A softer tone from the White House meets firm limits at the Homeland Security Department, and Puerto Rico’s delegate wants enforcement reformed first.

Old San Juan seen across the bay. File photo, 2026: Ligocsicnarf89 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

Politics: Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump said on Friday 20 November 2026 that he wants to get things done with Democrats, who won the House of Representatives in the midterm elections of Tuesday 3 November. He added that prominent Democrats had already called him about immigration and health care.

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Puerto Ricans are US citizens, yet the US Census Bureau counted 89,461 foreign-born residents on the island in 2018–2022. Whether a deal is possible depends on a gap that Trump’s own Homeland Security chief has not yet bridged.

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Key Facts Who. Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández.

What. Trump says deportation policy “might be too tough”; Mullin rules out amnesty.

Where. Washington and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

When. The new Congress is sworn in on Sunday 3 January 2027.

As of 25 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

A softer tone from the White House meets firm limits at the Homeland Security Department, and Puerto Rico’s delegate wants enforcement reformed first.

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The opening came after the vote. In a television interview broadcast on Sunday 8 November, five days after the midterms, Trump said of his deportation policy: “I think it might be too tough, yeah.”

Trump said: “I get very high marks for getting the bad ones out, but I get hurt because we also took people that had good jobs.” Those people, he said, had broken the law once, by entering the country illegally.

At the White House on Friday 20 November, Trump said of the Democrats: “If they want to get things done, I want to get things done too.” He said “a lot of Democrats” had called him about health care and immigration.

Trump also said he would use his veto to block legislation he opposed. He praised Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader poised to become Speaker, as “streetwise” and “smart”.

File photo. The US Capitol in Washington, where Congress will be sworn in on 3 January 2027. Public domain.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who runs the department behind immigration enforcement, drew a line on Monday 9 November. Speaking to reporters in Maryland, he said: “We’re never going to allow amnesty to happen.”

Mullin said Trump had told him: “Let’s start working with them and then let’s meet at some point.” Asked whether the two had discussed changing enforcement policy, he answered: “No, we haven’t had that conversation.”

On DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), the programme that shields people brought to the US illegally as children, Mullin said any path to permanent legal status would be up to Congress. He added that Congress could look at DACA as part of an immigration reform.

A bipartisan bill, the DIGNITY Act (H.R. 4393), is sponsored by Representatives María Elvira Salazar, a Florida Republican, and Veronica Escobar, a Texas Democrat.

On Monday 16 November 2026 Salazar announced that 16 more members had joined, bringing support to 56 lawmakers. The bill, in the sponsors’ words, strengthens border security and offers an earned path to legal status for eligible long-term undocumented immigrants.

Salazar said: “America can have law and order, economic prosperity, and human dignity. We do not have to choose.”

The administration is not softening everywhere. On Tuesday 17 November the Labor Department proposed an overhaul of PERM, the programme employers use to sponsor foreign workers for green cards, to modernise its labour-market test, and comments are due on Tuesday 19 January 2027.

In Puerto Rico, the debate centres on enforcement rather than legal status. Resident Commissioner Pablo José Hernández, the island’s non-voting delegate in the US House, called in early November for “Cero ICE en las escuelas, en los hospitales, en las iglesias”, meaning no agents of ICE, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, in schools, hospitals or churches.

Representative Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said on 6 November that he felt “engañado”, or deceived, by Governor Jenniffer González after her administration handed over data on immigrants. Immigration agents had carried out raids in San Juan neighbourhoods including Barrio Obrero and Villa Palmeras in late October.

The Census Bureau counted 89,461 foreign-born residents in Puerto Rico in 2018–2022, down from 104,497 a decade earlier, while the island’s total population fell from 3.7 million to 3.3 million. Those residents are the people most directly exposed to any change in enforcement or legal status.

The next fixed date is Sunday 3 January 2027, when the new Congress is sworn in. Until then, Mullin says enforcement policy is not under discussion, and Hernández wants it reformed first.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Could an immigration deal pass soon?

Trump says he is open to a bargain, but Mullin rules out amnesty. The new Congress is sworn in on 3 January 2027.

What is the DIGNITY Act?

It is a bipartisan bill that offers an earned path to legal status for eligible long-term undocumented immigrants. It has 56 backers in Congress.

Why does Puerto Rico follow this?

Puerto Ricans are US citizens, but the island has many immigrants. Its representative in Congress says enforcement must change before any wider deal.

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

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