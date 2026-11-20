Peru Court Upholds Ex-Lawmaker’s Terror Term
A lower chamber convicted Bermejo in 2025 after an earlier panel had acquitted him in 2022. The Supreme Court’s decision keeps that conviction in force.
Politics: Peru
Peru’s Supreme Court has upheld a 15-year prison sentence for former congressman Guillermo Bermejo, convicted of belonging to Shining Path, a Maoist rebel group. Its Transitory Criminal Chamber, a Supreme Court panel, rejected his appeal on Thursday 19 November 2026.
The court softened one penalty: his ban from public office after release falls from two years to six months. The sentence’s own count keeps him in prison until 18 May 2040.
Key Facts
- Who. Guillermo Bermejo, a former congressman elected for the left-wing Perú Libre party.
- What. The Supreme Court upheld 15 years for membership of Shining Path, a Maoist guerrilla group.
- Where. Peru; the alleged activity was in the VRAEM, a remote river-valley region.
- Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.
A lower chamber convicted Bermejo in 2025 after an earlier panel had acquitted him in 2022. The Supreme Court’s decision keeps that conviction in force.
Shining Path is a Maoist guerrilla movement at the centre of Peru’s internal conflict, which ran from 1980 to 2000. The state-appointed Truth and Reconciliation Commission reported in August 2003 that the conflict most probably killed 69,280 people, and that Shining Path caused 54% of them.
The case against Bermejo concerns 2008 and 2009. The Tercera Sala Penal Superior Nacional Liquidadora Transitoria, a national trial chamber, convicted him in a ruling dated 24 October 2025.
The judges found that he went to the Huachinapata and Carrizal camps in the VRAEM, the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers, for ideological training. The group’s remnants still operate in that region.
The chamber also ordered civil reparation of S/100,000 (about US$29,000 at 3.43 soles per dollar, a market rate of 20 November). The amount is small beside the prison term.
This was not the first verdict. On 31 January 2022 another chamber, the Segunda Sala Penal Superior Nacional Transitoria, unanimously acquitted him for insufficient evidence.
The prosecution announced an appeal for annulment, and the case went to a new trial that ended in the 2025 conviction. The 2022 acquittal remains the clearest sign that judges have read this evidence in opposite ways.
The Transitory Criminal Chamber, a Supreme Court panel, found no grounds for nullity on 19 November. That leaves the 2025 conviction and its 15-year term in force.
The ruling matters beyond one man because a former member of Congress will serve a 15-year term for belonging to Shining Path. It also shows two chambers reading much the same kind of witness evidence in opposite ways.
The six-month ban applies only after the prison term ends, so it does not shorten his time in prison. The court has therefore changed a secondary penalty and left the core sentence untouched.
We found no scheduled date for any further hearing, and the judiciary has not said whether his lawyers will file another challenge. The full text of the Supreme Court ruling was not in the public records we checked on 20 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Guillermo Bermejo?
He is a former Peruvian congressman elected for the Perú Libre party. A court convicted him of belonging to Shining Path.
What is the VRAEM?
It is the valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro rivers in southern Peru. The judges placed the group’s camps there.
Is the case over?
The Supreme Court’s decision confirms the conviction in the ordinary courts. The judiciary has not said whether any further challenge is planned.
Sources
Peruvian judiciary press notes of 27 October 2025 and 31 January 2022; Peru’s judiciary case record of 19 November 2026; Truth and Reconciliation Commission final report, 2003; market-data rate of 20 November. Corte Superior Nacional, 27 Oct 2025 · Poder Judicial, 31 Jan 2022 · Comisión de la Verdad y Reconciliación
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