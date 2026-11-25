The protest turns a beauty pageant into a test of how Puerto Rico’s government spends money on women’s safety.

Women’s groups backed by more than 45 organisations protested outside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, the San Juan arena hosting the Miss Universe beauty pageant, on Tuesday 24 November 2026, on the night of the final. They said the island should put women’s safety ahead of a US$8.7 million pageant, a day before the United Nations marks its International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Puerto Rico is a US territory whose residents are US citizens, and its government allocated the public money for the contest. The event marked the 75th edition of Miss Universe.

Key Facts Who. Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, a Puerto Rican women’s rights coalition, and more than 45 organisations.

What. They demand action on gender violence and question US$8.7 million of public money for Miss Universe.

Where. Outside the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, on 24 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:44 GMT

File photo: the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Society: Puerto Rico

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The protest turns a beauty pageant into a test of how Puerto Rico’s government spends money on women’s safety.

The joint statement was drafted by Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, with support from the Observatorio de Equidad de Género de Puerto Rico, a gender-equality watchdog. The groups say rights won by women are being rolled back and protections weakened in Puerto Rico and across Latin America and the Caribbean.

They say 3,781 femicides, meaning killings of women because of their gender, were recorded in 2025 in 15 Latin American countries, or about 10 women killed each day. That count is the groups’ own figure and was not checked against a regional dataset.

“Each femicide represents a failure to protect women’s rights,” said Amárilis Pagán Jiménez, interim executive director of the Observatorio, in a quote translated from Spanish. Vilma González Castro, executive director of Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres, asked why women’s safety and lives do not receive the same priority as hosting an event of this size.

González Castro also objected to so much public money going to a pageant. The groups argue that an analysis of the investment shows this is not the most socially useful use of the money, but the statement does not name the analysis.

Josefina Pantojas Oquendo, president of the women’s commission of the Puerto Rico bar association, said rights “cannot stay in speeches or depend on the goodwill of whichever government is in power”. The groups listed seven demands, which they say need public policy and resources.

Recognise gender violence as an emergency.

Promote education and prevention from early ages.

Pass laws to regulate and limit access to firearms.

Guarantee recurring funds for shelters and centres for survivors.

Provide safe housing.

Support families affected by femicides.

Create opportunities for women’s economic independence.

Governor Jenniffer González of Puerto Rico defended the contest on 18 November, saying hotels and restaurants were already busier and that it was “already putting Puerto Rico on the map”, in words translated from Spanish, according to her remarks that day. Spending on the event has been questioned since at least September.

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In mid-September Puerto Rico’s tourism agency, the Tourism Company, agreed to give Puerto Rico’s Senate a detailed budget and proof of spending for the event, as reported in September. The published account of Tuesday’s protest names no government official or Miss Universe spokesperson answering it.

The pageant has drawn scrutiny on the island before the final. On 13 November several contestants stumbled during a runway show called Beauty at the Beach at the Caribe Hilton hotel, and the Miss Universe organisation said the event was produced independently by Magali Febles, a pageant producer.

The United Nations General Assembly set 25 November as the international day in resolution 54/134 of 1999. The Puerto Rican groups timed their protest to fall on the eve of it.

The organisations say they want the government to listen and turn their demands into concrete action. The account of the protest announces no follow-up action.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the groups protest at the Miss Universe venue?

They say public money for a pageant shows where officials put their priorities, and they want the same urgency for women’s safety.

Has the government answered the protest?

No official reply was published with the account of the protest. The governor has defended the pageant on other grounds, citing tourism and publicity.

Related coverage: the Miss Universe final in San Juan on 24 November.

Sources Coordinadora Paz para las Mujeres and the Observatorio de Equidad de Género de Puerto Rico, joint statement of 24 November 2026 (published account); Governor Jenniffer González, interview remarks of 18 November 2026 (account); Puerto Rico Tourism Company, commitment to the Senate reported in September 2026 (account).

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