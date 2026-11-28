Peru’s mining and energy society gave Antamina two sustainability prizes. They honour a hospital for a coastal province and a farm alliance that opened export markets.

File photo: Antamina mine, Áncash. Photo: Heiner Amado Cadillo, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

PERU · MINING

Antamina, a large copper and zinc mine in Peru’s Andes, won two industry prizes announced on Thursday 26 November 2026 for projects in the coastal town of Huarmey. The awards came from the SNMPE (Sociedad Nacional de Minería, Petróleo y Energía), Peru’s national society of mining, oil and energy companies, which honoured 24 projects this year.

The first prize recognised the first digital hospital in Peru’s Áncash region, which Antamina financed in Huarmey. The second honoured a farming alliance that now ships avocados and mangoes to buyers abroad.

Key Facts Who Antamina, a Peruvian copper and zinc mine, won two awards from the SNMPE mining and energy society.

What First place for Áncash’s first digital hospital, and a special prize for a farm-export alliance.

Where Huarmey, a coastal province in Peru’s Áncash region.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

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Peru’s mining and energy society gave Antamina two sustainability prizes. They honour a hospital for a coastal province and a farm alliance that opened export markets.

The hospital opened on Thursday 30 April 2026, when Prime Minister Luis Arroyo and Health Minister Juan Carlos Velasco inaugurated it in Huarmey. It was built under works-for-taxes, a scheme in which a company pays for a public project and later recovers the cost as a credit against its income tax.

A project that had stalled since 2018 was relaunched and finished with Antamina’s money at a cost of more than 220 million soles (about US$64 million at 3.47 soles per US dollar, the market rate on 27 November), with sources giving S/223 million to S/227 million. The Health Ministry’s national health investment programme, known as Pronis, carried out the work under an agreement with the mine, and the hospital is expected to serve more than 33,000 people.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Antamina’s mine lies in San Marcos district of Huari province, about 200 kilometres from Huaraz, the Áncash regional capital, at an average altitude of 4,300 metres, the company says on its website. Its concentrates leave through Punta Lobitos, a port in Huarmey province, which ties the company to the coastal town where both prizes were won.

Antamina said in its statement of 26 November that the new hospital logged 5,600 consultations in its first month, against about 2,000 at the old facility. We have not seen an independent count.

The second prize, a special award for dialogue and coordination shared with another company, honours a process that began in 2010 and now links 19 institutions, 24 organisations and 634 farming families, Antamina said. The company says it has paid about 40% of the money invested in the alliance so far.

Huarmey exported more than 119 tonnes of Hass avocado in 2025, including shipments to Shanghai, according to Antamina. In the 2025-26 season, 98 families also sent a first 19.6 tonnes of Kent mango to France, Spain, Russia and the Netherlands.

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Marco Dulanto, Antamina’s social management superintendent in Huarmey, said the area has “about 2,500 hectares of asparagus, 1,200 of avocado and 400 of mango” (our translation from Spanish). Those crops show why the alliance matters to a province better known as a mining port.

For US readers, the story shows how a big copper producer spends money in the towns around its operations, and how a Peruvian tax scheme lets it recover that cost through a tax credit. Antamina describes itself as one of Peru’s largest producers of copper and zinc concentrates, the raw material for wiring and pipes.

The prizes come from an industry society, and the winners are projects of companies in its own sector. They show what firms entered, not the result of an outside audit, and the society has not said how the 24 winners were scored.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Peru’s copper price slide and Peru’s copper output plans.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Antamina Win?

It won first place for technology and innovation for the Huarmey hospital and a special prize for dialogue and coordination. Both came from the SNMPE’s 2026 sustainable development awards.

What Is Works-for-Taxes?

It is a Peruvian scheme in which a company pays for a public project and recovers the cost as a tax credit. The Huarmey hospital was built this way.

Do the Prizes Affect Copper Prices?

No. The prizes concern community projects and say nothing about the mine’s output or sales.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error