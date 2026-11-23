Raízen's restructuring is closing in on its capital target, but its co-founder may not take part.

File photo, 2019. A Raízen facility in Piracicaba, São Paulo state. (Photo: Raphael Henrique Figueira, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Raízen’s capital raise is expected to land at the upper end of the company’s target, three people familiar with the deal said on Monday 23 November 2026. Co-founder Rubens Ometto is unlikely to put in new money, which raises the chance that his stake is diluted.

Raízen, a joint venture of Shell, the oil major, and Cosan, a Brazilian holding company, is being split in two as part of an out-of-court restructuring. The sugar and fuel producer’s capital raise includes a R$3.5 billion (about US$590 million) commitment from Shell.

Key Facts Who. Raízen, the Shell–Cosan sugar and fuel group, and co-founder Rubens Ometto.

What. Capital raise near the top of its target; Ometto seen unlikely to invest.

When. Reported Monday 23 November 2026; subscriptions reportedly run to 8 December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT

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Raízen’s restructuring is closing in on its capital target, but its co-founder may not take part.

Raízen SA will keep the fuel and lubricants business under the Shell brand. A second company will hold the sugar, ethanol and bioenergy operations.

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Ometto, who also founded Cosan, said earlier in November that he was still weighing an investment of up to R$500 million (about US$84 million). Two other people familiar with the matter say he will probably decline unless Brazil’s economic outlook improves in the coming weeks.

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File photo. A Raízen mill at Araçatuba, São Paulo state.

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Cosan is focused on paying down debt, which reached R$9.5 billion (about US$1.6 billion) of debt in the third quarter of 2026, so one source says it is unlikely to back the restructuring unless rates look set to fall faster. The Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate, stands at 13.75%, and the central bank’s Focus survey of economists, dated 19 November, has a median of 13.00% for the end of 2027.

The sale of the Paraguay fuel distribution business has not been ruled out, one of the sources said. The group sold its Argentine fuel distribution operations in September.

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As reported, the capital increase of up to R$39.8 billion (about US$6.7 billion) is open for subscription until 8 December 2026. We have not seen Raízen’s own filing, so the figures come from those reports and the unnamed sources; our earlier report on the capital increase and the Brazil hub give the background.

For US readers, Shell, the oil major with US-traded shares, has committed fresh money to the new fuel business. The next dated step is 8 December, when the subscription period reportedly ends, and Ometto’s decision comes before it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raízen?

Raízen is a Brazilian joint venture of Shell and Cosan that produces sugar and ethanol and distributes fuel. It is being split in two as part of a restructuring.

Why does Ometto’s decision matter?

If he does not invest, his share of the company shrinks as new investors put in money. The three sources say that is the likely outcome.

Sources Sources: Central Bank of Brazil (Selic series and Focus survey of 19 November 2026). Details of the capital raise come from three unnamed people familiar with the deal; Raízen’s own filings on the raise were not opened by The Rio Times.

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