) from Rio de Janeiro state were found dead inside their patrol car beside the BR-101, a major federal highway, in São Gonçalo early on Tuesday 24 November 2026. Police suspect an accident, saying the two men, a corporal and a soldier, may have inhaled carbon monoxide, a poisonous exhaust gas, inside the vehicle.

The Federal Highway Police (PRF), the force that patrols federal roads, placed the car at kilometre 308 of the BR-101, in the Itaúna district of São Gonçalo. The city lies in the Rio de Janeiro metropolitan region.

Key Facts Who. Two Rio de Janeiro state Military Police officers, aged 39 and 26, found dead in their patrol car.

What. Police suspect accidental carbon monoxide poisoning from the car itself; forensic tests are pending.

Where. Beside the BR-101 highway, kilometre 308, Itaúna district, São Gonçalo.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 17:55 GMT.

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Police describe the deaths of the two officers in São Gonçalo as a likely accident, but forensic examinations that should confirm the cause are still pending.

The Military Police’s Operations Room, which coordinates patrols by radio, tried to reach the crew and got no answer. It then began searching for the two officers.

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The Rio de Janeiro State Secretariat of Military Police, the state body that oversees the force, said in a note that the Fire Brigade, the state’s firefighting and rescue service, was called at once, but the officers did not survive. The Fire Brigade confirmed both deaths.

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File photo: a Rio de Janeiro Military Police patrol car and officers.

The official accounts differ on the timing of the first alarm, so the report here says only that it came early on Tuesday morning. The Federal Highway Police put the discovery at about 07:10, while another account says the Fire Brigade was called at 06:20.

Police identified the dead as corporal Rômulo Medeiros Vinagre, aged 39, and soldier Patrick Trindade Silva, aged 26. The Military Police said both belonged to its 1st Battalion, based in Venda da Cruz, in São Gonçalo.

The Federal Highway Police said the suspicion is accidental death after the two men inhaled carbon monoxide inside the vehicle. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro state (PCERJ), the force that investigates crimes, said its main line of inquiry is a carbon monoxide leak from the car itself.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes carbon monoxide as an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if inhaled. It warns people never to run a car inside a garage attached to a house, even with the garage door open.

The case was registered at the 72nd Police Station in São Gonçalo, the local station that opens a formal investigation file. Forensic experts worked at the scene, and police said further investigative steps are under way.

Several questions remain open for the families, colleagues and readers following the case. Police have not said what caused any leak or how long the engine had been running, and no date has been announced for the forensic findings.

Frequently Asked Questions

What do police think caused the two deaths?

Police suspect an accident caused by carbon monoxide inside the car. Forensic examinations are still needed to confirm it.

Is a crime suspected?

Police describe it as a likely accident. The Civil Police say their main line of inquiry is a leak from the vehicle.

What happens next?

Investigators are continuing their work and forensic results are awaited. No date has been announced.

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Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: statements by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro state, the Federal Highway Police, the Civil Police and the Fire Brigade; Polícia Rodoviária Federal · Polícia Civil do Estado do Rio de Janeiro · Polícia Militar do Estado do Rio de Janeiro · Corpo de Bombeiros Militar (CBMERJ) · US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

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