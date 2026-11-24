The call for Tuesday 24 November is a museum day on Praça Mauá in Centro, where two big museums sit side by side.

Markets: Wall Street had a very strong session while Brazil’s main index slipped; the board carries every figure.

The day in one line: Museu do Amanhã, then MAR for free, then a slow walk through Centro.

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Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Copacabana beachfront, Rio de Janeiro. File photo.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,796 -0.95% USD/BRL 5.9306 -0.31%

Source: market close, 23 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures and rain odds for Tuesday 24 November are not included in this edition. Check the live forecast before leaving, and carry a light layer and sun cream either way.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— The day’s pick: Museu do Amanhã and MAR, both on Praça Mauá in Centro — Venue/time: Museu do Amanhã, Tuesday 24 November, 10am-6pm (open Thursday to Tuesday) — Free entry: MAR is free on Tuesdays, 11am-6pm — Closed on Tuesday 24 November: CCBB (reopens WED 25, 9am-8pm) — Markets: see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — The day for: culture, with a garden walk as the backup A good Tuesday for slow museums and an easy lunch in Centro.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05

-0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% EUR / BRL 6.47 -0.33% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.43 -3.29% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.24% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -0.34% AZZA3 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples -0.87% ABEV3 Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,796.05

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,490.83

+1.26%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,449.80

+0.96%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 Largest moves today PRIO3

58.22

-3.29% PETR4

41.30

-3.21% WEGE3

49.91

-2.39% GGBR4

25.34

-2.01% CSNA3

3.48

+1.46% IBOV

164,796.05

-0.95% BBDC4

13.71

-0.87% ABEV3

15.94

-0.87% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Lower House Backs Spending Curbs Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — MUSEUMS ON THE WATERFRONT Two museums on Praça Mauá, one of them free today Start at Museu do Amanhã on Praça Mauá, Centro, which is open Tuesday from 10am to 6pm. Check the museum’s ticket page for current prices. Walk a few minutes to the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), also on Praça Mauá. It opens at 11am, closes at 6pm, and entry is free on Tuesdays (normally R$20). Both are open Thursday to Tuesday, so today is a good day to see them. A single metro journey costs R$7.90, and the VLT light rail also stops in the area. Book nothing in advance; just arrive early for the shortest queue at Museu do Amanhã.

OUTDOORS — GARDENS IF THE SKY CLEARS The Jardim Botânico in the neighbourhood of the same name is open 8am to 5pm today. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is free to enter. It is the cheaper green option.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO Ask at the museum cafés on Praça Mauá or look for a café near Praça XV.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — QUIET AND INDOORS The Museu Nacional de Belas Artes on Avenida Rio Branco, Centro, has free entry. It has only partly reopened, so expect some closed galleries. The Paço Imperial on Praça XV, Centro, opens 12pm to 6pm and is free.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Evening plans are best made at the venue’s own page or at the door. Most museums close by 6pm. Choose a restaurant in Centro or Lapa and keep to well-lit, busy streets.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Amanhã — Praça Mauá, Centro — 10am-6pm, Thu-Tue Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — 11am-6pm, free on Tuesdays, otherwise R$20 Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Avenida Rio Branco, Centro — free, partial reopening Paço Imperial — Praça XV, Centro — 12pm-6pm, free, Tue-Sun Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — free, open daily CCBB (closed today) — Centro — reopens WED 25, 9am-8pm, free, Wed-Mon

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro fare is R$7.90. If rain arrives, ride-app prices usually rise, so the metro or VLT is the safer bet for Centro.

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05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Look for a per-kilo restaurant in Centro for a budget meal.

Dinner: Lapa and Santa Teresa have many options; check hours before you go.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small kiosks. Museum prices above are in R$.

In Centro, the streets empty out after office hours, so keep to busy, lit routes after dark and use a ride app late at night.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Daytime museum visits are the easiest way to meet other newcomers. Newcomers can start by searching local expat and digital nomad groups online and joining a daytime museum visit.

08

Game Day

NO MATCH CONFIRMED

Check the clubs’ official pages before planning a viewing.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

The market mood was mixed. Wall Street had a very strong session and the volatility gauge dropped sharply, while Brazil’s main index slipped.

The S&P 500 rose 4.73% and the Ibovespa fell 0.95% (RT, 23 November close). The board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES has every level and percentage.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Tue 24 — Museu do Amanhã, then MAR free; CCBB (closed today) is closed. Wed 25 — CCBB reopens, 9am-8pm, free. Thu 26 — Museu do Amanhã and MAR open; MAR costs R$20 outside Tuesdays. Fri 27 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are open. Sat 28 — Jardim Botânico or Parque Lage; check the weather first.

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Free Pedra do Sal Samba.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Is anything free to visit in Rio today?

Yes. MAR is free on Tuesdays, and so are the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial and Parque Lage. Museu do Amanhã is not free; see its ticket page for prices.

What is closed on Tuesday 24 November?

The CCBB (closed today) in Centro is closed and reopens WED 25, 9am-8pm.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$7.90. The metro reaches Centro, the easiest base for today’s museums.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.