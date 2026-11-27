Raízen May Sell Its Fuel Distribution Unit
A founder’s remark turns a long debt restructuring into a possible sale of the part of Raízen that runs fuel and lubricants distribution.
Brazil · Brief
Rubens Ometto, the founder of Cosan, said in an interview on Friday 27 November 2026 that the fuel and lubricants distribution business of Raízen may be sold. Raízen is a large sugar, ethanol and fuel group owned jointly by the oil major Shell and Cosan, a Brazilian holding company.
Ometto called a sale “one of the alternatives that are being considered today”. US readers have a stake in the answer, because Shell is a global oil major and its brand of lubricants sits inside the business that could be sold.
Key Facts
- Who. Rubens Ometto, founder of Cosan, co-owner of the Raízen sugar, ethanol and fuel group.
- What. He says selling the fuel and lubricants distribution business is one option under consideration.
- When. Friday 27 November; no buyer, price or timetable given.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 27 November 2026, 17:42 GMT
A founder’s remark turns a long debt restructuring into a possible sale of the part of Raízen that runs fuel and lubricants distribution.
Shareholders have already approved splitting Raízen into two independent companies. Raízen SA keeps fuel and lubricants distribution, including the Shell-brand lubricants, while Raízen Energia holds the sugar, ethanol and bioenergy operations.
The split is part of a restructuring to deal with debt of about R$65 billion (about US$11.8 billion, at R$5.526 per US$, the market rate on 27 November 2026). Raízen signed the sale of its Argentine business to the trader Mercuria on 4 June 2026, and completed it around 1 September.
A São Paulo court approved the extrajudicial restructuring plan on 30 July 2026. That is a debt deal reached with creditors outside a bankruptcy process.
Ometto confirmed that potential buyers are already studying the distribution business. He added that there is no formal sale process yet, and he did not name the groups or say what Raízen hopes to obtain.
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At a meeting on 30 October 2026, shareholders approved a capital increase of up to R$39.8 billion (about US$7.2 billion), with Shell committing up to R$3.5 billion (about US$633 million). The terms are set out in an earlier report on the capital raise.
Ometto said he is still assessing whether to put new capital into the company. Any holder that does not take part in a capital increase sees its stake diluted, which is why his decision matters.
Ometto also praised the choice of Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of the Brazilian bank Bradesco, as finance minister. “It was fantastic; he is a finance specialist,” he said, and the appointment is covered in our report on the appointment.
No buyer, price or timetable has been given for any sale. Raízen’s own filing with the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, could not be opened.
No next step has been confirmed. The signs to look for are a formal sale process, a named buyer or a notice to the securities regulator.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Raízen for sale?
Not formally. Its co-founder says a sale of the distribution business is one option, and potential buyers are already studying it.
Why does Shell matter here?
Shell is one of Raízen’s two owners. The Shell-brand lubricants belong to the distribution business.
Sources
Sources
- interview with Rubens Ometto, founder of Cosan, 27 November 2026
- shareholder meeting of 30 October 2026 on the Raízen split and capital increase
- São Paulo court approval of the extrajudicial restructuring plan, 30 July 2026. Raízen’s own filing with the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, could not be opened
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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