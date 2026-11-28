The long break ends on Monday, but the order gives state workers more days off before 1 January 2027.

The Capitol of Puerto Rico in San Juan, seat of the island's Legislature, pictured in August 2016. The photo does not show the bill's passage or any event of 3 November. Photo: Brad Clinesmith / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Society: Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico’s executive-branch workers go back to regular hours on Monday 30 November 2026, after a run of days off granted by Governor Jenniffer González Colón. Her Executive Order 2026-055 gave them Friday 20 November and Wednesday 25 November off against vacation leave, plus Thursday 26 November (Thanksgiving) and Friday 27 November as paid holidays.

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its residents are US citizens. Executive-branch offices resume regular hours that day, and the order fixes the days off that remain before 1 January 2027.

Key Facts Who. Governor Jenniffer González Colón and the island’s executive-branch employees.

What. The governor’s order ends November’s days off; regular hours resume Monday.

Where and when. Puerto Rico, Monday 30 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

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The long break ends on Monday, but the order gives state workers more days off before 1 January 2027.

The order declares Thursday 26 November (Thanksgiving), Friday 25 December (Christmas Day) and Friday 1 January 2027 (New Year’s Day) official holidays with no charge to leave. It also declares Friday 27 November a holiday with no charge, and Thursday 31 December from midday.

Employees were given Friday 20 November, Wednesday 25 November and Thursday 24 December as days off charged to their vacation balance. Staff who had to work on those three dates kept regular hours, because the order did not make them holidays.

The order covers agencies, offices and public corporations of the executive branch, and Section 4 tells agency heads to use their “powers, prerogatives and best offices” so that essential services are not affected, in a translation of the Spanish text. Agencies decide how to staff the leave days.

Facundo Di Mauro Vázquez, director of the governor’s human-resources office (OATRH, its Spanish initials, which issued Special Memorandum 18-2026 to apply the order), said on 21 October that each agency must tell its staff which days count against vacation. “Each agency must guide its personnel, review their balances and communicate how it will organise work during those dates,” he said, in a translation of his words.

Employees who already had approved vacation do not lose balance for the holidays that carry no charge. Those holidays do not extend approved leave on their own, so such staff return on the agreed date unless their agency approves a change.

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File photo. The historic Escuela Padre Nazario, a school building from 1925-26, in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, 2017. Photo: Ian Poellet, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Non-exempt employees who had to work on the no-charge holidays can receive compensatory time or pay for work beyond their regular day, under Article 2.09 of Law 26-2017. Their compensation depends on their job classification.

Municipal employees are not covered automatically, because a municipality needs an approved ordinance to adopt similar days. Municipal workers must confirm with their own town whether it did so.

Saturday 28 November and Saturday 26 December stay regular days for agencies that offer Saturday service, and each agency head may decide to close. Working on those days does not by itself earn compensatory time.

For schools, the Department of Education’s 2026–27 calendar, announced on 17 June 2026, ends the first semester on Tuesday 22 December 2026. The year has 186 instructional days, in two semesters of 93 days each.

After 27 November the order grants only the December and January days already listed. Staff should check their agency’s instructions before planning around them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which days did Puerto Rico’s state workers get off in November?

Two of the days were charged to vacation balances, and two were holidays with no charge to leave. All four fell between 20 and 27 November.

Are municipal employees covered by the order?

Not automatically. A town needs its own approved ordinance, so municipal workers should ask their municipality.

Sources Sources Puerto Rico Executive Order 2026-055, 21 October 2026

Office of Human Resources Administration and Transformation (OATRH), Special Memorandum 18-2026

Department of Education of Puerto Rico 2026–27 school calendar, announced 17 June 2026 (de.pr.gov)

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