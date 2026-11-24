Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 24, 2026
The call for Tuesday 24 November is a museum day on Praça Mauá in Centro, where two big museums sit side by side.
Markets: Wall Street had a very strong session while Brazil’s main index slipped; the board carries every figure.
The day in one line: Museu do Amanhã, then MAR for free, then a slow walk through Centro.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,796
|-0.95%
|USD/BRL
|5.9306
|-0.31%
Source: market close, 23 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Temperatures and rain odds for Tuesday 24 November are not included in this edition. Check the live forecast before leaving, and carry a light layer and sun cream either way.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good Tuesday for slow museums and an easy lunch in Centro.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.95%
164,796.05
-0.95%
69,490.83
+1.26%
10,449.80
+0.96%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|164,796.05
|-0.95%
|+6.13%
|166,376.43
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.93
|-0.33%
|+9.76%
|5.95
|5.93
|5.92
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|41.30
|-3.21%
|+26.92%
|42.67
|42.35
|41.27
|46,638,500
|VALE3
|58.41
|-0.12%
|-10.26%
|58.48
|59.19
|57.67
|15,724,500
|ITUB4
|39.73
|-0.85%
|+2.77%
|40.07
|40.09
|39.47
|28,876,800
|BBDC4
|13.71
|-0.87%
|-27.07%
|13.83
|13.92
|13.63
|55,251,200
|BBAS3
|14.20
|-0.70%
|-34.98%
|14.30
|14.48
|14.12
|35,327,200
|B3SA3
|14.16
|-0.84%
|+1.29%
|14.28
|14.45
|13.90
|59,066,700
|ABEV3
|15.94
|-0.87%
|+15.76%
|16.08
|16.04
|15.85
|29,145,900
|WEGE3
|49.91
|-2.39%
|+15.56%
|51.13
|51.22
|49.55
|11,200,800
|PRIO3
|58.22
|-3.29%
|+51.06%
|60.20
|60.61
|58.22
|10,658,000
|SUZB3
|55.19
|-0.24%
|+15.03%
|55.32
|56.40
|54.41
|9,811,700
|RENT3
|28.74
|-0.42%
|-33.12%
|28.86
|29.23
|28.36
|8,868,900
|AZZA3
|14.58
|-0.34%
|-49.36%
|14.63
|14.89
|14.17
|3,743,100
|CSNA3
|3.48
|+1.46%
|-57.09%
|3.43
|3.48
|3.28
|42,458,800
|GGBR4
|25.34
|-2.01%
|+36.31%
|25.86
|25.84
|25.18
|10,744,600
|ENEV3
|26.07
|-0.57%
|+36.49%
|26.22
|26.20
|25.75
|14,203,600
58.22
-3.29%
41.30
-3.21%
49.91
-2.39%
25.34
-2.01%
3.48
+1.46%
164,796.05
-0.95%
13.71
-0.87%
15.94
-0.87%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN RIO
Two museums on Praça Mauá, one of them free today
Start at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, which is open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm. Check the museum’s ticket page for current prices.
Walk a few minutes to the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá. It opens at 11am, closes at 6pm, and entry is free on Tuesdays (normally R$20).
Both are open Thursday to Tuesday, so today is a good day to see them. A single metro journey costs R$7.90, and the VLT light rail also stops in the area.
Book nothing in advance; just arrive early for the shortest queue at Museu do Amanhã.
The Jardim Botânico in the neighbourhood of the same name is open 8am to 5pm today.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free to enter. It is the cheaper green option.
Ask at the museum cafés on Praça Mauá or look for a café near Praça XV.
The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro, has free entry. It has only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries.
The Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, opens 12pm to 6pm and is free.
Evening plans are best made at the venue’s own page or at the door.
Most museums close by 6pm. Choose a restaurant in Centro or Lapa and keep to well-lit, busy streets.
Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, Thu-Tue
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, free on Tuesdays, otherwise R$20
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening
Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, Tue-Sun
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free, open daily
CCBB (closed today) — Centro — reopens WED 25, 9am-8pm, free, Wed-Mon
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro fare is R$7.90. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually rise, so the metro or VLT is the safer bet for Centro.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Look for a per-kilo restaurant in Centro for a budget meal.
Dinner: Lapa and Santa Teresa have many options; check hours before you go.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small kiosks. Museum prices above are in R$.
In Centro, the streets empty out after office hours, so keep to busy, lit routes after dark and use a ride app late at night.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Daytime museum visits are the easiest way to meet other newcomers. Newcomers can start by searching local expat and digital nomad groups online and joining a daytime museum visit.
08
Game Day
NO MATCH CONFIRMED
Check the clubs’ official pages before planning a viewing.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
The market mood was mixed. Wall Street had a very strong session and the volatility gauge dropped sharply, while Brazil’s main index slipped.
The S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the Ibovespa fell 0.95% (RT, 23 November close). The board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES has every level and percentage.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Tue 24 — Museu do Amanhã, then MAR free; CCBB (closed today) is closed.
Wed 25 — CCBB reopens, 9am-8pm, free.
Thu 26 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR open; MAR costs R$20 outside Tuesdays.
Fri 27 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are open.
Sat 28 — Jardim Botânico or Parque Lage; check the weather first.
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Free Pedra do Sal Samba.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Is anything free to visit in Rio today?
Yes. MAR is free on Tuesdays, and so are the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Parque Lage.
Museu do Amanhã is not free; see its ticket page for prices.
What is closed on Tuesday 24 November?
The CCBB (closed today) in Centro is closed and reopens WED 25, 9am-8pm.
How much is the metro?
A single journey costs R$7.90.
The metro reaches Centro, the easiest base for today’s museums.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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