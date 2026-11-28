Peru's regional runoffs are set for Sunday 6 December in 15 regions. We lay out the date, the regions and what officials have not yet confirmed.

File photo: voters and an ONPE official at a polling station in Callao on 4 October 2026.

Key Facts What. Peru holds governor runoffs on Sunday 6 December 2026 in 15 regions where no ticket won 30% on 4 October.

Time. Peru is on UTC-5, the same as US Eastern Standard Time in December. Voting hours are unconfirmed.

Who runs it. The electoral office (ONPE) organises the vote; the National Elections Jury (JNE) set the date on 7 October.

Not known. Runoff polls and prediction-market prices were not found for these contests.

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Published Saturday 28 November, 4:30 p.m. ET (same time in Lima) · Source: JNE, ONPE, El Peruano official gazette

Fifteen Regions Return to the Polls

Peru votes again on Sunday 6 December 2026, this time to choose governors in 15 regions where nobody cleared the 30% threshold on 4 October. The Peru regional runoff 2026 follows a vote that left most tickets short of a first-round win.

The JNE, the body that oversees Peruvian elections, fixed the date on 7 October. It replaced an earlier date of 29 November, and the Executive convened the vote by Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM, published in the El Peruano official gazette on 11 November.

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The JNE agreement says ONPE must take the administrative, budgetary, operational and logistical measures to organise the vote. The JNE and its local electoral juries handle jurisdictional matters and challenged tally sheets.

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Where the Races Stood

The 15 regions are Amazonas, Áncash, Arequipa, Cajamarca, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima Provincias (the region around the capital, outside Lima city), Loreto, Moquegua, Pasco, Piura, Puno, Tacna and Tumbes. Winners serve four-year terms covering 2027 to 2030.

On 6 October, with about 98% of tally sheets counted, Lima Provincias was among the closest races. Andrés Tello of Somos Perú had 16.280% and Javier Alvarado of Alianza Renovación Popular y Toro had 16.073%, a gap of 0.2 points.

In Puno, with about 99% counted on the same day, Jhomar Tonconi of Juntos por el Perú led Eduardo Quispe of Ahora Nación by 22.488% to 21.224%. These are partial counts from early October, not final results, and we did not find final percentages.

What Has Been Set Since

El Peruano reported on 15 November that ONPE’s regional offices had published the lists of poll workers for the runoff. They are drawn from the same citizens chosen by lot on 24 July.

The 4 October first round chose governors across Peru, and where no ticket reached 30% of valid votes the two leading tickets now face each other. The runoff is therefore a straight two-way choice in each region.

We found no runoff poll and no prediction-market price for any governor race. The ONPE results portal and the JNE website are the primary sources for results.

What It Means for US Readers

Because Peru shares Eastern Standard Time in December, a reader in New York can follow the vote on the same clock on 6 December. Regional governors shape local spending and permits, so the outcome matters to investors with projects in Peru’s provinces.

Readers should check ONPE for confirmed voting hours before relying on any closing time. The Rio Times keeps a live hub with updates in English.

What Is Not Known

Voting hours for 6 December and the time at which results will first be published are not confirmed. We also do not know the final pairings in most regions beyond the early counts.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are Peru’s regional runoffs?

On Sunday 6 December 2026, in 15 regions. The National Elections Jury (JNE) fixed the date on 7 October, moving it from 29 November.

Which regions vote on 6 December?

Amazonas, Áncash, Arequipa, Cajamarca, Junín, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima Provincias, Loreto, Moquegua, Pasco, Piura, Puno, Tacna and Tumbes, where no ticket won 30% of valid votes.

What time can I follow the vote from the US?

Peru is on UTC-5, the same as US Eastern Standard Time in December, so local and ET times match. The electoral office (ONPE) has not published voting hours in the material we reviewed.

Where are the official results published?

On the ONPE results portal and the JNE website, both in Spanish.

Sources Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, plenary agreement of 7 October 2026

Supreme Decree 150-2026-PCM, El Peruano, 11 November 2026

El Peruano, 15 November 2026

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